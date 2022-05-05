InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) CEO Liren Chen on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Good morning to everyone, and welcome to InterDigital’s first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I am Richard Lloyd, Communications Director. And with me in today’s call are Liren Chen, our President and CEO; and Rich Brezski, our CFO. Consistent with last quarter’s call, we will offer some highlights about the quarter and the company, and then open the call up for questions.

Before we begin our remarks, I need to remind you that in this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, which are not guarantees of future performance and are made only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from results and events contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other SEC filings.

In addition, today’s presentation may contain references to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our financial measures, financial metrics tracker, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that taken care of, I will turn the call over to Liren.

Liren Chen

Liren Chen

Thanks, Richard. This was another strong quarter underlying our success in converting our current [ph] technology footprint into a strong recurring revenue base and in managing our cost base in a disciplined manner. [From our highlight numbers] [ph], total revenue increased by 23% year-over-year to $101.3 million, while net income increased to $18 million, up more than 3 times from $5.6 million in the first quarter of last year. Rich will provide more details in his section.

Through the course of this quarter, we demonstrated our strength was a leading technology innovator in wireless and video expanded our patent portfolio, so several of our engineers upon into leadership position within standard and the industry bodies, and once again, added to this our 5G licensees.

I would like to start with 5G to focus on where we stand closer the company and in the wider context of wireless industry. As you might be aware, sales of 5G smartphones have continued to gain momentum. And in January, the market reached a notable milestone with new 5G smartphone shipment, surpassing 4G shipment for the first time, nearly 3 years after the commercial launch of 5G devices.

We hit this milestone 2 years ahead of time compared to the 4G device adoption. This is a remarkable achievement for everyone involved. And at InterDigital, we are proud of our foundational contributions to this latest GE that is proving such a success with consumers. While we have been working on 5G for many years, our engineers continue to contribute to the ongoing development of this exciting technology. In fact, in the first quarter, our 5G related invention disclosures was the height [ph] they have been in several years.

In total, our cellular standard essential patent footprint for 5G mountable device has reached nearly 10,000 patents and applications. This reflects not only the consumer investment we make to each generation of cellular technology, but also our extensive work to create one of the largest and most valuable patent portfolios in the industry. This is an exciting time for those of us contributing to the development of 5G, not only are we seeing the commercial success of the initial releases of 5G, but we are also about to return notable milestone next month.

In 5G evolution with a standard latest technology specification known as Release 17. I will not go into all the details here, but it is worth noting that Release 17 has been designed to broaden the rate of commercial adoption of 5G sort of features such as low latency communication for industrial IoT, and improve backhaul to better support the new radio using 5G. This and other innovations sell further 5G expansion of federal communication beyond commercial smartphones taking enhanced connectivity into new sectors and industries.

InterDigital engineers made a wide range of key contributions to Release 17, such as features that improved communications in higher frequency range, using advanced in Mimo and Beam-forming. We also continue to add key technologies in multiple areas, including increased support for new verticals like automotive with V2X technologies. We expect to continue to be at the forefront of the technology evolution, and I’m delighted to announce that in the first quarter, 2 of our engineers were upon into leadership role for the next release of 5G Release 18, which is coming in 2023 and will be the first release known but 5G advanced.

Thing on the topic of industry leadership, in March, 2 of InterDigital engineers was likely to – one of InterDigital engineers was elected to a senior leadership position on advisory group within the International Telecommunication Union. The ITU is a highly influential body that helps develop technology standards across the communication industry to ensure that consumers can connect seamlessly.

The selection of engineers to the leadership role like this not only reflect the higher regard in which our innovators are held, but also the central role InterDigital play within the industry. As much as I appreciate the external recognition our engineers receive, we feel it is important that we as a company, also recognize innovation from our own outstanding inventors.

In February, we announced our Inventor of the Year, rewarding a pair of innovators for the critical blend of research contributions, standard leadership and innovation impact in 5G wireless and video. Between them they have developed more than 250 inventions in areas like dynamic bandwidth, and beam switching for 5G and in the VVC standard in radio. It is because of the countless hours of work from engineers like them, and the deep investment we make to cultivate our foundational research that we are determined to ensure we receive a fair and reasonable return on our significant R&D investments.

Our strength is increasingly being recognized, as evidenced by our new agreement with Sharp to cover our 5G patterns. The agreement expands our previous agreement with Sharp that covers our 3G and 4G assets, and is the latest example of our increasing momentum to translate our compelling 5G innovation into new license agreements. As I have said many times before, the cellular, Wi-Fi and video innovations that we have heavily investing at some of the most important horizontal technologies. The great thing about our business model is a result in patented innovations integral to products and services across the number of verticals beyond just smartphones. [Let’s brief our detail] [ph].

This past quarter, we had one of our strongest quarter yet in consumer electronic licensing. And we expect additional success in automobile and IoT in the second quarter through both our direct and platform licensing efforts. Both have noted in the past calls, when companies using our technology and I’m waiting to sign a license offer terms after licensing negotiations and insist on continuing to infringe our IP, we are fully prepared to in force our rate as a patent holder.

