Introduction

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), a small-time fracker and infrastructure play company, is our subject in this article. I've done several past articles on them and you can find them here, and check back periodically to monitor progress, if any. The slope has been down and to the right over the last year or so, with a modest recovery in the oilfield rally post-March of 2022.

Going on a year ago, I became temporarily enthused about this pivot to infrastructure last year, so, at $3.86 per share, I put out a bullish article in June of 2021. By November, it had become clear that this pivot was not generating much in the way of returns, and at $2.86 per share, I revised my thesis to a strong sell. At $2.38 per share currently, it appears I finally got it right.

So the question before us now seems to be is there anything they are going to tell us on May 9th, when earnings are released, that will make us wish we'd bought at this level? The answer is, probably not.

A quick visit to the company's website is revelatory. The focus of the company is still collecting on an old debt - some $344 mm including interest - from their adventure turning the lights back on in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. In that November 2021 article, I made a comment that summarized my thinking about the fungibility of this debt.

Here are my comments from that section of the article.

The forward legal process for PREPA is well covered in this linked article, if you're interested. I will leave it to your imagination as to the likelihood of TUSK ever collecting a dime from PREPA. In what seems to pass for a 10-Q, in Puerto Rico, they show $1.7 bn in current assets, against ~$8.0 bn in current liabilities. The line at the payments window for PREPA seems fairly long. We will move on from here.

Not much has changed since. We are maintaining a strong sell on this company and will discuss why in the rest of this article.

The thesis for TUSK

TUSK is a minor player in every market they serve: fracking, sand supply, and infrastructure. They also have other businesses, but those are largely defunct with no associated revenues.

Most of the frack fleets are older Tier II equipment that do not meet the customer interest in Tier IV, Dual Gas Blend-DGB, All-gas, or electric fleets that support ESG objectives. In their 2021 annual report, they note about 20 units converted to DGB status. This puts them at a disadvantage for the top-tier pricing the more modern equipment from competitors are fetching. All of that said, in their Q-4 commentary they noted a third fleet was being reactivated at improved pricing. On the company's site, they note 6-fleets total, of all types.

One problem they've had in the past is that their primary customer for fracking has been Gulf Port Energy Services, with whom TUSK has been in litigation. It appears much of this has been resolved as of Feb of this year. That said, I don't know that it enhances the marketability of their services beyond Gulf Port, and they don't disclose their customer base.

TUSK is also a purveyor of frac sand, with several mines in Wisconsin. This might actually be a bright spot for the company. Volumes doubled from the prior year, and as demand for this scarce resource continues, they may see additional volumes. Prices are also up, from the sub-$10/ton lows, at $16-17 per ton. They note a million tons going out the door in 2021. That's about 111 wells worth of sand, so nothing to do backflips over.

The next driver is their infrastructure business which is focused on laying fiber optic cable. CEO Arty Straelha commented on this business:

The opportunities we see in this area, especially around fiber maintenance and installation contracts and MSAs are encouraging heading into the next year. Funding for projects in the infrastructure space remain strong. Mammoth will continue to pursue opportunities within infrastructure services as we strategically structure our service offerings for growth in both the geographic footprint and the depth of projects.

It is noteworthy to me they speak in generalities here, and announce no new contracts. As such, I don't find the commentary above particularly inspiring, and it's noteworthy that the business is operating at about half of its 2020 volume. At a time when infrastructure upgrades are on everyone's lips, it suggests a gap between their service offerings and market demands.

Q-4 2021

Revenues fell to $228 mm in 2021, at a time when most of the industry was logging improving revenues and profits. During the fourth quarter of 2021, they pumped 891 stages, with approximately 1.6 fleets utilized on average. A 10,000' well uses 40-50 frac stages, so this equates to 16-17 to seventeen wells. This compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the same quarter last year, and 1.2 fleets during the third quarter of 2021. Quarterly revenues were flat QoQ and about 40% below revenues for 2020.

