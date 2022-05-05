grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is another of our holdings reporting first-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations. In ENLC's case, they also exceeded our own.

We summarized our ENLC investment thesis in a previous article as follows:

HFI Research

Our thesis is playing out better than we had expected. Permian and Louisiana segment growth is trending above our expectations, while management announced on ENLC's conference call that producer activity in the company's Oklahoma segment is poised to bring about increased gathering and processing (G&P) volumes on ENLC's system beginning in 2023. So the "long-term" prospect for the Oklahoma segment mentioned in our thesis looks to be slightly more than one year.

ENLC's first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $304 million was $56 million above analyst expectations of $250 million. The figure stood 22% above the year-ago quarter's results. Management reported that ENLC generated $105 million of free cash flow after distributions, $17 million of which was spent on repurchases. It ended the first quarter with its leverage ratio at 3.8-times. The leverage ratio uses trailing-twelve-month Adj. EBITDA in the denominator, so future quarters' Adj. EBITDA growth will push the ratio down if the company keeps its debt levels restrained.

Management also increased full-year 2022 guidance from $1.15 three months ago to $1.22 billion. The new guidance implies 16% growth over 2021.

ENLC generates 90% of its revenues from fixed-fee contracts. The 10% derived from non-fee revenues, such as its fractionation operations in Louisiana, benefited from increased commodity prices. But most of the company's first-quarter Adj. EBITDA beat reflects increasing E&P activity on ENLC's Permian and Louisiana segments. Segment volume results are shown in the following table.

HFI Research

Permian gathered volumes grew 12.2% from the previous quarter and a whopping 45.5% over the previous year. Volumes more than doubled from 2019 levels, pointing to the company's success in building out its system, winning customers, and facilitating the growth of its existing customers. Management expects volume growth to continue into the coming quarters and years and has transferred one of its Central Oklahoma processing plants onto its Permian acreage to meet its customers' growth plans. It expects full-year Permian segment profit of $340, 50% above 2021 levels.

The Louisiana system grew volumes by an impressive 16.1% over year-ago levels. The segment's volumes are either approaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. NGL fractionation volumes are near record levels. Management reported that fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu, Texas, is nearing capacity and that its Louisiana fractionators are set to benefit from increased volumes and pricing as a result.

The Oklahoma segment's story was the most impressive. High commodity prices have spurred increases in E&P activity in the Mid Continent. ENLC's G&P footprint is located in the core of the STACK and northern part of the SCOOP shale plays and will be a leading G&P beneficiary of increased production. Management reported that ENLC's Oklahoma E&P customers have already contracted rigs and been granted drilling permits. It expects them to begin ramping production in the second half of 2022, and to begin increasing ENLC's G&P volumes by 2023. ENLC currently has 25% excess capacity in its Oklahoma G&P system, so it will require minimal capex to satisfy the midstream requirements of its customers' growth.

Conclusion

ENLC is another of our holdings firing on all cylinders with positive results all around. Management expects the company to generate approximately $345 million of free cash flow after distributions, which it intends to allocate first toward equity repurchases and then toward distribution increases.

ENLC's growth is dependent on a bullish oil and gas commodity backdrop, which we believe will continue - albeit with inevitable momentary interruptions - over at least the next few years. We believe that investors who seek to capture the benefits of shale volume growth without being exposed to the risks inherent in E&Ps should buy and hold ENLC equity over that timeframe.