spukkato/iStock via Getty Images

Modena's Q1 Results Are Outstanding, But Surely Unsustainable Beyond FY22

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) released its Q122 results yesterday, which were positive, if not stupendous: Revenues of $6.1bn, net income of $3.7bn - for a staggeringly high net profit margin of >60% - EPS of $8.58 - for a staggeringly low annualized forward PE of 4.5x - and a cash position of $19.3bn.

You won't find many better Q122 earnings and investment fundamentals across any sector of the stock market, let alone the biotech / pharmaceutical sector - than Moderna's, and in any ordinary scenario, investors could expect the company's share price to be soaring by triple digit percentages on such data - but instead the stock price rose by just 9%, because with Moderna, there is a catch.

Most people will be aware of the role that Moderna has played in the coronavirus pandemic, developing the messenger-RNA vaccine SpikeVax, or MRNA-1273. SpikeVax was the second vaccine, after the Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX) Comirnaty to be approved for emergency use in the US, thanks to a >95% efficacy readout in its pivotal, 30,000 patient trial in November 2020.

In FY21, sales of SpikeVax earned Moderna $18.5bn, and net income of $12bn - a profit margin of 65%, which is astonishingly high, especially when you consider that SpikeVax was developed with ~$4bn of taxpayer funds awarded via the Trump administrations' Operation Warp Speed program - although Moderna pledged to supply the US with 200m vaccines in return, which were duly delivered.

In FY22, Moderna management - led by its charismatic CEO and founder Stephane Bancel - confirmed it has $21bn of revenues in signed advanced purchase agreements ("APAs") - despite the World Health Organization's ("WHO") COVAX program electing not to take up an option for additional doses in 2022 - and that market share has increased or is still consistent across OECD countries.

That's good news for Moderna in 2022 - few observers doubted that the company would earn >$20bn this year - but what happens after 2022, when demand for SpikeVax is likely to decline substantially? Market share may be consistent, but market value is falling rapidly.

The US government already warned that it likely won't have sufficient funding to provide universal COVID vaccine doses this fall, and that's likely to be the case internationally, meaning that when Moderna has fulfilled its current orders, it may struggle for repeat orders.

Vaccination is tremendously important - 2.7m Americans have died as a result of contracting coronavirus, and 6.2m people worldwide - but the numbers of cases and deaths are falling - in the case of deaths to their lowest since the pandemic began - and new strains of COVID, such as Omicron, are thought to pose less of a risk.

Confirmed cases of, and deaths resulting from COVID (WHO)

Governments do not have unlimited funds with which to fight COVID, therefore demand seems likely to fall unless a new and more deadly strain emerges. Some governments may even be looking at Moderna's profit margins and cash position, and wondering if they overpaid for their vaccines.

Given all of this, it was certainly interesting to hear Moderna CEO Bancel's take on the situation during the Q122 earnings call, and hear him talk about COVID as an endemic disease, and the emergence of a private market for the first time.

In the rest of this post, I will discuss how the company, and the market, views its opportunities after 2022. "This is just the beginning," Bancel is fond of saying, and he said it again at the conclusion of the earnings call.

He presumably means the beginning of a golden age for mRNA technology - which can turn the human body into a selective protein drug manufacturing plant using strands of synthetic mRNA delivered via Lipid Nanoparticles ("LNPs") to target cells - that will see it become the dominant therapeutic treatment type across a range of major disease modalities.

I certainly believed that to be the case when suggesting Moderna's market cap could match not only the "big pharma" companies such as Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson - respectively $275bn and $467bn - but perhaps even challenge technology giants such as Tesla (TSLA) - $938bn, or Amazon (AMZN) - $1.2trn.

Moderna's share price climbed as high as $484 in August 2021, reaching a market cap of just under $200m, but in the cold light of reality, the company is not going to achieve those kinds of valuations - more than 10x FY21 sales, albeit with still modest forward PE of ~14x - for many, many years, if ever.

