Peak Inflation Expectation And Peak Fed Hawkishness

Zocha_K/E+ via Getty Images

S&P 500 (SPX) has been in a downtrend since January 4th, 2022, with the total drawdown of 14%. At this point, the question is whether this will be a sub-20% correction, or is this just the first phase of a prolonged and deep bear market?

Here is the SPX chart:

Data by YCharts

The bearish thesis

The bearish thesis is simple: The Fed has committed possibly the biggest policy error ever by assuming that the pandemic-related inflation was transitory, and consequently, allowed the CPI inflation to rise by largest ever margin compared to the Federal Funds rate.

Thus, the Fed is forced now to catch up with the inflation expectations and hike the interest rates aggressively, which will very likely cause a recession, and consequently a recessionary bear market.

Furthermore, knowing the historical fact that the Fed's monetary tightening cycle has preceded every recession since 1947, it is reasonable to assume that the current SPX drawdowns is in-fact just the first phase of the unfolding bear market.

CPI inflation vs inflation expectations

First, it is important to distinguish between the CPI inflation as an economic indicator, and the longer-term inflation expectation.

The CPI inflation is a lagging indicator reflecting the previous month's supply-demand dynamics in the basket of consumer goods and services. As such, and as measured, the CPI inflation reflects the real economy dynamics.

The longer-term inflation expectations are determined from 10Y Treasury Bond yields, which can be decomposed into the real yields (yield on 10Y TIPS) and the 10Y Breakeven inflation expectations.

Longer term inflation expectations, as approximated by the 10Y Breakevens, reflects the Fed's credibility - or the Fed's commitment to maintaining the 2% inflation target according to its' mandate. Thus, longer term inflation expectations are going to stay anchored as long as the market expect the Fed to fulfil its' mandate of price stability.

We witnessed in 2022 YTD the de-anchoring of longer-term inflationary expectations, as the Fed lost its' credibility in the ability and commitment to maintain the price stability.

As a result, de-anchoring longer-term inflation expectations have caused the financial market to anticipate a very aggressive Fed monetary tightening, which I believe is the main driver of SPX performance in 2022 YTD.

Peak inflation expectations

So, let's look at the recent longer-term inflation expectations. Historically, the Fed has acted aggressively when 10Y Breakevens reached the 2.75% level. Note, the Fed made an infamous "hawkish pivot" in November of 2021 when the 10Y Breakevens reached the 2.75% level, after which the inflation expectation dropped.

However, in March of 2022, the Breakevens crossed the 2.75% level and reached 3.02% on April 21st, 2022. These dates are important. The Fed was very dovish in March of 2022 when it hiked by only 25bpt at the March meeting. On the other hand, the Fed Chair Powell made an extremely hawkish comments at the IMF summit on April 21st, which made some analyst project even a series of 75pts hikes.

The chart below shows that the inflation expectations in-fact peaked on April 21st at 3.02%, and subsequently fell towards the 2.80% level.

FRED

The chart below also showed that the 5-year inflation expectations also peaked at 3.59% level, but much earlier on March 25th.

FRED

The chart below shows the 5 year - 5 year forward inflation rate, which is also looking at the expected longer term inflation expectations, peaking on April 21st at 3.67%.

FRED

Thus, at this point, we can say that the longer-term inflation expectations have peaked, possibly reflecting the assumption that the Fed has regained its' credibility of maintaining the long-term price stability.

Peak Fed Hawkishness

Even as the longer-term inflation expectations have peaked, the market continued to increase the level of the Fed's hawkishness. Based on the Federal Funds futures, the peak hawkishness was reached on May 4th exactly before the press conference following the Fed's meeting during which the Fed hiked by 50bpt, and the Fed Chair Powell stated that the FOMC is not considering 75bpt hikes. Currently the market expects the Fed to hike to 2.85% in 2022, as the chart below shows. The high point was 3% on May 4th.

Barchart

Currently the market expects the Fed to hike to 3.17% in 2023, as the chart below shows. The high point was 3.35% on April 21st.

Barchart

In fact, the market has been pricing the more aggressive Fed in 2022 and slightly less aggressive Fed in 2023. It appears that following the Fed's May 4th meeting, the market has now fully priced-in the Fed's monetary policy tightening - and we are past the peak in Fed's hawkishness.

Implications

As long as the 10Y Breakeven inflation expectations stay below 3%, it is reasonable to assume that the Fed will not tighten more aggressively than what's currently expected. Thus, we are possibly past the peak in inflation expectations and past the peak in the Fed's hawkishness.

The key question for S&P 500 SPX investors is whether the currently projected monetary policy tightening will cause a recession, and how severe that correction would be.

Reverting back to the bearish thesis, based on historical evidence, it is very likely that the Fed-induced recession will follow, and result in a deep bear market. However, rather than trying to guess, it is more appropriate to read the market signals with respect to recessionary expectations. Specifically, we need to see the market projecting the Fed cutting the interest rate, with an inverted 2Y-3mo curve, as a timely market indicator of a recession. This is not happening at the moment. In fact, the Federal Funds futures are predicting the first Fed cut in December 2024.

I had the sell rating on SPX but given that the market has already corrected in expectations of Fed's monetary tightening, and given the possibility of the peak in inflation expectations and the Fed's hawkishness, and further given that the recession might be far off from now, I am changing the rating to neutral or hold.