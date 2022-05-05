Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

We're nearly halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD). Overall, the company had a decent quarter, with the lower gold production mostly offset by increased copper production and help from higher copper and gold prices.

Meanwhile, outside of operations, the investment thesis for Barrick has improved considerably, with Reko Diq getting a new lease on life and Barrick upgrading its dividend framework. Given Barrick's more attractive long-term outlook with improved shareholder returns and an enviable development pipeline, pullbacks toward the US$21.00 level should present buying opportunities.

Cortez Complex Operations - Nevada Gold Mines LLC (Company Presentation)

This week, Barrick Gold released its Q1 results, reporting quarterly gold production of ~1.0 million ounces and copper production of ~101 million pounds. This translated to a 10% decline in gold production year-over-year, partially offset by a 9% increase in copper production vs. the 93 million pounds produced in Q1 2021. Fortunately, while gold production was down, the gold price helped pick up the slack, increasing nearly 6% to $1,876/oz. The same was true in the copper department, with Barrick's average realized copper price up 14% to $4.68/lb.

Barrick Gold - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The lower gold production may be disappointing from a headline standpoint, but it's important to note that Barrick remains on track to meet its FY2022 guidance mid-point of ~4.4 million ounces of gold. In addition, the weak start to the year was largely expected with the company guided for back-end weighted production. The good news is that we should see a minor contribution from Porgera by year end, which has been a drag on quarterly performance since the PNG mine headed into care and maintenance in 2020.

Assuming a Q4 start at Porgera, we could see a ramp-up to full production by this time next year, providing a nice boost to annual production. If we combine the added contribution from Porgera with the increased production from Cortez, we should see meaningful production growth next year, with the potential for Barrick to produce 4.65 million ounces of gold. This would translate to a nearly 6% increase in gold production year-over-year, assuming Barrick comes in at its guidance mid-point of 4.4 million ounces this year.

Reko Diq Project (Company Presentation)

Recent Developments

Some investors with a short-term outlook might be disappointed in the lower revenue, earnings, and gold production on a year-over-year basis in Q1 2022. However, the significance of a single quarter of production and sales is trivial compared to the positive developments inside Barrick's portfolio, of which there are several. In addition to Reko Diq getting a new lease on life (a massive copper-gold project in Balochistan), Barrick is making progress on permitting at Pueblo Viejo. This expansion, if approved, would add 9 million ounces of gold to reserves at this asset in the Dominican Republic.

Pueblo Viejo Operations (Company Website)

Once the expansion is completed, Pueblo Viejo will produce well over 800,000 ounces per annum (~500,000 ounces per annum attributable to Barrick), up from its guidance of 420,000 ounces (FY2022). Given that this is one of Barrick's lower-cost assets, this also should help Barrick's cost profile. Most importantly, though, this massive tailing expansion will extend the mine life well past 2040. This could allow Barrick to enjoy production growth post-2028 rather than new projects having to offset the loss of production from Pueblo Viejo if it was forced to close by 2030.

Top Drill Intercepts Past 2 Years (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, in Nevada, Barrick continues to report incredible drill results from Ren and North Leeville. As the chart above shows, North Leeville and Ren now hold two of the top 50 intercepts drilled sector-wide in the past 30 months, with two intercepts exceeding 1,400 gram-meters. As the map below shows, North Leeville reported some phenomenal intersections near its inferred resource blocks, which included the following:

32.9 meters at 16.94 grams per tonne gold

44.2 meters at 10.31 grams per tonne gold

56.7 meters at 28.39 grams per tonne gold

44.2 meters at 10.31 grams per tonne gold

Not only do these impressive intercepts, including ~1,600 gram-meters in hole NLX-00010, increase the confidence in the ore body here, but they also should help to build on the resource base. As it stands, North Leeville is home to a maiden resource of 700,000 ounces, made up of 1.9 million tonnes at 11.5 grams per tonne gold. The deposit is located north of the original Carlin Mine and could provide a significant boost to reserves at the Carlin Complex down the road at a grade well above the current average (6.01 grams per tonne of gold, or slightly above the 9.25 grams per tonne of gold reserve grade on solely underground material).