Although mRNA technology is undoubtedly a seismic breakthrough, and Moderna has been at the forefront of its development, the company struggled to develop successful therapies outside of the infectious disease modality, and although it has four vaccines in Phase 3 trials - a COVID booster, Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV") and Cytomegalovirus ("CMV") vaccines, and a flu vaccine, these markets are nothing like the size of COVID in 2022, and COVID in 2023 will also likely be nothing like the size of COVID in 2022.

As such, Moderna's market cap valuation is probably a fair reflection of its worth at the present time - the days of extreme volatility are likely gone - unless there's another pandemic or a new and deadlier strain of COVID - profit margins will likely fall, and the company will begin to be judged as all of the other pharmaceutical companies are judged, on pipeline, progress, growth, cash, debt and execution.

Let's review what that may mean for the company across the rest of 2022. In an optimistic scenario, I can see how Moderna maintains revenues >$20bn long term, which supports a growing valuation, but it will be a huge challenge for management, with many hurdles to overcome, so I would expect that growth to come in a matter of years, not months.

Moderna Makes Case For Another Booster And Begins To Explore Private Market

Moderna has developed an Omicron containing bivalent COVID booster, mRNA-1273.214, not to address the Omicron strain BA.1, which is remarkably "almost extinct here in the US," Moderna's Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") Paul Burton told analysts on the Q122 earnings call, but to try to guard against infection by a subvariant, BA.2, and other subvariants, including BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5, first detected in South Africa.

Studies conducted in the UK and Canada have confirmed that vaccine efficacy wanes over time, and also that and Burton argues that:

The speed and breadth of evolution of this virus that we see so clearly again today underpins our prediction for the global need for a variant-adapted booster campaign this coming fall.

Yes, deaths caused by COVID are falling, but if that is a direct result of vaccination, it would be foolish not to consider another booster, the argument goes, although Moderna seems to be conceding that not everybody will need a booster.

Instead Moderna wants to focus on high risk populations, which include people aged over 50 years, people with kidney disease, cancer, autoimmune disease and HIV patients, healthcare workers, first responders, those in high-density housing or living conditions such as college students, military personnel, or the incarcerated.

Bancel told Yahoo Finance that he still expected the US government to order more doses of SpikeVax, to serve these populations, but the number bought is unlikely to be able to help Moderna match its sales in 2021 or 2022. $21bn, divided by the price per dose of ~$16.5 Moderna is said to have charged the US government, equals 1.2bn doses.

Moderna can manufacture up to ~2bn doses per annum, but my guess would be the US would not order much more than a few hundred million doses - perhaps internationally, the demand may be similar, so let's say 600m doses altogether in 2023, which would amount to ~$10bn of sales - and that is an optimistic scenario.

Will there be an annual, government-sponsored COVID vaccine after 2022? Even Moderna does not seem to think so, and that's why Bancel's thoughts have been turning to the private market, which will be more lucrative than a public one, the CEO believes.

Bancel told analysts on the earnings call:

As you might be aware, CMS has already communicated that for fiscal year 2023, which starts in October 2022, the reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccine is going to be $60.

If Moderna was to sell let's say 200m COVID doses to a private market in 2023, then, together with the $10bn from public sales discussed above, the company could actually surpass its 2022 earnings in 2023. It's not an entirely implausible scenario. Moderna may even charge more than $60, and healthcare plan holders may be prepared to pay extra - even another $60 perhaps - for their shot, meaning there could be another $10bn of revenues in play.

The evidence against this scenario materializing also is quite strong, however, in my view. Will nearly two thirds of the US population buy a COVID vaccine privately in 2023? It's not impossible, since, according to the Centers for Disease Control ("CDC"), vaccine manufacturers will supply 180-200m flu vaccines in 2022 to the US market.

Note the plural, however. Moderna is not the only vaccine manufacturer in town. Pfizer's Comirnaty is in fact marginally more popular based on sales revenues and amounts distributed, and Moderna, as we can see below, does not enjoy >50% market share in most of its target territories.

SpikeVax market share: (presentation)

If there's to be a private market of ~200m in the US, then Pfizer is likely to claim at least half of it initially, and what's more, several other companies will likely join them given the MRNA secret is out of the bag, and patent protection is flimsy at best.

