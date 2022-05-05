FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crypto.com has quickly become one of the most popular exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies and token assets. The company has somewhat famously been spending a considerable amount of money on marketing its products and services. To name just a few examples of those efforts, Crypto.com dropped a Super Bowl commercial that featured LeBron James, has the naming rights to what was formerly called the Staples Center, and has a somewhat polarizing active campaign featuring Matt Damon that launched last October. This is in addition to some of the other sports sponsorships the company has committed to. In total, it's a $1 billion marketing effort that has helped grow the company's user base to over 10 million people.

Rewards Cards

In addition to exchange services, Crypto.com has been operating a crypto-rewards Visa (V) card that has offered customers several different tiers of rewards based on their level of staking. The staking is done with Crypto.com's Cronos token (CRO-USD). The core utility of the CRO token is as a staking asset in the Crypto.com platform. One of the popular ways that stake has returned value is through the Visa card rewards system offered by Crypto.com. The more CRO the users stake with their card accounts, the better their rewards payout would be on their card purchases.

CRO Reward Tiers (crypto.com)

You can see in the tier breakout image above that getting a reward percentage higher than a typical cash back rewards card has required sizeable stakes in CRO token. This kind of tokenization model is very interesting and has essentially put a permanent bid on the CRO token while also locking them out of the open market. The problem with high yield rewards systems like this is they often end up becoming unsustainable as more users come into the system.

Big Change To Staking Rewards

On May 1st, the company announced an update to the CRO Rewards program. The changes to the rewards structure don't become effective until June 1st, but they are significant changes.

Card Tier Previous Rewards Revised Rewards Midnight Blue 1% 0% Ruby Steel 2% 0.5% Royal Indigo / Jade Green 3% 1.5% Icy White / Frosted Rose Gold 5% 3% Obsidian 8% 5%

Source: crypto.com

These are not the only changes either. There is now a monthly reward cap for two of the lower tiered cardholders.

Card Tier Rewards Cap Ruby Steel $25 Royal Indigo / Jade Green $50

Source: crypto.com

To be fair, there are other rewards perks that come with each card holder tier. For instance, Royal Indigo/Jade Green card holders also get their Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX) subscriptions reimbursed at a $13.99 monthly max. But what this means is Royal Indigo card holders need to stake $4,000 in CRO tokens to earn a max monthly reward of roughly $78 per month in CRO and steaming subscriptions. This is not a lucrative offer from where I sit.

As one might expect, the reaction to this news from the community of CRO rewards card holders was not a good one. Many users voiced their displeasure on Twitter (TWTR) in response to the company's announcement. One user even posted a video of a burning crypto.com rewards card that generated hundreds of likes.

Staking Period

During the announcement of the change to the card reward structure, the company provided an additional detail for CRO tokens that are already grandfathered into the system:

Cardholders with an active 6-month stake and who staked before 1 May 2022 13:00 UTC will continue to earn CRO Card rewards on spending at the current rate until their 180-day stake expires.

My view is this means there is going to be selling pressure on CRO tokens for at least the next six months as these 180-day staking periods expire on a rolling basis depending on when users staked them. The problem that the selling pressure creates for token holders who wish to remain on the platform is that their card tier is dependent on the price of the token not going down. If a Royal Indigo card holder staked $4,000 in CRO when CRO was $0.48 a month ago, this recent draw down means that theoretical user has to post more CRO to get back to the Blue Indigo tier.

These structures have great tokenomics when the feedback loop is positive. But in this specific situation, any users who leave the platform no longer have a utility for CRO tokens. This means they will either hold them to continue speculating on price or those tokens will come out of stake and get sold. Judging from the 11% decline on May 1st, there is probably a large number of holders who aren't planning to stick around. This puts downside pressure on the token price and creates the bad feedback loop for users who want to continue staking with lower rewards. Those holding CRO will have to defend their positions to keep their tier status.

The Other Product Remains

The Visa card is just one product that Crypto.com offers that utilizes the CRO token for staking. Like centralized custody peers Celsius Network (CEL-USD) and Nexo (NEXO-USD), Crypto.com offers staking yield on assets under custody on the platform. Celsius notably just announced only accredited investors can utilize its yield earning services in the United States. Celsius, Nexo, and BlockFi have all dealt with pressure from regulators. Crypto.com may look more attractive by comparison for US-based crypto investors.

Custodian Token Diluted Cap Circulating Supply Crypto.com CRO $9.4B 83% Nexo NEXO $2.2B 56% Celsius Network CEL $1.5B 34%

Source: CoinMarketCap

The other consideration is the circulating supply. Even though there is a considerable risk of CRO tokens coming out of stake to be sold, there isn't much dilution left in the token's total supply. At 83% of the max supply already in circulation, the inflation in CRO is considerably less concerning than yield custodian peers.

Summary

Crypto.com has spent a lot of money growing its user base and creating product awareness. The negative impact of that is the rewards from its product offerings are no longer sustainable. Given the decline in the lucrativeness of the rewards card offering and the reaction online to that decline, I think there is a lot of potential selling pressure on CRO tokens as the grandfathered staking rates expire over the next 6 months.

I think you could make the argument that CRO is a better buy at $0.31 than the tokens of Crypto.com's centralized yield payment peers. But there is a decentralized market that Crypto.com is also competing with. Decentralized finance protocols make attractive rate yield generation possible without the wallet holder needing to stake CRO token at all. The token has become oversold technically, but that's not a good enough reason for me to recommend it as a long term buy today.