North Leeville Deposit (Company Presentation)

Further north, Ren also has delivered incredible results over the past year, with highlight drill holes that include 45.7 at 32.54 grams per tonne gold (~1,490 gram-meters), 36.6 meters at 13.95 grams per tonne gold, and 12.8 meters at 26.39 grams per tonne gold. The Ren deposit, which lies north of Banshee and just southwest of the recently consolidated South Arturo Mine, will become part of Nevada Gold Mines' (61.5% Barrick owned) Carlin Complex.

Like North Leeville, Ren boasts a grade above the average reserve grade at Carlin and similar to the underground reserve base. This is based on Ren's indicated resource of 0.11 million tonnes at 14.40 grams per tonne of gold and an inferred resource of 5.2 million tonnes at 7.30 grams per tonne of gold. Barrick noted that the company has continued to expand the JB Zone resource to the south, and mineralization remains open at both the JB Zone and Corona Corridors. This opportunity is separate from Goldrush, where test mining began last year, and separate from the high-grade opportunity at Fourmile, where Barrick has a ~2.6 million-ounce resource at 10+ grams per tonne gold.

Nevada Gold Mines Operations (Company Presentation)

Given the exploration success at the company's largest mining center (Nevada), the continued progress at Pueblo Viejo/Porgera, and the solid development pipeline, now emboldened by Reko Diq, I don't see any reason to get hung on the quarterly results. In fact, if the stock continues to sell off following the quarterly results, this would likely present an opportunity to buy the stock in the weakest period of the year, with lower production in Q1 and lower free cash flow due to tax payments in Q2.

Costs and Margins

As the chart below shows, Barrick's costs increased sharply in Q1 2022, up more than 14% to $1,164/oz. While this may appear concerning, this is partially due to the lower gold sales in the period, exacerbated by supply chain headwinds and inflationary pressures. However, like production, investors should not judge Barrick on a single quarter or extrapolate a single quarterly figure to the annual results. In fact, Barrick's costs should come in closer to $1,105/oz in FY2021, 5% lower than the Q1 2021 figure.

Barrick Gold - Quarterly AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Some investors may see these costs as quite high, and they're certainly higher than the $894/oz reported in FY2019 and $967/oz reported in FY2020. However, these costs are actually well below the industry average, which is expected to come in closer to $1,180/oz due to inflationary pressures. The good news is that the largest producers like Barrick can invest aggressively in exploration so that they do not need to rely on acquisitions to replace reserves/resources, they benefit from large supplier networks, and they continuously invest in technology and innovation.

Hence, as supply chain headwinds ease and inflation cool down a little, producers like Barrick will be able to claw back any margin compression experienced in 2022. As shown below, margins did decline year-over-year from $759/oz to $712/oz, but we should see some improvement in Q2 2022, helped by a higher gold price. This assumes all-in sustaining costs of $1,140/oz and an average realized gold price of $1,910/oz, translating to a 4% improvement in year-over-year margins ($770/oz in Q2 2022 vs. $733/oz in Q2 2021).

Barrick - Quarterly All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, it's worth addressing one worry that has some investors cautious about investing in gold producers like Barrick. As some headlines point out, some producers are seeing their margins pinched a little, and at least recently, the gold price has not been rising at a similar or quicker pace than inflationary pressures. However, it's important to look at Barrick's margin profile below on an annual basis, which shows that the company has actually seen meaningful margin expansion over the past several years despite arguably unprecedented challenges with the invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 impacting supply chains and leading to significant inflationary pressures.

Barrick Gold - Annual Average Realized Gold Price, All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

This margin expansion is due to the fact that while the gold price may be up only ~6% vs. FY2020 levels ($1,780/oz) vs. cost inflation of more than 10%, the gold price roared higher well ahead of inflation in FY2019 and FY2020. So, Barrick's all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins have actually increased from $464/oz in FY2018 to $764/oz in FY2021, and estimates of $790/oz in FY2022, assuming an average realized gold price of $1,900/oz.

If we look ahead to FY2023, we should see AISC margins increase to $830/oz even at a flat gold price ($1,900/oz). This is based on what I would assume to be a cool down in diesel prices, a slightly improved supply chain backdrop, and lower sustaining capital in the period, with the Turquoise Ridge #3 Shaft complete. At the same time as AISC margins will be up slightly vs. FY2020 (~$830/oz vs. ~$811/oz), copper AISC margins have increased from less than $0.20/lb to more than $1.60/lb at a $4.50/lb copper price.