That means pricing pressures, which will likely narrow Moderna's profit margins - about as high as any profit margin you will find across any sector of the stock market - now that its first mover advantage is being eroded. The fact is that those profit margins are unsustainable, so even in a best-case scenario where Moderna finds ~$10bn of revenues in a public market and ~$10bn in a private one - US plus international - it will not be so profitable as it has been.

In The Pipeline - Nothing Wrong With Moderna's Vaccine Candidates, But Little Progress Elsewhere

It's easy to forget that Moderna is a one product company given its incredible revenue generation across 2020 and 2021, but that looks likely to change, if not in 2022 then in 2023, with, as mentioned above, four vaccines in late stage trials.

Bancel expects all four of these vaccines to become blockbusters, commenting:

We believe each of these four vaccine candidates in Phase 3 could have multibillion-dollar annual peak sales. And because they all use the exact same mRNA technology as our approved vaccine, Spikevax, we believe these four vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical trials have a high probability of success.

That may be true - my research suggests the CMV, RSV and flu markets are all worth upwards of $3bn, with RSV and flu expected to reach ~$10bn by 2026, but again, there are other vaccines in this space developed by traditional powerhouses such as Sanofi (SNY), which earned ~$2.5bn last year from its flu vaccine, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Unlike in COVID, however, early data suggests Moderna's flu vaccine does not stand out from the crowd efficacy or safety wise, so this is likely to be a tough market to penetrate.

In RSV and CMV, even if the data is best in class, challengers will likely include Pfizer, its partner BioNTech, GSK, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In summary, Moderna may do well to find $10bn of revenues from CMV, RSV, and flu, and with the likelihood being that there will be one market - a private or a public - in play for its bivalent COVID vaccine, which will replace SpikeVax - it's hard to argue Moderna does not face a significant challenge to drive $20bn revenues per annum over a 3-5 year period.

Moderna Is Facing Life As A Mid-Sized Pharma, But Is Doing A Great Job At That

This post is not intended to bash Moderna, its financials, its science, or its management - in fact all three are among the best in biotech, in my opinion, and it will be fascinating to see how the company develops over the next few years - but we can now start calling Moderna a mid-sized Pharma, not a miracle worker.

When its market cap valuation approached $200bn, it looked as though Moderna would take its place amongst the elite pharmas, but its pipeline outside of Infectious Diseases is not there yet and most large pharmas tend to have a presence in at least 2 major therapeutic modalities.

In terms of its current market cap of $57bn, of the "Big 8" US pharmas - which are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY), Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), Moderna is closest to Gilead, whose market cap stands at $75bn.

Gilead's revenues in 2021 were >$27bn, however, and based on my analysis in this post, only the most optimistic of scenarios sees Moderna achieving sales >$25bn in the next three to five years. Gilead's net profit margin is 23%, also - the sector average is ~22% - so it seems highly unlikely Moderna will be able to maintain margins nearly 3x higher without questions being asked by rivals and government agencies alike.

Moderna pays no dividend, either, unlike the big pharmas, whose average yield is ~3.1%, although share buybacks were initiated this quarter, with $1bn spent retiring shares, and a further $3bn program is planned, so there is some value there.

The buybacks indicate to me that Moderna is beginning to operate more like a mid-sized pharma, aware of its responsibilities to shareholders, and unable to guarantee the sensational growth and margins that has characterized its first commercial product - in circumstances so unusual no-one could possibly have predicted the company's rise.

That's not a bad thing - as one recent headline covering Moderna declared, "MRNA is not magic." Indeed, it isn't, and it cannot conjure up magical sales forecasts for investors to drool over either.

Moderna is nonetheless still one of the most exciting and best companies in biotech, and its achievements deserve enormous credit. There will likely be several new blockbusters launched in the coming years - and enough revenue generation to maintain and perhaps slightly grow its current share price, but Moderna has morphed from a "must buy" to a "buy and hold" - when a company switches from discussing saving the world to their share buyback program, you begin to see the signs of middle age.

This may be just the beginning, or perhaps the end of the beginning, but the future is unlikely to offer the kind of upside investors enjoyed in Moderna's early years, rather a set of products and a pipeline that marks Moderna out as a big pharma in waiting - although the wait will be a long one.