Let me provide an update on 2 instances, in which we have done so. In February, our trial to establish FRAND term for global license with Lenovo concluded in London. We are very happy with the case we presented and are currently reaching a decision. We remain confident in the strength of our technology, the quality of our IP portfolio, and the merits of our case.

Moving on to the second instance. On the last call, I mentioned, we filed a series of lawsuits against Oppo, which together with the Realme and OnePlus brand is a top 5 smartphone manufacturer. It is worth remembering that where we have had to litigate in the past, we have always concluded a license agreement on FRAND terms.

Before I hand it over to Rich, I’d like to thank all our employees for the hard work. I’m consistently impressed by their dedication and expertise of all the InterDigital team and feel extremely confident that together, we can continue to execute on our strategy.

Richard Brezski

Thanks, Liren, and good morning, everyone. As we were noted, we continue the momentum we established in 2021 with another quarter of strong financial performance, including our third consecutive quarter with revenue exceeding $100 million, another sequential reduction in expenses and overall strong profitability. We closed our license renewal with Sharp late in the quarter, pushing our total revenue above our guided range, which topped out at $100 million.

Recurring revenue alone was just shy of $100 million and benefited not only from our Sharp renewal, but also from more than $8 million of recurring CE revenue. Importantly, our CE recurring revenue has more than doubled from the first quarter of last year as a result of signing 7 agreements covering the CE space over the last 12 months and strong underlying per unit sales.

Moving on to expenses. We were reported a $15 million sequential decrease in operating expenses. Of this, $7 million was related to lower restructuring charges, with an $8 million sequential decrease across the balance of our expenses. On a year-over-year basis, our total operating expenses were relatively flat, but when you adjust for litigation and share-based compensation, our operating expenses in Q1 of this year were down by $7 million from the prior year. On the whole, we are pleased to see our efforts to reduce our expense base manifests in our latest results.

Strong revenue and cost management leads to strong profit, and we are pleased to report $0.58 of GAAP EPS in the quarter, an increase of $0.40 from the prior year. We talked a lot about our strong business and financial performance in 2021. And looking at our year-over-year results for the first quarter of 2022 really shows how far we’ve come in this last year.

Looking forward to Q2, we currently expect total revenue to come in between $114 million and $120 million, including recurring revenue of $97 million to $101 million. This expectation is based on license agreements in place at the end of Q1, and license agreements that we currently expect to be executed in Q2. We will provide additional details on these new agreements, which cover automotive, IoT and other products at a later date.

But for now, I will note that we don’t expect any incremental expenses from the new agreements. We do have or expect a slight unrelated increase in recurring expenses going into Q2, plus an additional $3 million to $4 million of restructuring charges. For the most part, the restructuring charges are driven by facility realignment, and represent the final step of our previously disclosed restructuring plan.

As a final note, you will see in our press release and financial metrics that we have reported and adjusted EBITDA figure, which is a non-GAAP measure that adds back stock-based compensation and eliminates certain non-recurring expenses. We believe this metric is a useful measure of the progress and health of our business, and plan to continue to report on it in future periods. As this is the first quarter we have reported on this metric, we have presented it for each of the 8 quarters reported in our financial metrics, including in each case, a reconciliation GAAP figures.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Richard.

Richard Lloyd

Scott Searle

Richard Brezski

Richard Brezski

On auto and IoT, we alluded to new agreements already signed in Q2, we’re expected to close. So I have more details there. Through the platform license, we participate, GM was announced a recent addition there. So we expect that to contribute in Q2.

Scott Searle

Liren Chen

Liren Chen

Scott Searle

Richard Brezski

Richard Brezski

Scott Searle

Liren Chen

Liren Chen

Scott Searle

Liren Chen

Liren Chen

So I see those as helpful trend in our negotiation dynamic. But the most important thing is we really drive value through our R&D, our patent portfolio is global base. And we have a very established licensing program with more than 80 current licensees that we can point to us, that’s very, very favorable comps. So I think all those parameters is helpful.

Great. Thanks so much.

Anja Soderstrom

Hi, thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the good performance in the first quarter. A lot of good questions asked already. I’m just curious, whether consumer electronics you said that that has shown pretty good growth in the first quarter, should we expect that trajectory to contain? Or was this something special that happened in the first quarter?

Richard Brezski

Richard Brezski

Okay. And those unit sales must have been affected then by the supply chain issues, right? So put it down the road, that’s very helpful to those units?

Richard Brezski

Richard Brezski

Okay. Got it. And then I’m just curious. The fixed-fee royalty declined in the first quarter. Is there anything to call out there?

Richard Brezski

Richard Brezski

Anja Soderstrom

Richard Brezski

Richard Brezski

Thank you, operator. I’d like to turn it back to Liren for some final remarks.

Liren Chen

Yeah, thank you all for joining the call. I just want to say thank you to our employees, to our customers as well to our shareholders for the past quarter. We appreciate your support, and also still hope everyone to stay safe as we continue to navigate the COVID pandemic. Thank you.

