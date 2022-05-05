JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is in a no man's land amidst the broader tech/e-commerce selloff following a series of disappointing results from industry players such as Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY) and eBay (EBAY). Consumer spending patterns have shifted toward in-store retail, service, and traveling. The pandemic unwind trade has sent Shopify's stock down almost 77% from its all-time-high with no end in sight. Like many companies that benefited tremendously from Covid tailwinds, Shopify is dealing with a severely challenged outlook, and investors should treat any rally as a selling opportunity.

1Q22 Results

Shopify's Q1 revenue of $1.2 billion (+22% YoY) came in below Street expectations of $1.26 billion, while Subscription Solutions revenue of $345 million (+8% YoY) and Merchant Solutions revenue of $859 million (+29% YoY) both came in below estimates of $364.6 million and $893.9 million. GMV of $43.2 billion (+16% YoY) was lower than $46.5 billion consensus, showing a continued deceleration from 31% YoY growth in 4Q21 due to slower broader e-commerce growth and consumers feeling more comfortable shopping in-store.

Adjusted operating income of $31.9 million (2.7% operating margin) missed the Street's $72 million as Shopify invested aggressively in OPEX. Adj. net income of $25.1 million (2% adj. net margin) or diluted EPS of $2.01 was also below $0.65 consensus.

Overall, it was a painful quarter that forced investors to reset their expectations.

Outlook

For 2022, Shopify management expects revenue growth to be slower in 1H22 and highest in 4Q22, given high 1H21 comps where lockdowns and government stimulus benefited e-commerce sales. Big picture, the structural growth of e-commerce remains largely intact, although Shopify does expect 2022 merchant growth to be in line with 2021 vs. previous guidance of higher than last year.

The Deliverr Acquisition

Shopify will acquire fulfillment technology provider Deliverr for $2.1 billion (80% cash/20% stock). The acquisition will help accelerate Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) as Deliverr fulfills >1 million orders per month, adding scale to Shopify's existing network. Going forward, Shopify intends to operate more of its own fulfillment centers and aims to provide 2-day delivery to more than 90% of the US population. Per management, SFN-related Capex will begin to ramp in 2022 and total $1 billion in both 2023 and 2024, mainly for self-operated warehouses in key US geographies. This is clearly an effort to compete with Amazon Prime.

Thoughts on the Stock

This is a volatile market where investors clearly have no appetite for GAAP (growth-at-any-price) stocks that will be vulnerable even when earnings beat estimates. Given Shopify's revenue grew 86% in 2020 and 57% in 2021, current Street estimates looking for back-to-back 30% growth in 2022 and 2023 seem unrealistic.

Therefore, expect a number of downward revisions and further multiple compression as the stock still trades at 8.7x 2022 sales as of writing. Shopify isn't a profitable enterprise on a GAAP basis, which is also a major problem in an inflationary environment. Should growth continue to fail expectations, I think the P/S multiple could easily reach 5x, suggesting another ~40% downside for the stock to reach ~$240.