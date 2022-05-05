Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have taken a beating as of recent just like the rest of the market. My last coverage on the name dates back to September 2019, nearly three years ago. As shares traded at similar levels at the time, that warrants an update to a dated thesis.

Agriculture Equipment

Alamo Group is a global player in agriculture and infrastructure equipment. The company has been in business for more than 50 years and has rapidly built up a solid (dividend) track record.

The business doubled its sales between 2008 and 2018 to a level just over a billion dollars, generated from industrial, agriculture, and European activities. Products manufactured and sold within the industrial segment include lawn mowers, cleaners, sweepers, excavators, and snow plows. This was by far the largest business, responsible for 60% of sales, with the agriculture and European business activities each responsible for a fifth of sales. Agricultural products include mowers, pickers, rakes, and rotary cutters, as European activities include mowers, among others as well.

When I last looked at the shares in 2019, they hit a fresh high at $118 per share, marking a very successful decade for the stock. This was, in part, driven by solid organic execution and 25 tuck-in deals being made over the past two decades.

In terms of the valuation, the 11.8 million shares represented a $1.39 billion equity valuation at $118 per share, with the enterprise valuation increasing to $1.5 billion after accounting for net debt, yet this was ahead of a +$300 million deal for Morbark. This valuation was applied to a business set to generate $1.1 billion in sales, and it could earn about $7 per share after the latest acquisition, which was set to result in leverage ratios around 3 times.

With a solid value creator trading at a market multiple, there was much to like, but shares have done well as there was a small cyclical component to the shares as well. All of this led me to hold a neutral stance on the shares, as I required a discount to the market valuation to see appeal on the back of the leverage incurred and cyclical component of the business.

What Happened?

What followed since I last looked at Alamo in 2019 have been steady advancements, albeit that the pandemic created quite some volatility. Shares rallied to the $160s in the first half of 2021, but have gradually fallen to $122 at this moment of writing, creating zero capital gains for shareholders of a near three-year time period.

Part of the stagnation does not come unexpected as the pandemic hurt the advancement of the business quite a bit. In February of this year, the company posted its 2021 results as revenues rose 15% to $1.33 billion. In terms of classification, the company now posts sales under the vegetation segment, responsible for $813 million in sales in 2021 to be more precise, and nearly $522 million in industrial equipment sales as well. GAAP operating profits came in at $117 million, up 70 basis points to 8.8% of sales, but this is after a $14 million amortization expense.

Net earnings were posted at $80 million, or $6.75 per share, which is basically in line with the pro forma earnings power post the Morbark deal in 2019, with adjusted earnings coming in seven cents higher. The company is conservative, not adjusting for amortization charges, as otherwise earnings come in around a dollar per share higher.

The business is furthermore hit by supply chain and inflationary pressure, like the rest of the economy, resulting in less than optimal efficiency. In the meantime, net debt has been cut to $227 million, quite a bit less than the situation seen in 2019. With EBITDA for the year up to $162 million, leverage ratios have come down all the way to 1.4 times EBITDA, despite a $21 million bolt-on deal for UK-based Timberwolf, a manufacturer of commercial wood chippers.

In May 2022, the company posted relatively resilient first quarter results with revenues up 16% to $362 million, as growth of the vegetation management business was impressive at 20%, while the industrial segment posted 10% sales growth. Operating margins fell 20 basis points to 8.0% amidst all the inflationary pressures as this and a higher tax rate resulted in a modest 8 cent improvement in quarterly earnings to $1.55 per share, although adjusted earnings rose sixteen cents to $1.63 per share. Net debt inched up to $288 million, mostly amidst seasonal effects, as the situation is still very manageable from that perspective.

While all the inflationary and supply chain issues hurt the current results, the future still looks relatively solid as the backlog is up 103% year-over-year to $918 million, creating a bit more visibility. That is about the good news as the news early in the second quarter has not been good, amidst heightened political tensions, a new Covid-19 outbreak in China, as well as a renewed impetus into steel price inflation, and various other key components, if they are even available.

What Now?

Between 2019 and today, the company has not made a lot of progress, at least not in terms of earnings per share power, yet sales have been inching up quite a bit. While earnings still trade around the $7 per share mark, the reality is that net debt has been cut quite a bit.

While the long term track record is very satisfactory, we have certainly seen some underperformance in terms of the shares and operating performance versus the likes of Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere (DE). Pegging earnings power close to $7 in this tough environment, shares trade at a market multiple of 17 times, and actually a bit less after accounting for the amortization charges, while leverage has come down a bit and is very reasonable. Of course, there are risks to the earnings numbers, but in the long run there is potential upside as well, in terms of margins.

While this sounds fair, I do not see an exceptional business, as I regard shares to be trading largely at fair value here. If shares see further dips, while the outside world remains somewhat manageable, I would be inclined to buy some shares, but I am not in a rush at all here.