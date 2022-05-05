Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) reported first quarter earnings on the 28th of May while Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) followed on the 4th of May. As Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines intend to combine their operations, I will be looking at the quarterly earnings and guidance of both airlines in this piece.

Frontier Airlines: Adding capacity at a cost

Frontier Airlines Q1 2022 results (Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines booked revenues of $605 million, missing expectations by $6.66 million, and earnings per share missed expectations by $0.13. There hasn't been much attention or interest in the earnings and revenue miss from Frontier, but what likely drives the miss are COVID-19 impacts in January and February, shortages at air traffic control centers in Jacksonville, which partly control the airspace over Florida and adverse weather conditions in Florida in March. Those seem to be some elements that are beyond the control of Frontier Airlines. Revenues were up 11% compared to the pre-pandemic quarters, which is a good sign. However, what should be noticed is that revenue went up by 11% while capacity went up by 20%. In an effort to gain market share Frontier Airlines is throwing capacity on the market which reduces the fare revenue per passenger. It remains to be seen how much of this is truly a capacity effect and how much of it was an effect of the softness in demand during the first quarter. On a positive note, Frontier Airlines has been able to significantly boost its ancillary revenues which might also have been needed as the average fare per passenger dropped by 23%. Furthermore, it was a positive surprise that Frontier Airlines sees so constraints on its operations due to pilot shortages. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case going forward but, I would have expected that low-cost carriers such as Frontier Airlines would already have more difficulties with executing their capacity plans.

Frontier Airlines guidance (Frontier Airlines)

The outlook for the second quarter and full year shows plans for significant capacity expansion, which at this point might be a good thing to win market share, but Frontier Airlines also should assess whether demand will remain strong throughout the year so the company can start building its fares back. Right now, the airline has increased its ancillary revenue opportunities and products, but the average revenue per passenger remained the same as three years ago which likely is driven by the capacity deployment plans that pressure average fares. Another watch item is the fuel prices. For the second quarter, Frontier Airlines expects average fuel prices of $3.85 to $3.90 per gallon, which are the highest numbers I have seen so far.

Spirit Airlines: Capacity shift

Spirit Airlines Q1 2022 results (Spirit Airlines)

Spirit Airlines saw it is revenues increased by more than 100%. However, its operating loss also doubled. So, increased revenues did not translate into profits. Obviously, this is driven by costs associated with higher flight activity, but unsurprisingly results did not improve due to the significant uptick in fuel prices. That's something we have seen across the board with airlines in the first quarter. Furthermore, Spirit Airlines also suffered from adverse weather conditions and air traffic control staffing shortages.

Spirit Airlines guidance (Spirit Airlines)

Spirit Airlines is upbeat about the second quarter with strong sequential improvement in revenues. Just like with Frontier Airlines, the average fuel price for the second quarter likely will be at the higher side of what we have seen among airlines. However, more interesting are the capacity plans. The first quarter capacity was up 19.2% compared to 2019, but they're going to be moderating the capacity expansion in the second and third quarter primarily due to the air traffic control challenges in Jacksonville. In the fourth quarter that capacity is planned to be added back.

On pilot shortage, it was interesting to see that Spirit Airlines has a different view on pilot shortages than United Airlines (UAL) during its very bullish call. Whereas United Airlines claimed the US only produces around 5,000 pilots required on a demand of 13,000 pilots, Spirit Airlines suggests the production of pilot could be around 10,000 pilots making the deficit a lot smaller than United Airlines suggests.

Another interesting note was that the ancillary revenue uptick while intended to be accretive to margins is now only serving as a protection to inflationary pressures.

Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue offer

While there hasn't been much comment on the Spirit-Frontier merger, Spirit Airlines has recently rejected JetBlue's offer and its improved offer which would include a $200 million compensation if approval from the DoJ was not obtained. The added $200 million provision can hardly be seen as an improved offer. Shareholders of Spirit Airlines who are looking to sell, most definitely like the JetBlue offer better, but Spirit Airlines thinks that both businesses are different in nature as was discussed in an earlier analysis as well and the risk of regulatory hurdles also makes a takeover by JetBlue unattractive. JetBlue has not given up on Spirit Airlines yet, but it's clear that Spirit Airlines prefers a takeover by Frontier Airlines. Also given the challenges that JetBlue is facing already with the DoJ regarding its Northeast Alliance and the operational constraints the business faces, JetBlue indeed does not seem to be the most attractive partner for Spirit Airlines from a business perspective.

Conclusion

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are dealing with some pressures faced in the industry, most dominantly Q1 reflected COVID-19 pressures as well as adverse weather impact and shortages in the Jacksonville air travel control center. Those pressures are beyond the control of airlines. Interesting to note is that both Spirit and Frontier suggest they have enough staff members to fly their schedules. However, Spirit Airlines has delayed much of its strong capacity expansion into Q4 of this year due to air travel control challenges. It's a negative that the capacity expansion has to be delayed, but it can also be considered a positive that the reason for this delay isn't pilot shortages it seems.

However, for low-cost carriers there are pressures. What we're seeing for Frontier is that much of its improvement in ancillary revenues is offset by lower basic fares. We're hoping to see that pent-up demand will drive up those basic fares, but if much of that in turn is being offset by aggressive capacity expansion then it is a zero-sum game. Simultaneously, the reality of improved ancillary revenues is that they are not accretive to margins at this point, but merely offset inflationary pressures and other higher-cost components. So, for low-cost carriers, it's key to aggressively cut costs which is nearly impossible or to further improve ancillary revenues which also is not easy. So, these airlines more than any other airlines are going to depend on strong improvement in topline growth and improving productivity.