While the compressed margin argument is valid, I would argue that this holds more validity for small-scale, high-volume (rock movement), and lower-grade producers who cannot afford to invest aggressively to optimize their operations. Meanwhile, when it comes to multi-million-ounce producers like Barrick, the higher costs may be a thorn in their side. Still, it's hardly dragging them down like the Argonaut (OTCPK:ARNGF), Iamgold (IAG), and Harmony of the sector (HMY), which could have a serious problem from a profitability standpoint if inflationary pressures continue to worsen.

Financial Results

Looking at Barrick's financial results, the company reported revenue of $2.85 billion, a 3% decline from the year-ago period. In addition, the company saw a 10% decline in adjusted earnings per share, with earnings sliding from $0.29 to $0.26. This was related to a 10% decline in gold sales and flat copper sales, only partially offset by the higher gold and copper prices vs. Q1 2021. The good news is that if the gold price can stay above $1,850/oz, we should see a slight increase in revenue sequentially, with a 2% or higher increase in Barrick's average realized gold price ($1,910/oz vs. $1,876/oz). As of early May, the quarter-to-date gold price has averaged $1,930/oz.

Barrick - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving to Barrick's balance sheet and free cash flow, the company reported free cash flow of $393 million in Q1 2022, a 48% decline from the year-ago period. This was partially related to much higher capital expenditures in the period, with Barrick's capital expenditures coming in at $611 million, nearly $85 million higher than Q1 2021. Notably, though, Barrick is paying a higher quarterly dividend under its new framework ($0.20 vs. $0.09) and is sitting on nearly $750 million in net cash, up from $520 million last year, with a massive improvement in its balance sheet since CEO Mark Bristow took over.

Barrick Gold - Free Cash Flow, Quarterly Dividend & Net Debt (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, from an earnings standpoint, Barrick may struggle to grow annual earnings per share this year if it doesn't get more help from the gold price. This is based on current annual EPS estimates of $1.13 vs. $1.16 in FY2021. However, with higher gold production at slightly lower costs in FY2023, I would expect annual EPS to climb closer to $1.20 and potentially much higher if the gold price can head back above the $2,000/oz level. Besides, even if Barrick's annual EPS might dip this year, the company is trading at a reasonable valuation of ~20x earnings.

Barrick Gold - Annual Earnings Trend (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Technical Picture

If we look at Barrick's monthly chart below, the best time to own the stock has been when it's been trending higher above its monthly moving averages (highlighted by the green shaded area). These periods have, in some cases, led to power trends (1986-1994) with a ~51% annualized return, and in other cases, they've provided respectable returns (10% annualized from Q2 1995 to Q4 1996). Meanwhile, while not all breaks below the monthly moving averages (red shaded areas) have been disastrous, some have led to significant downside volatility, with a negative 40% annualized return in the 1997-1998 period and a similar return in the 2012-2015 bear market.

Barrick Gold - Monthly Chart (TC2000.com)

As shown in the chart below, Barrick's long-term picture has a bullish posture currently, trading above its monthly moving average (teal line). This bullish posture increases the probability of dips being bought, with the moving averages often providing a floor for the stock. As noted in my most recent article, this floor was likely to come in at US$21.60. So far, this area seems to holding, with a low of US$21.50 on the recent pullback.

Based on the expected closing price for its moving averages in May, this expected floor comes in near US$21.15, with any pullbacks below this level likely to provide buying opportunities. This would be similar to what we saw in Q1 2020. During this period, Barrick made a sharp move higher off its lows before briefly undercutting this moving average in March. However, on the undercut, the stock found immediate support from buyers. Given the bullish posture for Barrick combined with its operational excellence and attractive new dividend framework, I see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate.

Barrick Gold Monthly Chart (TC2000.com)

Barrick Gold had a decent quarter operationally in Q1, and while costs were higher, the gold price strength picked up much of the slack. The bigger news, in my view, is that Reko Diq has a new lease on life, and between this massive gold-copper project and Donlin, the company has a very enviable development pipeline. Assuming both projects are green-lighted, Barrick could shed its no-growth status, giving investors a combination of growth, attractive shareholder returns, and copper exposure. Given this upgraded long-term outlook, I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.