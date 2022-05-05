Whirlpool Corporation could fit nicely into Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of companies focused on the US housing market. JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Every quarter we go through all of the portfolios we manage and justify why we own what we own, and how we own it. We have found over the years that as names move from your 'buy list' to your 'hold list' they can grow stale and languish if you are no longer trying to optimize portfolios by comparing 'Holds' to 'Buys'. Also, just because a name is on the hold list, does not mean that it is necessary to continue to hold a position that appears like it could underperform; at that point it is best to rotate into something else unless there an extenuating circumstance (such as a big tax bill, etc.).

As we were revisiting certain holdings this past week, we came across Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) which has been a name we have loved for years. There have been periods when we did not have exposure, but we were always drawn back to it as a play on the economy, housing market and world growth with steadily increasing living standards. Also of importance, the company has continued to reinforce, and one could argue expand, the moat around their business.

Looking back over our notes, we have had worries from time-to-time that the company could be a takeover target by private equity firms as they have a solid balance sheet, pay a respectable dividend and can generate significant profits and cash flows when the housing market is strong. Add in the fact that the company usually trades at a reasonable valuation and the only reason we think that acquirers may have kept their distance were the legacy pension obligations.

Doing our review of Whirlpool when the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) meeting was taking place suddenly made us wonder if Warren Buffett might find Whirlpool an attractive fit for his portfolio. While it might not be highly probable, Whirlpool should be on the Oracle of Omaha's short-list of potential acquisition targets.

Why A Whirlpool Acquisition Makes Sense

Mr. Buffett and Charlie Munger have spoken about the $140 billion+ in US T-Bills and cash on Berkshire Hathaway's balance sheet. That cash position generates very little return for investors and we know that both would like to do an acquisition that makes sense at the right price. While you might not be able to call a potential transaction with Whirlpool an elephant-sized trophy, Whirlpool would fit perfectly into their portfolio of wholly-owned businesses and complement some of the other Berkshire Hathaway businesses.

Most investors are aware of Berkshire's famous holdings, fewer are aware of some of the boring manufacturing names that the company owns (think Shaw, Johns Manville, etc). Mr. Buffett years ago began to focus on the things that build America, and took an interest in products with exposure to the US housing market. Also, for those who have not been paying attention, Berkshire Hathaway has also become one of the largest homebuilders in the country through their Clayton Homes subsidiary. This is not the Clayton Homes of old, where they manufactured low-cost mobile homes, but rather a diversified homebuilder which has gone on a shopping spree in the last few years buying large independent homebuilders who are market leaders in key US markets. The goal is to revolutionize the homebuilding business by using production lines to build the homes at a central facility and assemble on-site. The process has convinced many of America's most successful privately-owned homebuilders to sell their businesses to Berkshire Hathaway in order to get on board, so this is a viable business transformation, not some pipe dream.

We point out the homebuilding exposure because a Whirlpool acquisition could have some serious synergies with this growing subsidiary. One could imagine integrating Whirlpool products into the kitchens as an upgrade, or even a standard package for the laundry rooms, with the goal of those homeowners replacing those products after their useful life with new Whirlpool products (almost like a virtuous cycle).

While Whirlpool does not need any help right now moving product, when the housing market does turn, it would benefit the company to be a subsidiary of a large conglomerate which could decide to have another subsidiary purchase large quantities of product for say housing inventory to be built that year to keep manufacturing rates steady at plants. In short, working within a conglomerate could help Whirlpool keep a percentage of its production running at all times, and gain market share through new home builds without necessarily having to wreck their margins offering huge discounts, etc. (client acquisition costs over time could trend lower).

Why The Deal Could Happen

Whirlpool is the classic cyclical stock, but it generally trades with a reasonable P/E ratio. In good times the P/E is in the single digits, when times are not the best it gravitates up to the mid-to-high teens. The company does have $4 billion in debt, and carries a BBB rating, but this is investment grade debt and Whirlpool generates a healthy amount of cash flow and net income; so it is our opinion that it is management's choice to have the $4 billion in debt... maybe to keep the private equity guys from wanting to do a hostile takeover via the LBO route.

The biggest reason we think that a deal could happen is because of the cash that the company can generate for Berkshire Hathaway to reinvest. In 2021 Whirlpool generated adjusted free cash flow of about $2 billion, and management now expects this figure to come in around $1.25 billion in 2022 due to inflationary pressures (last quarter the expectation was $1.5 billion). With the current dividend rate and the 56.2 million+ shares outstanding, Whirlpool will distribute almost $400 million to shareholders in the form of dividends in 2022 (not factoring in the share buybacks or the timing of those buybacks) and roughly $1 billion in share buybacks. The majority of that cash would be available for Berkshire's investing activities if they were to purchase Whirlpool.

