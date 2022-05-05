ISerg/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 numbers from LG Display (NYSE:LPL) were expected to decline sequentially. After all, Q1 comes after Q4, which tends to produce outsized quarterly results due to it being the holiday quarter. Still, the extent of the decline in Q1 was much worse than expected, giving credence to concerns people have harbored for quite some time. Why will be covered next.

Earnings take a nose dive

LPL fell short on expectations for the top and the bottom line in Q1 2022. Q1 revenue declined by 6% YoY to KRW6,471B, which is about $5.12B using an exchange rate of about 1:1265. Margins fell by several hundred basis points, both QoQ and YoY. LPL barely managed to avoid an operating loss. Still, operating income dropped by 93% YoY to KWR38B. Net income declined by 80% YoY to KRW54B or $42.7M. EBITDA was KRW1,211B, down from KRW1,645B in Q4 2021 and KRW1,620B in Q1 2021. All in all, a pretty bad quarter for LPL. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 2022.

(Unit: B KRW) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 QoQ YoY Revenue 6,471 8,807 6,883 (27%) (6%) Gross margin 12.6% 14.9% 17.9% (230bps) (530bps) Operating margin 0.6% 5.4% 7.6% (480bps) (700bps) Operating income 38 476 523 (92%) (93%) EBITDA 1,211 1,645 1,620 (26%) (25%) Net income (loss) 54 180 266 (70%) (80%)

The table below shows how shipments came down to earth after the spike in Q4 due to the holidays. Still, the decrease of 13.8% was bigger than expected as guidance had called for a sequential decline in the mid to high single digits. Guidance also called for average selling prices or ASP to decline in the mid to high teens. But ASP actually declined by 18.1% QoQ to $660, the lowest since Q2 2020. The outlook sees a continued decline in prices. Q2 guidance calls for area price to decline by 10% QoQ. On the other hand, area shipments are predicted to recover somewhat with a small sequential increase.

Capacity (M m²) Shipment (M m²) ASP/m² Q1 2022 11.5 8.1 $660 Q4 2021 11.6 9.4 $806 Q3 2021 11.9 8.4 $750 Q2 2021 11.6 8.9 $703 Q1 2021 11.2 8.5 $736 Q4 2020 10.8 8.7 $790 Q3 2020 10.8 8.3 $706 Q2 2020 9.3 6.7 $654 Q1 2020 9.7 7.0 $567 Q4 2019 10.6 9.2 $606 Q3 2019 13.0 9.5 $513 Q2 2019 13.2 9.9 $456 Q1 2019 12.9 9.8 $528

The display market is deteriorating

Seasonality played a part in the decline, but soft demand, supply chain disruptions and pricing pressure affected the numbers as well. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Area shipment in Q1 was 8.14 million square meters, decreasing 13% from the previous quarter. Again, seasonality was a factor as well as soft demand in the downstream industry, leading to reduced shipment in large and medium panels. There are also production and shipment disruptions arising from parts supply and logistics issues due to lockdowns in China. Area ASP was $660, down 18% QoQ. Mobile shipments slowed due to seasonality and LCD panel price continued its downward slide."

A transcript of the Q1 2022 earnings call can be found here.

The pricing pressure can be traced back to something that has long plagued LPL as mentioned in an earlier article. The display market has long suffered from manufacturers overproducing, causing supply to exceed demand and prices going down. This was less of a problem post-COVID as the stay-at-home trend and global stimulus ignited a boom in the sales of consumer products utilizing display panels like notebooks and TVs.

However, the effect seems to be waning with consumer demand retreating as economies try to normalize and less stimulus from governments and central banks. Unfortunately for LPL, this has also led to a worsening in the supply and demand growth equation. The former continues unabated, but the latter is not.

LPL had some less than positive comments as to the supply and demand situation in the earnings call. Demand is expected to remain soft for some time.

"In terms of demand, we see that the COVID boom has created a lot of pull in demand, meaning that for this year, quite a large extent of negative growth is expected. And given the current situation as well as the risk factors, we believe that the demand uncertainty is going to remain for some time."

If there's to be an improvement, it will have to come from the supply side.

