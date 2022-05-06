PayPal Stock: 4 Q&As To Help You Decide If It's A Buy Or Sell Now
Summary
- PayPal lowered full year guidance but growth is still expected to pick up in the second half of the year.
- The company generates robust free cash flows and is aggressively repurchasing stock.
- With the stock trading at 22x earnings, the valuation is compelling for opportunistic investors.
- I discuss 4 Q&As which investors might consider before pulling the trigger.
From Wall Street darling to the ugly duckling, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has seen its stock sentiment swing from end to end. The stock has fallen so much that it trades lower than not just pre-pandemic levels but just around where it traded four years ago. Wall Street appears to believe that this growth story has ended - their pessimism is potentially your opportunity. In this article, I discuss four Q&As to help one decide if PYPL stock is a buy or sell.
PYPL Stock Price
After peaking at above $310 per share, PYPL has crashed down to below $90 per share.
It is interesting to note that PYPL traded at around $85 per share in early 2018, meaning that this stock has been dead money for more than four years. I last covered the stock in February when I rated it a strong buy on account of the potential for accelerated growth in the second half of this year. The stock has since fallen another 17%, leading the valuation to compress to unrealistically pessimistic levels.
PYPL Stock Key Metrics
PYPL reported slowing revenue growth, as expected. Revenues came in only 7% higher to $6.5 billion. Excluding eBay, revenue grew by 15%. The company has guided for revenue growth to pick up in the second half as it moves past eBay comps.
In addition to slowing revenue growth, PYPL also saw operating margins contract. This was mostly due to the prior year seeing abnormally high margins on account of a release of credit reserves. The company also has been aggressively investing in growth, which increased its fixed costs.
PYPL still generated robust free cash flows of $1.1 billion - lower than the prior year but still worth noting as the market has typically rewarded cash flowing businesses (though PYPL appears to be an exception).
The company maintained a solid balance sheet with $15.1 billion of cash versus $9.2 billion of debt.
Looking forward, PYPL expects net revenue growth of up to 13%. That represents a decline from the guidance of 17% given in the prior quarter.
Considering that the company is guiding for 9% of revenue growth in the second quarter, clearly, much of the full year's growth will be back-half weighted.
Is PYPL Buying Back Stock?
The first critical question is whether the company is buying back stock. Stock repurchases can make a struggling stock price look more like a blessing than a curse. PYPL has ramped up stock repurchases as the stock fell - we can see that the company has directed more of free cash flow towards stock repurchases this year as compared to prior years.
I expect that trend to continue, with the company unlikely to do as much M&A as in prior years due to the relative attractiveness of its own stock.
Is PYPL Stock Undervalued?
Wall Street analysts certainly seem to think so. The average rating is 4.18 out of 5, firmly a "buy rating."
The average price target of $127.50 per share represents around 46% potential upside.
With the stock trading at only 22x forward earnings, the stock looks highly undervalued especially if the company can return to 15% growth rates later this year.
What Kind Of Returns Can I Expect?
Looking ahead, Wall Street consensus estimates call for robust earnings growth over the coming decade.
While those growth rates may look optimistic, they look reasonable in comparison with the projected revenue growth.
For reference, consensus estimates call for a 31% net margin by 2031, which looks quite conservative considering the inherent operating leverage in the business model. Even assuming a conservative 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), PYPL might trade at 27x earnings by 2031, representing a stock price of $682 per share and 22.7% compounded returns over 10 years. That is an impressive potential return profile for this high-quality name.
Is PYPL Stock Right For Me?
PYPL is buying back stock and generating robust free cash flow, which would typically imply lower expected volatility. Yet the stock has proven highly volatile - thus those who shy from volatility are warned. While I personally find the product to be quite sticky - I default to use PayPal checkout when it is available online - I wonder if those who have not yet set up a PayPal checkout account would still choose it as their default payment method. There is rising competition from Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), as well as Buy Now Pay Later companies like Affirm (AFRM). In this crowded space, any particular transaction can only have one payment method. While PYPL has market leadership at the moment, it is unclear if it will lose market share due to the competition. The investment thesis largely rests on PYPL growing alongside the overall growth of e-commerce, which should help offset any pressures from competition. In the meantime, PYPL offers robust profit margins and is rewarding shareholders now with share repurchases. This is a name which can present ample upside over the long term, though investors should keep a close eye on the competition.
Bottom Line
PYPL has fallen so much that the stock is offering returns typical of high-growth names in spite of currently generating free cash flow. This is a name which can provide strong returns even from just a sentiment shift alone, as it wasn't so long ago that this was the name to own in order to invest in the e-commerce secular growth story. As these companies move past difficult pandemic comparables, I expect the stock prices to reflect more optimism. Competitive risks remain, but at these prices, it is hard to pass on such a high-quality stock.
