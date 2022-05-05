piranka/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I will take a closer look at Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR). This is a company I've had in my investment portfolio since December 2019. My cost base is around USD 118, so I am sitting at +20% share price return, besides the dividend payouts. Shares showed some weakness recently, which triggered my interest to check the causes and also consider if it might make sense to add to my existing position.

As a conservative dividend growth investor, I like REITs for their dependent dividend pay-outs, my total portfolio consists of 20-25% of REITs. What makes REITs like Digital Realty especially interesting is the technology-heavy business model, which should result in higher growth than traditional REIT categories like shopping malls or apartments. Especially when bought with a nice entry dividend yield, such investments can be great long-term investments.

Recap: my investment strategy and goal

Let me first recap my personal investment strategy and goals, to help you better understand my approach and perspective. My goal is to reach financial independence years before my official retirement age of 67 (or perhaps even 70 or later by then). This independence is achieved when my annual dividend income equals or exceeds my annual cost of living. At that moment I become completely independent from the income from my full-time job. Maybe I am still happily working in a full-time job and continue working, but maybe I decide to quit and find a different meaning for the remainder of my life. Achieving this goal of financial independence seems very realistic and from the back of the envelope calculations, I can achieve it within the next 10-15 years.

All my investment decisions are made with this ultimate goal in mind. This means that whenever I have money to invest (my monthly addition to my investment account or re-investing dividend), I assess how it brings me closer to reach this goal. This means that I look at the dividend that I expect the investment to generate immediately, but also 10 - 15 years into the future. This means that I always try to balance between a reasonable entry yield and expected dividend growth. I also only invest in undervalued or fairly valued high-quality companies and intend to hold them for decades. Safety of principal and foremost reliability of the dividend is extremely important to me.

Introduction

Digital Realty is well covered on Seeking Alpha, so I will not elaborate too much on the company itself. For readers a bit less aware of the company (or as a refresher), please find below a brief company profile.

Digital Realty Company Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The main pureplay stock-listed competitors of Digital Realty are Equinix (EQIX) and CyrusOne (CONE), where the latter is about to be purchased by KKR (KKR). Another pureplay competitor was CoreSite, but it was acquired by American Tower (AMT) by end of last year. Be aware that large tech companies like Amazon (AMZN) also have substantial data center businesses. For investors interested in directly investing in this business via common shares listed on the markets, the options are however limited and Digital Realty is one of the few options.

As mentioned at the start of this article, Digital Realty's share price showed some weakness recently. The company is officially a REIT, but since its business is data centers you could also label it as a technology company. Therefore I included several benchmarks that could make sense as a reference. The Vanguard Real Estate benchmark (VNQ), S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Index (DJI) and Nasdaq Composite Index.

As you can see, compared to several market benchmarks the company has been lagging over the last year. The only exception is the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Data by YCharts

The Nasdaq has been down because many technology companies have been pummeled for disappointing growth numbers in 2022 and beyond, after stellar growth numbers in 2020 and 2021. Maybe this is also something affecting the share price of Digital Realty, although I assume the company to be more viewed as a REIT than a technology company by most investors.

Reasons to like Digital Realty

Let me start by listing the reasons that I found to like Digital Realty as a company to invest in and as a potentially attractive investment right now.

Consistently growing topline

Digital Realty is operating in a growing market where the secular shift to digitalization, cloud and 5G is strongly increasing the demands for data center capacity. You can very well see this in how their revenue developed.

Revenue development and estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Revenue has almost doubled revenue during the last 5 years, from 2.5B in 2017 to 4.8B in 2022. This results to average annual revenue growth of 14-15%!

Strong secular growth still ahead

It is not surprising that the data center industry is expected to continue their growth in the next years. When checking for a few different sources I found the following growth forecasts.

According to Allied Market Research, the global data center market is expected from $187B in 2020 to $517B in 2030. This would translate into a CAGR of 10.5%. Business Wire expects the data center market to grow by 13.4% between 2020 and 2027. Mordor Intelligence is expecting even 13.7% market growth until 2026.

Of course, such forecasts are based on assumptions and should not be taken too absolute, the general trend is however the same across these different forecasts. For the overall industry, the growth expectations range from 10% to 13% per year for the next 5+ years. This would provide Digital Realty tailwinds for many years to come.

This strong growth is also reflected in the order book. In the Q1 2022 earnings call the following was stated:

Our active development pipeline reached an all-time high in the quarter with 44 projects underway supporting over 300 megawatts in of IT capacity in 28 metros around the world. 58% of this capacity is already presold, reflecting strong customer demand.

Digital Realty enjoys strong secular growth from its industry but is also able to capitalize on it.

Consistent dividend (growth)

A very important element for me to invest in a company is the consistency of the dividend and how it is growing over time.

Dividend history Digital Realty (Seeking Alpha)

As you can see Digital Realty has paid a dividend consistently over the last ten years. The dividend has also increased from USD 2.72 in 2011 to 4.64 in 2021. This translates into total dividend growth of 70% or CAGR of 5-6%. This is not fantastic, but nevertheless, it offers a reliable and growing dividend payout.

Access to (cheap) capital

Companies in general and especially REITs typically have a consistent need for capital to run and expand their business. The willingness and conditions of other parties to lend them money is a good indicator of the reliability of the company. Put differently, if market players are willing to lend the company large sums of money against favorable conditions, they must be confident about the capabilities of the company to pay back the money in the future.

The following can be read in the Q1 2022 earnings call transcript.

We were active again in the capital markets during the first quarter. We took advantage of favorable OEM market conditions to lock in EUR 750 million at 1.375% for 10.5 years. And later in the quarter, we completed a dual tranche Swiss bond offering, raising a total of CHF 250 million at a blended coupon of approximately 1.25%. We used a portion of the net proceeds to redeem 450 million of bonds at 4.75%.