"To sum up, given that the demand uncertainties are not likely to go away anytime soon and this means that there is going to be some down cycle continuing this year. And moving into next year, then perhaps some of the demand uncertainties will be lifted and there could be some adjustment on the supply side and combined with these factors then the LCD cycle could improve next year."

If prices are to stabilize, the supply of display panels needs to come down to bring balance into the market.

The OLED market is doing better, but for how long remains to be seen

LPL has turned to the OLED market as a solution to the woes in the LCD market. Sales of OLED TVs grew over 40% in Q1, outperforming the overall market, although profitability in the OLED segment remains a work in progress. However, for how long remains to be seen. Other display panel manufacturers have also started to take an interest in OLEDs.

For instance, China's BOE recently kicked off mass production at its third OLED fab, which should help it increase its OLED market share to around 17% in 2022. BOE is not targeting the OLED TV segment at the moment, but it's possible China could try to duplicate what it did in the LCD market. South Korean companies like LPL used to be number one in the display market, but that position now belongs to China with sales of $65B, giving it a 41.5% market share in 2021, increasing its lead over South Korea by about 8 points.

Valuations have seen changes

If there's one thing that drew people to LPL, then it likely had to do with valuations. LPL is available at some of lowest multiples around. For instance, the stock trades below book value, which some regard as a sign of an undervalued stock. On the other hand, the recent numbers have led to a downgrade in earnings expectations. LPL is now expected to finish in the red in 2022 after the Q1 results, which is why there's no forward P/E. Losses are a problem, especially since LPL has a large amount of debt on its books. The table below shows the multiples for LPL.

LPL Market cap $4.91B Enterprise value $13.49B Revenue ("ttm") $24,254.9M EBITDA $4,758.0M Trailing P/E 5.01 Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio - P/S 0.19 P/B 0.44 EV/sales 0.56 Trailing EV/EBITDA 2.84 Forward EV/EBITDA 3.01

The stock may be up against resistance

The stock has struggled like other tech stocks, being down over 30% YTD. More importantly, the recent decline has caused the stock to fall below what was support at around $7. It is said that what used to be support, tends to become resistance once breached. LPL tried to get back above $7, but was rejected, indicating resistance is in place. If the stock cannot move higher with resistance cutting it off, then the stock is most likely heading lower.

Investor takeaways

The recent problems in the display market are not a surprise to everyone. Some expected the market to deteriorate, even when things were going well as noted in an earlier article. While those worries may have seemed excessive at a time when LPL was posting outstanding numbers, the rapid deterioration in Q1 earnings shows that those concerns were legitimate.

Operating income, for instance, fell by 92% QoQ to barely above breakeven point, a drastic reversal in fortunes. Guidance sees prices going down even more in Q2. And if the earnings call is any indication, then LPL does not expect a solution anytime soon, certainly not in 2022. The display market is expected to remain on shaky ground.

LPL is once again confronted with the same demons that it faced before and which made it very hard to stay profitable. After a lull induced by the COVID-19 boom, the LCD market is back to its old ways. COVID-19 set off a strong rebound in the numbers, but LPL has yet to prove it can manage on its own. Supply is swamping demand, leading to price declines. For instance, the average price of a 32-inch LCD panel display dropped by 64% YoY in Q1. The OLED market is in better shape, but for how long remains to be seen with China making big investments in OLED production.

I am neutral on LPL. LPL does have a few things going for it. LPL has a market cap of about $5B, which is remarkable considering how big a company it is. The stock trades way below book value, which might tempt some to take a swing at what could be an undervalued stock. On the other hand, while LPL avoided falling into the red in Q1, it is almost certainly to get there if the display market keeps moving in the direction it is heading.

It's possible the display market could stabilize if, for instance, manufacturers in China temper their output of display panels, halting the decline in prices. However, past experience suggest that's not likely to happen. It took a once in a lifetime pandemic to pull the display market out of the rut it was in. Barring something similar occurring once again, prospects for the display market are anything but positive.

LPL is at the end of the day a manufacturer of display panels. It's difficult for a company to do well if the market it competes in is in a troubled state. The charts suggest the stock is heading lower with the road higher blocked by resistance. Take all this into account and keeping your distance from LPL is the way to go at this point.