For the full year 2021, TUSK pumped 2544 stages, with approximately 1.1 fleet utilized on average. The sand division sold approximately 270,000 tons of sand during the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1 million tons of sand during the full year ended December 31, 2021. The average price for the sand sold during the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately $17.84 per ton, while the full year average price was $16.76 per ton.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million as compared to a net loss of $11.9 million for the same quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $40.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled in our earnings release increased to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 7.5 million for the same quarter last year and a negative 29.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.

CapEx for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 was approximately 1.4 million and 5.8 million respectively. Full year CapEx came in slightly higher than guidance of 5 million. This was mostly attributable to the pressure pumping business. CapEx for 2022 is anticipated to be approximately $6 million, with spending most heavily weighted towards well completions in the back half of the year. As of December 31, 2021, TUSK had cash on hand of $9.9 million, and debt of approximately $86.7 million, with a term of Oct, 2023. As of the date of the report the company notes it may be in violation of certain covenants securing this debt. (pg.122).

Possible catalyst- the PREPA Settlement

It appears there is potential for a $90 mm payment for invoices that had not been submitted. Rather than parse this commentary for import, I include it here for your reference.

Let me provide the most recent information regards to our contracts with PREPA. As you recall FEMA issued a determination memorandum on May 25, 2021 in respect to the first contract. In this determination memorandum, FEMA found that 46.7 million was not payable under that contract. On July 23, 2021, with aid from Cobra PREPA filed an administrative appeal of the entire 46.7 million disallowance. On January 5, 2022, PREPA received a request for information from FEMA in connection with this appeal. PREPA’s response was filed on February 4, 2022. Upon PREPA’s submission of its response, FEMA’s 90-day period for determination of the appeal renews. If PREPA does not receive a decision from FEMA within 180 days after the appeal was received by FEMA, PREPA can file a demand for arbitration. The first opportunity to file for arbitration is on March 21, 2022. On July 15, 2021, FEMA advised PREPA that it had commenced review of the second contract and that FEMA’s intent was to complete work on this project and issue a determination memorandum before December 31, 2021. As of January 19, 2022, PREPA, has not received any update from FEMA, as to when it anticipates completion on this project to occur. Since August of 2021, PREPA and Cobra have worked to reconcile approximately $159.5 million in invoices under the second contract that PREPA had not submitted to FEMA. Since that time PREPA has submitted approximately 90 million invoices to FEMA. This approximate $90 million in invoices had not been submitted to FEMA, by PREPA due to reported discrepancies in personnel headcounts on the invoices as compared to reports prepared by PREPA’s inspection contractor. Although Cobra personnel had pointed out to errors in the reports, prepared by PREPA’s inspection contract for more than two years, we're thankful that PREPA finally submitted our invoices to FEMA. On this past Monday, PREPA filed a motion for an order approving a settlement agreement with Whitefish Energy Holdings. We believe this is a positive development since it will result in approximately $90 million for services to be paid to Whitefish in two installments, and approximately 6 million administrative claim relative to mobilization and demobilization, invoices and administrative claim of approximately 34 million for interest on past due invoices. While this is an encouraging development, we still have work to do for us to get paid. And it continues to be apparent to us that the only way to change PREPA’s behavior is to hold them accountable. We urge our stakeholders to continue to push the control board commonly known as the FOMB to hold proper accountable to meet contractual obligations and to pay its debt which continues to accrue interest at the rate of about 3.1 million per month.

This looks like a stretch to me. If anything, it seems to muddy the waters. It is important to remember that the counter-party, PREPA, is in bankruptcy which may have an impact on any odds of a resolution in TUSK's favor.

Your takeaway

It is natural to bottom-fish a market. I look for bargains every day. We got used to paying in the single digits for quality companies, but that time has passed. There are reason(s) why TUSK continues to be challenged in a rising market:

A minimal footprint in every market they serve;

Debt due next year that, without the settlement from PREPA, they have no way of repaying. It is noteworthy that PREPA, is in bankruptcy itself, so these proceedings are fairly tangled up;

A distracted focus for top management as they desperately try to engage FEMA in helping them collect the PREPA debt;

Declining cash balances indicating they are burning cash QoQ.

In short, I can't find a single catalyst that would lead me to believe that at even these reduced levels, TUSK is a gamble worth taking.