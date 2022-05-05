Eli Unger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It was James O'Shaughnessy, investor and author of What Works on Wall Street, that once said "you'll get nowhere buying stocks just because they have a great story".

Investors in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) might beg to differ. The story here is that CIBC's dividend record stretches back all the way to 1868, unbroken and without a cut in sight. That's not to say that dividends have increased every year like clockwork - they haven't - but even so that is a bizarrely impressive record for any stock, never mind for a bank.

CIBC has also put in a pretty strong performance more recently too. Second quarter results aren't due for another three weeks or so, but it started its fiscal 2022 in great shape, with revenue and earnings up nicely and credit quality holding steady at historically low levels.

Where that leaves the stock going forward is a more interesting question. On a P/TBV basis, CIBC doesn't look as cheap as some of the banks I've covered recently (European names that have tanked since Russia's invasion of Ukraine), and I'm also concerned about a slowdown in the Canadian housing market, which has been white hot recently. The dividend is nice though, currently yielding around 4.6%, and that might appeal to income-oriented investors given the bank's track record on that front. Hold.

A Very Attractive Domestic Market

CIBC operates across four business segments: Canadian Personal & Business Banking (the bread-and-butter domestic banking business); Canadian Commercial Banking & Wealth Management (middle-market lending, asset management for HNIs and so on); U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and, finally, Capital Markets (corporate and investment banking).

CIBC's domestic banking activities are extremely profitable thanks to the concentrated Canadian banking market. Although it is at the smaller end of the 'Big Six' domestic banks, CIBC still controls around CAD$100B in domestic non-interest-bearing deposits. That is good for funding costs, and low funding costs are good for lending margins, even with most of the loan book in relatively low-yielding residential real estate.

Furthermore, the relative stability and lack of competition in the domestic banking market supports attractive loan pricing. And that, in turn, supports attractive group-wide profitability, despite its non-Canadian business not being particularly strong from a quality perspective.

CIBC is highly exposed to the health of the Canadian consumer and housing market. It has around CAD$250B in Canadian mortgages on its balance sheet - equal to more than half of its total loans. HELOCs, unsecured personal loans and credit cards account for another CAD$50B or so. Of its domestic mortgage loans, over 75% are uninsured. 15% are insured by the government-owned Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Canada's housing market has been white hot in recent years on account of measures taken in response to COVID. Even before that, price growth was robust:

Ballooning Canadian household debt has been good for growth at CIBC, with loans and tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") having grown in the 9-10% annualized region here over the past decade.

That has helped take the edge off the impact of lower interest rates, with pre-provision operating profit growth lagging a bit at around 5% annualized over the same period.

A Strong Start To The Year

CIBC doesn't report second quarter results for a few weeks, but it was off to a strong start to the year in Q1. Period-end loans were up around 15% year-on-year and 4.5% sequentially (to CAD$483B), with Canadian mortgage balances up 14% year-on-year and 2% sequentially to CAD$248B.

Combined with a 2bps uptick in net interest margin, that helped drive strong growth in net interest income, which at CAD$3.13B was up just over 10% versus Q1 2021 and 5% on Q4 2021. Non-interest income was similarly robust, increasing 11% year-on-year and 13.5% sequentially, driven by market-related fees and transactional fees.

Asset quality has so far remained stable, helping to support net income. Net write-offs and impaired loans remain at exceptionally low levels, with the bank booking a provisioning expense of just CAD$75m in Q1.

Shares Probably Around Fair Value

CIBC shares currently trade for around CAD$140 apiece in Toronto and USD$110 in New York, equal to around 1.8x TBVPS as at the end of Q1 2022. That's not expensive for a bank with this kind of profitability profile, but it's not really cheap either, and it's hard to argue for much multiple expansion from this level.

Looking ahead, interest rates are rising, with the Bank of Canada having implemented 25bps and 50bps hikes in March and April respectively, bringing its policy rate to 1%. That will eventually feed its way through to CIBC's income statement on account of its asset sensitivity, and NII growth should remain solid in the near term.

On the flip side, higher interest rates and Canadian house prices - up around 60% these past three years - will cool mortgage demand, as increasing numbers of consumers will find themselves priced out.

There is increased risk of a slowdown now, and also increasing risk to credit quality given how leveraged the domestic consumer is, which is perhaps something to bear in mind over the next 12 to 18 months or so. Over the long-run, I think CIBC will struggle to grow in excess of 3-4% per annum. That's not a bad outcome given its dividend, but it does cap total returns in the high-single-digit per annum area.

Speaking of the dividend, the yield is quite nice, and is currently in the 4.6% area based on a pre-split quarterly payout of CAD$1.61 per share, which is higher than its peers. While CIBC might not appeal to total return investors unless its P/TBV multiple contracts a little, income seekers looking for a reasonable dividend (backed by a 154-year record of stable payments) might be persuaded by the current payout. Hold.