Add in the potential future annual savings on debt issuance due to credit quality improvement as a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (or outright debt retirement as it matures) and you can see a lot of reasons why a deal makes sense financially. Simply put, Whirlpool is going to generate a lot more investable cash for Berkshire to redeploy than those cash and cash equivalents currently on the balance sheet will in the current environment.

Data by YCharts

Whirlpool Valuation Looks Better Than Previous Deals

Berkshire Hathaway took a $10 billion charge relating to its 2015 purchase of Precision Castparts (which was a $37.2 billion deal when including debt) in 2020, with Mr. Buffett saying he made a mistake (see his 2020 letter to shareholders here). At the time of the deal there were people who questioned the rich price, including Jeff Matthews, a principal at Ram Partners, who was quoted in a Reuters article (located here) saying, "I'm not crazy about paying $30 billion for a $1.5 billion earnings stream of a cyclical company supplying airplane makers." Everyone, including Mr. Buffett recognized that it was a rich price to pay at the time but did the deal at what were historic outlier multiples for Berkshire and Mr. Buffett.

If Mr. Matthews did not like Berkshire Hathaway paying $30 billion+ for roughly $1.5 billion in earnings, we wonder if he would be ok paying around half of that. We highlight the Precision Castparts deal and this quote because Whirlpool had just over $1.5 billion in earnings in 2021 and current analyst estimates, according to Bloomberg, have net income at just over $1.4 billion for 2022. While this is not an apples-to-apples comparison, it does give us a similar-sized target to analyze. And to be clear, we do think Whirlpool could be a target for less than that if Mr. Buffett wanted to be opportunistic right now.

Mr. Buffett paid about 17x projected earnings for the Precision Castparts deal, and 12x trailing EBITDA when the company was experiencing headwinds in their energy segment. Another deal that Berkshire previously completed, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe, or BNSF, transaction, carried a 9x EBITDA multiple.

So, Whirlpool had $3 billion in EBITDA and just over $1.5 billion in net income in 2021 and should have around $2.5 billion in EBITDA and just over $1.4 billion in net income in 2022, according to current estimates. If one uses the 9x EBITDA multiple of the BNSF transaction (which was a successful deal) and applies it to the 2022 Whirlpool EBITDA estimate (we will use this figure because it is going to be a lower comp due to inflationary pressures) of $2.5 billion, we come up with a full transaction value of $22.5 billion. Subtract the roughly $4 billion in debt that the company has, and you get a potential equity valuation of $18.5 billion. That would however value Whirlpool at just over 16x projected earnings, so we do think that Buffett would offer less in order to be opportunistic and build into the price the cyclical nature of the asset he is acquiring.

In short, we could see a scenario where Mr. Buffett was interested in Whirlpool at 12x projected net income, which would be around 6.7x projected EBITDA and come out to roughly $227.75/share (using the 56,202,362 shares outstanding as of April 22, 2022), or $16.8 billion total including debt with $12.8 billion for shareholders. Mr. Buffett, we have shown, could very well pay more to sweeten the deal, with a 7.3x net income and 13x EBITDA multiple getting you to $252.66/share (which is only about 2% off of the 52-week high set on 5/10/2021), or $18.2 billion total including debt with $14.2 billion for shareholders. Both scenarios come in at under $18.6 billion, which is exactly half of the $37.2 billion paid in the Precision Castparts merger.

Summary

Trying to predict what Mr. Buffett will do for Berkshire's next acquisition is usually a fool's errand. If history is any guide, DaVita Inc. (DVA), which Berkshire Hathaway already owns a sizable stake in (Berkshire Hathaway owns roughly 38% of DaVita and Ted Weschler owns another 2.3% of the shares outstanding), should be the front runner. However, we do think that Whirlpool could logically fit within the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio of operating companies and would complement other subsidiaries. Lastly, while the size of the transaction would only put a decent sized dent into Berkshire's cash pile, the size of a potential deal is in the ballpark of what Mr. Buffett needs in order to move the needle; as witnessed with his latest acquisition of insurer Alleghany Corporation (Y) for $11.6 billion in cash.

At the end of the day, we concluded that we still want to be holders of Whirlpool in client and personal accounts (regardless of whether Mr. Buffett wants to buy the company) because it checks many important boxes for a long-term investment and would make an attractive takeover target for any buyer.