As you can see, also the capital markets have a positive view on Digital Realty. They by the way also realized a significant cost saving with these moves. These 4.75% bonds cost them EUR 21M annually and now they redeemed them with capital that they raised against 1.375% (costing them EUR 6.2M annually). This is an immediate cost saving of 15M per year!

Positive analysts, neutral Quant scores

Last but not least. A good reference to the attractiveness of an investment is also to look at how others are rating them. As you can see below both Seeking Alpha authors as well as Wall Street analysts are bullish on the common shares. The technical quant ratings give a more neutral Hold rating.

Ratings summary (Seeking Alpha)

These bullish to neutral ratings are also a good sign for the investability of the company right now.

Reasons to not like Digital Realty

As you have seen it was not difficult to find reasons to like (an investment in) Digital Realty. Let's now look at points to become less excited, in order to be able to form a balanced judgement.

Positive, but not really growing FFO (yet?)

When analyzing a company I also always look at the cash flow statements. Good companies are able to structurally produce positive and growing cash flow over time. As you can see below, Digital Realty has had positive Funds from Operations (FFO) during the last 5 years. They also managed to beat the estimates (slightly) in most occasions.

FFO Digital Realty (Seeking Alpha)

What I like less in this picture is the lack of structural growth in FFO. Yes, for 2022 and 2023 the estimated show expected growth, but over the past years, this was not structurally the case. This is unfortunately not in line with how revenue has developed. it helps that estimates forecast growth in 2022 and 2023, but this remains a point of concern.

FX sensitivity

Digital Realty is operating globally and this means that its revenue and costs are in different currencies. For example, almost 60% of revenues are in USD, 25% in Euro and 5% in Singapore dollar and GBP.

The USD strengthening in the recent months (triggered by the Ukraine situation and all following impacts on e.g. energy prices) will impact Digital Realty's results in 2022. See the following statement from their Q1 2022 earnings call:

Given the continued strength of the U.S. dollar, we expect currency headwinds could represent a 250 to 300 basis point drag on full year 2022 revenue and core FFO per share growth.

In the Q1 2022 earnings presentation, you can see that they adjusted their assumptions on FX rates (the lines at the bottom).

2022 Outlook and assumptions (Digital Realty Q1 2022 earnings presentation)

Despite these FX headwinds, they still expect the same overall revenue and earnings.

Income and FFO outlook for 2022 (Digital Realty Q1 2022 earnings presentation)

As you can see, calculated down to metrics per share, at constant currency they would have had a (modest) increased outlook for 2022. This means that there is some FX sensitivity, but it seems to be limited and the underlying business is performing slightly better than expected.

Mixed Q1 2022 results

Their Q1 2022 results were released last week. Revenue came in at USD 1.1B, which is 1% higher than Q4 2021 and 3% higher than Q1 2021. FFO per share increased to USD 1.60 from USD 1.50 in Q1 2021. Core FFO was flat and came in at USD 1.67.

For a company operating in a market that grows 10% - 14% per year, this is rather disappointing. You should expect that market leaders are able to match this growth in their revenue and earnings growth.

In the earnings call a few drivers were mentioned about this: inflation, FX headwinds and pricing dynamics (pressure), where none is standing out as the main driver. These are no company-specific issues but rather industry-wide and (hopefully) not permanent headwinds. Nevertheless, this is a point that makes me a bit more cautious about investing in Digital Realty.

Dividend yield and growth

As I showed earlier in this article, Digital Realty has a good track record of paying consistent and growing dividends. The current dividend yield is 3.4%, which is not bad but also not exciting. This is more or less the average yield over the last 5 years, but relatively high if you only look at the last two years.

Historical Dividend Yield Digital Realty (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at past dividend growth and current performance, I would expect the dividend to continue to grow by 5-6% in the next years. This is surely not bad, but also not exceptionally interesting from a dividend investor perspective.

Investment Thesis

Let me summarize the main conclusions from my analysis and how I bring that into my investment thesis.

Digital Realty is an interesting company (REIT, but in the technology space).

Benefiting from secular growth in the data center industry, revenue has been growing steadily over the last years, but growth is slowing down.

The company has been structurally profitable but not able to raise it with the same rate as revenue growth.

Recent financial performance was rather weak and I suspect the share price weakness to be a consequence of that.

The company still offers a 3.4% entry yield with expected dividend growth of 5-6%.

This would exactly meet my personal requirements of at least a forecasted YoC in 15 years of 7.5%.

From a pure dividend investor perspective, an investment in Digital Realty would meet my requirements. I found several reasons to like Digital Realty as a company and investment. For example, the secular market growth that is forecasted for the next years. I am however a bit concerned with the limited ability to translate the strong market growth into (at least) matching revenue and earnings growth and in the end capabilities to also raise the dividend as well at the same pace.

I am happy to hold on to my current position, but for new investments, I would demand a lower entry price, which would increase the Margin of Safety on the capital I would invest additionally. Looking at the historical dividend yield, I would get seriously interested at an entry yield of 4%. This would require a share price drop of 15% to USD 120, which would also be close to my historical cost base.

Conclusion

As you have seen, I like Digital Realty as a company, and industry in general, and the dividend yield and growth would technically meet my personal requirements. I however identified some concerns around their recent financial performance and ability to fully materialize on the secular growth of the industry they operate in. This has made me more cautious about adding to my current investments in them. I hope the share price will drop another 15% so I can add to my current holdings at the same price as my historical cost base and with a more suitable margin of safety. In the meantime, I keep my eyes open for other investment opportunities.

Would you (dis)agree, let me know if the comments!