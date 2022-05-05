alacatr/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Still A Hold Despite Strong Q1 Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is a blue-chip retail and mixed-use real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns 104 high-quality centers concentrated primarily in coastal gateway cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston.

FRT holds a position of honor in REITdom as having the longest dividend growth track record of 54 consecutive years, owing largely to a management team that is both financially conservative and long tenured at the company. Executives have spent an average of about 20 years at FRT.

In its operating results press release announced May 5th, FRT turned in a very strong quarter in which the REIT beat on FFO per share, was very active on the leasing front, and nudged up FFO/share guidance for 2022 by 1.7% at the midpoint.

Even so, FRT remains somewhat richly valued compared to its recent growth history and future growth prospects. Even after the recent selloff dragged FRT's stock price down almost to $118, the REIT is still valued at a 19.9x FFO multiple. What's more, the ~72% payout ratio for 2022 (based on the current dividend), while quite comfortable, probably doesn't leave room for dividend increases significantly higher than the REIT's recent low single-digit raises.

With migration trends continuing to favor lower-cost Sunbelt states rather than high-cost coastal gateway cities, FRT likely will not enjoy the same tailwinds from population, job, and income growth in its core markets going forward as it has in the past.

Thus, despite being a solid and reliable Dividend King worthy of holding, FRT is not a buy today.

Brief Overview Of Federal Realty

For decades, the fastest growing cities with the most job opportunities and the highest cost of living were almost exclusively on the coasts. That's how they got to be gateway cities in the first place.

But in the 2010s, migration patterns began to shift. Instead of people from middle-America moving to the coasts for the best opportunities, we slowly began to see a net migration away from the expensive coastal cities and into lower tax, lower cost of living states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona. The pandemic put this migratory trend into hyperdrive.

FRT's portfolio is something of a relic of the second half of the 1900s and into the 2000s when coastal cities were becoming huge metropolises. Only 2% of the portfolio is in Phoenix and another 3% in South Florida.

FRT Q1 2022 Presentation

FRT's carefully curated portfolio enjoys top-notch locations in dense, first-ring suburbs of major cities. These areas generally have lower retail square footage and thus less competition, which gives FRT an advantage in lease negotiations.

Also, within a 3-mile radius of its properties, FRT's average population is 172,000 with an average household income of $133,000. Some of its centers are mixed-use centers in dense, urban areas, while others are in affluent area suburbs with an urban feel but a drivable location.

FRT Q1 2022 Presentation

Likewise, as you can see above, while most of FRT's properties are not grocery-anchored, wherein the grocery store is the biggest space and the primary driver of customer traffic, approximately 3/4ths of FRT's portfolio at least has a grocery component. In other words, there may be a smaller footprint market or grocery-selling convenience store included in the center.

A unique aspect of FRT is the fact that 11% of annual base rent derives from apartments and another 11% from office space in its mixed-use centers.

FRT Q1 2022 Presentation

While office exposure might prove a drag on cash flows because of the higher work-from-home culture in coastal markets, the apartment exposure should offset this.

Then again, many of FRT's apartments are at its Santana Row mixed-use center in Silicon Valley, where (along with the entire Bay Area) apartment rent rates have not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The Bay Area is the only major market in the nation where this is the case.

Apartment List National Rent Report

In fact, all three of FRT's major mixed-use centers with apartments (Santana Row in San Jose, Assembly Row in Boston, and Pike & Rose in Bethesda/D.C. area) are each located in one of the ten markets with slowest apartment rent growth since March 2020.

That said, perhaps these cities will bounce back and enjoy a resurgence in the coming years now that COVID-19 is fading into the background.

Certainly, FRT's strategy has worked well for it for decades, resulting in its 54-year dividend growth streak.

FRT Q1 2022 Presentation

Over the last 54 years, FRT's dividend has risen at a compound annual growth rate of ~7%. However, even in the five years preceding 2020, dividend growth still only averaged around 2.5%.

Strong Q1 Results

With all of the above said, FRT's strong rebound coming out of the deep pandemic downturn is continuing apace. First quarter results demonstrate that, as FFO per share climbed 28.2% year-over-year and occupancy surged 170 basis points. In fact, FRT boasted the highest leasing activity during a first quarter in its history. Meanwhile, expansions of FRT's three major mixed-use centers are well underway, which should eventually result in greater cash flows.

As such, FRT upped its FFO per share guidance by 1.7% at the midpoint to a range of $5.85 to $6.05. While this is of course welcome news for shareholders, it remains around 4% below 2019's FFO per share of $6.17 and 4.5% below 2018's FFO per share of $6.23.

If the economy does dip into a recession this year or in 2023, as an increasing number of forecasters expect, FRT's rebound might be halted right around its pre-pandemic level of FFO per share.

Bottom Line

FRT remains a core holding of mine after accumulating a large position in the stock around $80 during the pandemic. I do believe that slow-and-steady growth will continue for many years to come for this Dividend King.

That said, FRT is heavily concentrated in expensive, high-tax coastal markets that I believe will grow slower going forward than Sunbelt cities like Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Phoenix, Tampa, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Nashville.

Moreover, it appears that the economy is heading toward a period of weakness, if not recession, this year and perhaps into 2023. This will delay FRT's recovery and probably put FFO per share in 2023 right around its 2018-2019 level.

The combination of these factors makes FRT a hold even 16% below its recent high in January. The ~3.7% dividend yield is too low given FRT's mediocre growth prospects.