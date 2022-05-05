Cenovus Energy Is Delivering On All Cylinders And The Shares Should Go A Lot Higher
Summary
- Cenovus set the benchmark for how all E&Ps should report the capital return policy.
- With elevated refining margins, CVE will likely outperform on its free cash flow this year, resulting in more share buybacks or a higher variable dividend.
- Technically, CVE has recently broken out and is headed to $28 (USD).
- Our fair value shows CVE should trade to $50/share at $105/bbl WTI.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was the first to report Q1 earnings (amongst the Canadian energy peers), and, boy, did it set a high benchmark.
In its Q1 release, CVE announced a clear path forward for capital return back to shareholders. As we've detailed time and time again, at today's oil price, CVE is generating ~C$10 billion in free cash flow. This estimate also underestimates the "real" potential from the recent increase in refining margins. On a 12-month run-rate, we think CVE's free cash flow generation at today's refinery crack spread is closer to ~C$12 billion.
Looking ahead, CVE plans on using 100% of "excess" free cash flow towards share buybacks and variable dividends.
I do want to note a few things here. Note that CVE says opportunistic share repurchase. When you consider share buybacks, it is meaningless to buy back for the sake of buying back. You have to buy the shares below the intrinsic value. By setting a conservative value for the intrinsic value, you can reliably grow shareholder value over time. We are very happy to see that CVE will be very disciplined on this front (intrinsic value using $60/bbl WTI).
In addition, the introduction of a variable dividend is highly welcomed, as CVE doesn't hedge any of its production, so investors can "bet/invest" based on their view of where oil prices are headed. The integrated structure also offers investors an incentive to buy CVE, as it captures the refining margin upside as well (which should translate into a higher variable dividend).
By our estimate, CVE should have practically no debt by year-end. We think for the purpose of maximizing the capital structure, CVE is opting to use C$4 billion as the threshold for the most "optimal" capital structure. As a result, we estimate an excess of ~C$4 billion will have to be used towards share buybacks or a variable dividend.
Assuming the shares stay here, this will translate into either of the following:
- 168.56 million shares
- ~C$2.07 variable dividend
We hope that CVE uses the excess towards mostly share buybacks and a portion into a variable dividend, but this is contingent on the shares staying cheap.
Technical Outlook
Technically speaking, CVE has broken out on the bullish shareholder plan announcement. We are looking for a move to $28 USD in the coming months.
Valuation
At $105/bbl WTI (and not assuming an increase in refining margin), we see CVE trading at C$63.78 or $50 USD per share.
Given how oil market fundamentals are trending, we think the odds of refining margins structurally staying higher are increasing, thus further boosting the valuation for CVE.
For the first time in a long time, we are thinking that this model is not doing fair justice to CVE's "implied" valuation given the combination of higher potential margins and the more aggressive share buyback plan.
But first things first, this is a great 1st world problem to encounter.
Conclusion
Buy CVE, it's going higher.
Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research also has a premium service that provides these reports to subscribers on a weekly basis:
If you are interested, see for yourself why we are the largest energy/value service on Seeking Alpha! We look forward to seeing you being part of the HFI Research community!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.