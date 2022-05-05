Joesboy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its first quarter of 2022 results on May 03, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on March 11, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 production and revenue snapshot

Oil Production was 8,051 Bop/d during 1Q22 (9,254 WI Bop/d), up significantly over the same period a year earlier.

Revenues for 1Q22 were $77.598 million, with oil and gas revenues at $68.66 million. Oil averaged a whopping $109.65 in 1Q22.

Unfortunately, the company could sell only 616K Barrels of oil this quarter due to field start-up operational issues in February, which pushed out the timing of the third lifting until April 4th.

EGY: Quarterly Oil price realized history (Fun Trading)

2 - Stock performance

Data by YCharts

EGY is up 184% on a one-year basis, outperforming most of its peers.

3 - Investment thesis

The investment thesis is even more apparent now. I believe EGY should be a long-term investment, and any weakness is an opportunity to accumulate more.

This quarter the company starts paying a dividend which gives another incentive to turn long.

However, the oil sector is highly volatile and particularly unpredictable. Even though EGY presents an excellent profile and solid growth, it will not go up indefinitely without some pause or sporadic downsides.

Thus, I recommend using about 35%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO. It has been my recommendation for many quarters.

Based on the growth prospect, selling your EGY long-term core position below $10 should be avoided.

VAALCO Energy - 1Q22 Balance Sheet (Preliminary data available) - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million 45.65 53.14 63.95 56.38 68.66 Total Revenues EGY in $ million 39.77 47.02 55.90 65.20 77.60 Net income In $ million 9.87 5.88 31.72 34.36 12.16 EBITDA $ million 18.59 25.08 27.32 30.05 45.17* EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.10 0.53 0.58 0.21 Operating cash flow in $ million 1.74 11.42 33.56 3.40 -0.76 CapEx in $ million 19.06 7.75 4.16 8.10 23.15 Free Cash Flow in $ million -17.31 3.67 29.40 -4.70 -23.91* Total cash $ million 19.25 22.88 52.84 48.68 18.94 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 57.49 58.57 58.92 59.00 59.18 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0 0 0 0 0.0325 Oil Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Oil Production in Boep/d average (NRI) 5,180 8,018 7,694 7,554 8,051 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 466 642 741 695 725 Oil price realized $/ Oz 61.31 69.61 73.02 77.31 109.65

Data Source: Company release

* Fun Trading has estimated EBITDA and Free cash flow.

Analysis: Revenues, Total Debt, Cash, and Preliminary Oil Production

1 - Total revenues were $77.60 million in 1Q22

EGY: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) 1.1 - Quarterly Revenues The chart above shows the massive progress in revenues. Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $77.60 million compared to $45.65 million for 1Q21. Net income was $12.16 million or $0.21 per share compared to $9.87 million in 1Q21.

The adjusted net income was $21.1 million in 1Q22, or $0.36 per share, up from a loss of $ million a year ago. The Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $33.5 million in 1Q22, an increase of 49% compared with $22.6 million in the 4Q21 and nearly double the $18.0 million generated in the same period in 2021.

Revenues could have been even higher if not for the delay in the third lifting that I will talk about later. Oh well, nothing can be 100% perfect.

George Maxwell, VAALCO's Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

We are delivering operationally, benefiting from the improved commodity price environment, and generating significant cash flow, allowing us to execute on our accretive growth strategy, fully fund our capital commitments and firmly place VAALCO in a financially stronger position. We are very encouraged by our highly successful 2021/2022 drilling campaign results thus far, with the first two wells in the campaign both having initial rates above our internal expectations

1.2 Reserves P1 and P2 increased

On March 3, 2022, EGY increased year-end 2021 SEC proved reserves by 250% to 11.2 MMBO and increased year-end 2P CPR reserves by 88% to 19.5 MMBO. The increase is due to

improved well performance, field-life extension related to cost savings from the replacement Floating, Storage and Offloading vessel ("FSO") being deployed later this year, and the addition of proved undeveloped reserves ("PUDs") associated with future drilling locations;

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at a loss of $23.91 million in 1Q22

EGY: Quarterly Free cash flow History (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

The trailing 12-month free cash flow for VAALCO is estimated at $4.46 million. EGY recorded a first quarter FCF loss estimated at $23.91 million.

The company funded $23.15 million cash in CapEx during 1Q22 with cash on hand and cash from operations. The CapEx was primarily related to costs associated with the 2021/2022 drilling program and the FSO conversion and field reconfiguration investments.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0325 per share, or a yield of 1.9%.

3 - The company is debt-free and has a cash position of $18.94 million in 1Q22

EGY: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.94 million* as of March 31, 2022, down from $19.25 million in 1Q21. The company has no debt. The cash is down sequentially after funding $23.15 million in CapEx. * This does not include the proceeds from the March lifting of $44.6 million, which were received in April 2022, plus $3.8 million in non-operating joint owner receivables.

4 - Oil-equivalent production and other considerations

4.1 - Daily oil production NRI

EGY: Quarterly Daily Production History (Fun Trading)

Production for the first quarter of 2022 was 8,051 NRI Bop/d* (or 9,254 working interest WI Bop/d), up 55.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 6.6% sequentially. The exit rate for 1Q22 production increased to approximately 9,500 NRI Boe/d. However, VAALCO sold 616K Bo in 1Q22 due to field start-up operational issues in February, which pushed out the timing of the third lifting until April 4th. Consequently, VAALCO is guiding 2Q22 sales to be between 975K and 1,025K barrels of oil, or approximately 38.4% higher sequentially.

