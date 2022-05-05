da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been about 3 ½ months since I put out my latest bullish call on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), and in that time, the shares have returned just under 20% against a loss of about 2.5% for the S&P 500. Obviously, I’m going to indulge my inner “pompous blowhard” and brag about this performance, but I think there’s a more compelling reason to revisit this name. A stock trading at $26 is definitionally a more risky investment than when that same stock trading at $22, and so I need to revisit the name. It’s tedious on some level, but success demands reassessment. I’ll decide whether or not it makes sense to buy, sell, or hold based on the newly released financial data, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Additionally, I wrote the January 2023 puts with a strike of $15, and I am desperate to revisit that trade for two reasons. The most important reason is because it offers my fragile ego yet another chance to brag. Oh, and also this trade gives me a chance to remind investors about the powerful risk-reducing, yield-enhancing potential of short put options in general. I’ll warn you upfront, dear readers. Prepare yourselves for a tedious brag fest with this one.

If it’s not obvious to you after reading the above paragraph, I’ll spell it out explicitly. My writing can be very annoying to wade through. I’m not too heartless, though, and so I offer you people a way to get the gist of my arguments in a single, summary paragraph at the front of the article. I do this so you won’t be compelled to wade into the “heart of darkness” that is the rest of this article. Here goes. I’ll be selling my H&R Block today because I’m not comfortable with the combination of soft financial performance and relatively rich valuation. In regard to my put options, I’d be comfortable if the shares were “put” to me at a price ~44% below the current level. For that reason, I’ll be doing nothing with those. Nothing, that is, except brag about the performance. That’s my thinking in a nutshell. I’ve warned you about how tedious I can be, so if you read on from here, any nausea or trauma you suffer is on you.

Financial Update

I’d say that the most recent financial results were disappointing. Relative to the same period a year ago, revenue was about 37% lower, and net income was $24.2 million lower. In spite of this, the dividend increased by 3.85%. Additionally, I think it’s worth noting that cash from operations also declined dramatically during the period, down about $21 million or 30% from the year ago period.

It’s not all frowns and rainclouds at H&R Block, though. The capital structure has improved pretty dramatically, with long term debt down by $269 million relative to the comparison period.

Please note that when it comes to the capital, we’re not comparing apples to apples. The most recent period is the six months ending December 31 of 2021. The previous period ends at January 31, 2021. This change in timing relates to the Board’s June 9, 2021 decision to change the fiscal year end from April 30 to June 30. While “flows” activities on the income and cash flow statements are comparable, the “point in time” comparisons on the balance sheet are from slightly different periods. For my part, I’m comfortable comparing the capital structure of December 2021 to the capital structure of January 2021.

Given this deterioration, I’d need to see the shares trade at a pretty significant discount to my earlier entry price for me to get excited about adding more.

HRB Stock

If you read my stuff regularly you know what time it is. It’s that time where I go from being a “downer” to a “total downer.” It's the point in the article where I start writing about risk-adjusted returns, and how any stock can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. Specifically, the company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. This is because this business, like all businesses, is an organisation that takes a bunch of inputs, adds value to them, and then sells them for a profit. That's all a business is in the final analysis. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect more about the ever-changing mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations about a company's future, and the whims of the crowd than anything to do with the business. Our goal as investors is to spot discrepancies between expectations and subsequent reality. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business.

If you were hoping that I was just going to make this point and move on, prepare for an extra-large helping of disappointment, dear readers. I'll demonstrate the importance of looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business by using H&R Block itself as an example. The company released its latest quarterly results on February 4th. If you bought this stock that day, you're up about 6.5% since then. If you waited until April 25th to pick a date totally at random, you're down about 10% since. Obviously, not much changed at the firm over this short span of time to warrant a 16.5% variance in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did less badly than those who bought the shares at a higher price.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive, I got excited when the shares were trading at a price to sales ratio of ~1.2. They’re now about 15.4% more expensive, per the following:

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." I’ve heard from some people in my so-called “real world” that this book is a bit too academic, and so you may want to check out “Expectations Investing” by Mauboussin and Rappaport, which is a book that goes over the same ideas in a slightly more accessible way. Anyway, the idea is to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in the said formula. Applying this approach to H&R Block at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 2% over the long term. Given that revenue has grown at a CAGR of only about 1.5% over the past 8 years, this is actually a pretty optimistic forecast in my view. Given the above, I'm taking my chips off the table here.

Options Update

A few months ago, I sold the January 2023 puts with a strike of $15 for $.78 each. As of today, those puts are now bid at $.25, so that trade’s worked out rather well in my view. In fact, on a percentage basis, they’ve done even better than the shares I bought a few months ago. So, I sold puts that were at the time deep out of the money, and they have lost about 67% of their value. In my view, this is yet another example of how short put options reduce risk while enhancing yields.

While I normally like to try to repeat success, I can’t in this case because the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices is too thin in my estimation. See the $.25 bid on the January 2023s as an example of this phenomenon. For that reason I conclude there’s nothing to be done here.

Conclusion

In my view, the financial performance has been fairly bad recently. If the shares remained cheap in spite of this, I’d be fine with that, because every company hits a soft patch. The problem for me is that the shares have spiked higher in spite of this performance. For that reason, I’m taking some of my chips off the table. Specifically, I’m selling all of my H&R Block stock, while keeping my puts. I may miss out on some upside, but I’m reminded of the first two rules of investing success. Rule one: don’t lose capital. Rule two: don’t forget rule number one.