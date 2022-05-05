ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 20th, 2022.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) hasn't been treating shareholders very well through 2022 so far. However, the actual share price has been on a much more drastic move than its NAV per share. I believe this opens up an opportunity for investors to either average down or start out an initial position.

It should continue to remain under pressure as long as interest rates are making the headlines and the Fed keeps raising. However, I believe some of this is now being priced in as a discount has opened up on the fund. Over the last decade-plus, a meaningful discount has been quite rare for this fund. That makes the over 4% discount we had touched recently quite appealing. It has already bounced off from that discount level but is an area to keep watching.

Data by YCharts

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.16

Discount: -1.78%

Distribution Yield: 8.20%

Expense Ratio: 1.20%

Leverage: 36.4%

Managed Assets: $207 million

Structure: Perpetual

FLC is quite simple, "provide its common shareholders with high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation", though preferreds and preferred funds typically fall short of this secondary goal.

To achieve the fund's objective, they will "normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing securities, consisting of various debt securities." They continue with, "normally invest at least 50% of its total assets in preferred securities."

All five of the Flaherty & Crumrine funds are basically copy-paste in terms of objective and how they seek to achieve said objective. The holdings between the funds share a significant amount of overlap.

FLC is quite small, meaning larger investors might have more difficulty getting a sizeable position. Likewise, someone who might like to trade in and out rapidly might find that liquidity could be an issue. It isn't so much of an issue for longer-term investors who aren't going to panic sell.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.20%. The fund carries a significant amount of leverage at over 36%. When including the leverage expenses, the expense ratio climbs to 1.66%. This will be something else to watch going forward - not just the amount of leverage - but the costs of the leverage will be rising as interest rates rise. That could be another reason why FLC has been giving up its premium as of late.

Performance - Attractive Long-Term Results

All five of the F&C funds have provided similar returns, which have been quite attractive for what they are. They are preferred funds, so we aren't looking to get rich overnight. These are income generators that can grow wealth over the longer term.

The table below provides the annualized returns for the fund as of March 31st, 2022.

FLC Annualized Returns (Flaherty & Crumrine)

As we touched on above, the fund has opened up to a discount more recently that has been rather rare. The fund has really only touched discount levels for brief periods over the last several years.

One of the pressures on preferred funds is that higher interest rates could hurt the price of the underlying holdings in the fund. As interest rates are increased, these older preferred over a lot of the last decade were issued with rates at zero. That meant they could issue these preferred with lower coupon rates. Now that rates are rising, new preferred would be issued with higher coupons, which creates an opportunity to sell off the lower-yielding for the higher-yielding.

For FLC, though, a significant portion of their portfolio is fixed-to-floating. These are preferred that are issued with a fixed rate for a number of years. They then transition over to floating rates based on something like LIBOR and then a spread on top of that. This will happen over the next several years, it isn't all at once, so there is certainly some time before those higher rates could be impacted.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that while rates aren't really ramped up yet - at least where the Fed thinks it might be going - the floating rate could be lower than the actual fixed at this time.

This would be the main factor on why the fund has been under pressure as we head through 2022. I believe another factor would be the distribution cut that should be coming at some point.

Distribution - A Cut Should Be Coming, But Isn't Too Concerning

I know it isn't every day that I would talk highly of a fund that might be heading for a distribution cut. However, due to the discount, I believe at least some of this is priced in now.

The reason for the trim is quite simple, F&C has stated that they don't want to rely on capital gains or return of capital for their distributions. They want to pay out the distribution from the income the portfolio has generated. In some cases, return of capital can be okay, but it is generally destructive with preferred funds.

When they last reported their fiscal 2021, they had $15,196,928 in net investment income that the underlying portfolio generated.

FLC Annual Report (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Putting that against the $15,924,608 they paid, we see a bit of a shortfall. At the start of 2022, they had already cut the distribution a bit from $0.1295 per month to $0.128 per month.

Based on the 10,398,218 shares outstanding, that would require around $15,971,663 in distributions paid to shareholders.

As you can see, this figure is larger than what they paid out in the last fiscal year. Why? Because if we go a couple of lines down from where the distributions are paid, we can see that they had issued even more shares through their dividend reinvestment plan and at-the-market offering.

When a fund is trading at a premium, this can be accretive to earnings and the NAV of the fund. So that's exactly what we want them to do when the fund is at a premium, to dish out as many shares as possible.

Unfortunately, for us, it does mean that it makes it harder to predict what the fund might be able to payout going forward. There have likely been even more shares issued since the last Annual Report (though none since the shares have dipped to a discount.) At the same time, NII has likely declined a bit too based on interest expenses increasing.

Suffice it to say that it likely will be a small shortfall in coverage. Therefore, we should anticipate a distribution cut at some point this year.

FLC's Holdings

Another key feature about the F&C funds, they have quite a low turnover. They aren't buying and selling a lot of their underlying holdings. Generally, I don't see this as a bad thing because "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That being said, it makes it difficult to fill in this section when doing updates!

One of the key features that I mentioned above already was the fixed-to-floating exposure the fund carries. At the end of 2021, they had reported that the underlying portfolio was 82% of this preferred structure. That is a significant majority and is why there is some floor in what declines could be expected - even if the Fed raises rates more rapidly than expected.

Since I've been following this fund, I have consistently seen this figure around the 80%. This is the same with their other funds, too, unsurprisingly. Therefore, I wouldn't expect this to change drastically going forward.

A newer investor might be surprised by how much bank and insurance exposure FLC has. In fact, you'll see this is fairly consistent amongst the whole basket of preferred CEFs in existence today. These two sectors account for well over half of the fund.

FLC Sector Allocation (Flaherty & Crumrine)

The reason for this is that banks issue non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock to help with their tier 1 capital. Dodd-Frank had changed this up a bit, as previously, even cumulative preferred was treated as tier 1 capital. In FLC's portfolio, you'll see plenty of these non-cumulative perpetual preferred holdings. Some investors will say that it now defeats the purpose of preferred, but it still remains higher in the capital stack over common shareholders in the event of bankruptcy.

Taking a look at the top positions in FLC's portfolio, we have many holdings that we see time and time again with each update.

FLC Top Issuers (Flaherty & Crumrine)

MetLife (MET) remains the largest issuer at a relatively lofty 4.2% when compared to the rest of the holdings. After the first few, the percentage allocation to each issuer is reduced fairly substantially.

There are two MET holdings. These are actually two examples of names that are not fixed-to-floating. At the same time, they are paying out some great coupons of 9.25% and 10.75%. The maturity of these is pretty far off as well.

FLC Annual Report (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Conclusion

The fund might remain pressured while interest rates remain the key focus. That can impact the underlying holdings and their interest rate expenses. In their last report, they were borrowing at one-month LIBOR plus 0.80%. As LIBOR rises with higher interest rates, the leverage expenses will follow. That being said, I believe the discount is attractive enough at this time that most of this is priced in at this point. Meaning for a longer-term investor, this could be presenting a buying opportunity.