Note*: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease. The company also reveals the production in WI (working interest), which is higher.

EGY: Quarterly oil production and oil price realized history (Fun Trading) The oil price realized in the first quarter of 2022 was a whopping $109.65, significantly higher than a year ago.

Note: For those who want to follow the company's monthly oil production, I suggest reading the monthly lifting you can get on VAALCO Energy's website. Click the blue link to access it.

4.2 - New drilling campaign 2022 is ongoing, but it is already a success.

VAALCO Energy has announced already two successful wells:

4.2.1 - On February 7, 2022, announced the successful completion of the Etame 8H-ST development well drilled from the Etame platform in the Etame field, offshore Gabon.

Reported strong initial flow rate of approximately 5,000 gross barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), 2,560 BOPD net revenue interest ("NRI") to VAALCO, or 2,940 BOPD to VAALCO's working interest ("WI"), above VAALCO's internal expectations;

4.2.2 - On April 26, 2022, announced the successful completion of the Avouma 3H-ST development well that was drilled from the Avouma platform in the Etame field, offshore Gabon

Reported strong initial flow rate of approximately 3,100 gross BOPD, 1,586 BOPD net revenue interest ("NRI") to VAALCO, or 1,823 BOPD to VAALCO's working interest ("WI"), above VAALCO's internal expectations;

4.2.3 - The ETBSM 1HB-ST development well has been spud, also on the Avouma platform. The ETBSM 1HB-ST well is the third of four currently planned wells;

4.2.4 - VAALCO Began production from the Etame 8H-ST in February with an initial production ("IP") rate of approximately 5,000 gross Bop/d. It also completed and brought online the Avouma 3H-ST in April with an IP rate of 3,100 gross Bop/d. The company indicated strong IP rates for both wells were above internal estimates.

The Company is currently planning to drill a fourth well following the ETBSM 1HB-ST well as part of its 2021/2022 drilling campaign. VAALCO continues to estimate the total cost of the 2021/2022 drilling campaign at Etame to be between $117.0 million and $143.0 million gross, or between $74.0 million and $91.0 million net to VAALCO's 63.6% participating interest.

4.3 - The actual FPSO charter expires in September 2022 and will replace a new lower-cost FSO solution. (Quarterly Update).

4.3.1 - FSO conversion is still proceeding "on time and budget" with the project timelines and expected delivery schedules for the deployment of the FSO in 3Q22.

4.3.2 - The "Cap Diamant" arrived at a shipyard in Bahrain in late February 2022 on schedule for the final modifications and certifications to convert to FSO. Field reconfiguration began in March 2022, as planned.

4.3.3 - VAALCO expects the vessel will begin sea trials in late June before being mobilized to Gabon.

4.3.4 - In March, VAALCO announced that it had contracted with DOF Subsea to perform subsea construction and installation services to support the subsea reconfiguration associated with the conversion to the FSO.

4.4 - Equatorial Guinea is proceeding with a complete development plan. (Updated from the preceding article.)

4.4.1 - VAALCO will have a 45.9% WI in Block P Offshore Equatorial Guinea once the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons approves the new amendment to the PSC. 4.4.2 - VAALCO has achieved a feasibility study of a standalone production development opportunity of the Venus discovery on Block P.

The Company is now proceeding to a field development plan and will work closely with the other joint venture owners to complete this over the coming months. The Block P PSC provides for a development and production period of 25 years from the date of approval of a development and production plan (press release).

4.5 Provisionally awarded two offshore blocks in Gabon adjacent to the Etame and Dussafu blocks, with a non-operated WI of 37.5%. Update from the preceding article.

EGY: Presentation Two new blocks (VAALCO Energy Presentation) In the press release: The two blocks will be held by the BWE Consortium and the PSCs will provide for two exploration periods totaling eight years which may be extended by two additional years. During the first exploration period, the joint owners intend to reprocess existing seismic and carry out a 3-D seismic campaign and have also committed to drilling one exploration well on each of the two blocks. It is an exciting development that extends the potential for growth considerably.

4.6 - 2022 Guidance. The company reaffirms the 2022 metrics.

4.6.1 - Production for 2Q22 is expected to be between 10,000 and 10,700 Bop/d with a sales volume around 10,700 to 11,300 Bop/d.

4.6.2 - Production expense, excluding workovers, is expected to be $22.00 to $25.00.

4.6.3 - The workover will not surpass $2 million.

4.6.4 - CapEx for the 2Q22 is anticipated to be between $40 and $50 million. VAALCO reaffirms the full year 2022 guidance indicated in 4Q22.

EGY: 2022 Guidance (VAALCO Presentation)

Technical analysis and commentary

EGY: TA chart short-term (Fun Trading)

EGY forms an ascending channel pattern with potential resistance at $8.25 and support at $6.25.

The general strategy that I usually promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 35%-45% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $10 and $11. I believe EGY could reach this target by 2023.

The trading strategy for this quarter has not changed much since my preceding article.

If you embrace a short-term strategy, I recommend accumulating EGY below $6.25 with a potential low at $5.10. Conversely, it is reasonable to take partial profits between $7.75 and $8.25.

Oil prices are solid, but they have retraced a little from the preceding quarter and may drop, assuming a resolution of the Ukraine crisis that is entering its third month now.

Too high oil and gas prices will hurt the world economy, and they will have to correct, so EGY.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stocks, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.