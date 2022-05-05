marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

This is a brief note in reaction to Bladex earnings for Q1:

The headline earnings number was not great, $11m ($0.31/share). Although this amount covers the $0.25/share dividend, it is lower than the $20m recorded in Q4. Digging through the numbers, I remain confident the true earnings potential for them is at least $80m/year - and improving.

Three items impacted results for Q1, that are in effect a "down payment" on improving earnings potential in the near term.

Asset/Liability composition: the bank raised debt late in 2021 in anticipation of higher loan demand in 2022. This led to higher cash on hand during most of the quarter (a "negative spread") driving NII lower than Q4. The loan book grew (more on this later) late in the quarter and by a significant amount, surpassing $7.3Bln. IFRS 9 requires that expected credit losses be provisioned at loan origination (or acquisition). As a result, the loan book growth caused an increase in provisions of $8m. Without this non-cash expense, earnings for the quarter would have been $19m. Salaries increased 37% (and $2m) from prior year quarter. New hires on boarded to support expected growth.

All three items affect Q1 results, the higher cash balance and the related negative spread, the booking of provisions on incremental loans and the hiring of additional headcount have all been recorded in Q1; while the upside will become visible in Q2 and beyond.

In addition, Q1 was a terrible quarter for high yield loan issuance. As noted by both S&P Global (SPGI) and Moody's (MCO) on their respective earnings calls, the market was essentially shut down for many weeks during the quarter (around the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine). This very likely pushed back deals on Bladex's syndication pipeline (and fees). As markets begin to open back, we should see deal flow resume.

The recent focus on loan growth points to a strategic shift in management priorities. Last year, we should remember, excess capital was addressed by executing a share repurchase program (equating to about 10% of market cap, or $60m). This year, the priority is clearly on increasing the loan book to improve returns.

According to management, the bank is experiencing growth in working capital and trade finance due to higher values on commodity and commodity linked products. Such banking products are squarely a core competency for Bladex. In addition, larger multinational banks seem to be dialing back on emerging market exposures for now, potentially opening the way for new client acquisition (hence, the headcount growth?).

Finally, rates. Increasing USD rates represent a clear tailwind for Baldex. Each 1% would increase earnings potential by $10m/year. A level that was confirmed by Bladex's CFO during the call. All in all, higher commodities and higher rates are positives for Bladex, making it a great inflation hedge.

Bladex remains unloved

As noted in my prior notes on Bladex, this is a very low risk bank. The short term nature of the loan book, which gets essentially turned over completely each year, and high quality means book value is a reliable reference for true economic value.

Yet Bladex trades at a significant discount to book value (roughly half), a level not seen in the rest of its LatAm peers. Although these other banks are different, with higher margins and exposure to consumers, the risk is also different. Bladex has significant exposure to all the home countries of these banks (Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile). Yet, all trade significantly above their respective book, except for Bladex.

Data by YCharts

The discount is justified only if you believe that Bladex will only ever earn about what it earned in 2020 and 2021 (approx. $63m each year). If you believe that, then $550m market (55% of book) cap may make sense (although still cheap!).

As stated previously, this level is not representative of true earnings power (either past or forward looking). As rates rise, leaving all growth aside, earnings on its $1bln capital base will improve automatically and through no effort or increased risk. This is simply the removal of extreme monetary easing by the Fed; which is already underway. Despite this tailwind, which has yet to fully play out, Bladex has demonstrated two quarters of circa $20m earnings (removing the Q1 ECL provision as a onetime event, which it is).

Going forward, I expect the $20m and +$0.5/share quarterly earnings string to continue, eventually resetting earnings expectations back to normalized levels. Such normalized earnings levels imply the following:

A yield/IRR of 14.5% ($80m/$550m) and a P/E of 7.

A dividend payout ratio of 50% (much lower than historical 66%).

A necessarily growing book value.

So, why does the valuation discrepancy persist?

Trading volume:

Data by YCharts

The discount persists because the arbitrage is too hard to implement for an institution of relevant size. Advantage: the individual investor. This is why:

Most days, between 100k and 150k BLX shares are traded. This represents $1.5-$2.0m per day. An institutional investor targeting a 5% position in Bladex and attempting to avoid purchasing more than 10% of the daily volume would require 150 trading days to complete its position. Bladex's own $60m purchasing program took about this long (and moved the stock up to $19/share for a while).

So there it is. The opportunity to earn a safe 14.5% return remains.