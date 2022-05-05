10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Almost Back To Normal

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) managed the last two years of pandemic conditions well and now looks to get back to normal based on the latest operating data. As I mentioned in previous articles, this hotel REIT was fortunate to have raised cash in 2018-2019 following sales on non-core properties after its 2017 merger with FelCor Lodging Trust. RLJ used around $500 million of cash between 3/31/2020 and 9/30/2021 covering operating losses, paying down debt, and maintaining the dividend on its preferred shares (NYSE:RLJ.PA) and token $0.01 dividend on the common.

Since the end of 3Q 2021, RLJ has had positive Funds From Operations, and has sold 4 hotels and bought 2. The cash balance of $624.6 million I mentioned in my last article is now down to $479 million, but this is after completely paying off the $200 million balance on its revolving loan facility. RLJ now has a cash balance in line with where it was after the FelCor merger and debt levels around $650 million lower with a lower average interest rate of 3.9%. RLJ once again had great financial timing, issuing $1 billion of debt last year at 3.75% and 4% before the big run-up in rates.

RLJ recently obtained permission from its lenders to begin a share buyback program and expects to be fully out of their debt covenant waiver after 2Q 2022. At that time, the REIT will have more flexibility with its finances, including the ability to increase its common dividend. With its financial house already well in order, shareholders will soon be able to reap the benefits of improvements in the travel market, which recent data shows is happening quickly.

January and the first half of February are slow times for the hotel business, but this year it was also impacted by the Omicron wave of Covid. After that, however, the recovery has been sharp and is continuing into 2Q. By the end of April, occupancy rates were 76%, which is equal to 92% of 2019 levels.

RLJ 1Q 2022 Earnings Supplement

Room rates are doing even better, and were at $192 at the end of April, surpassing 2019 levels.

RLJ 1Q 2022 Earnings Supplement

Leisure travel is basically back to 2019 levels. Vacationers are returning to urban downtowns to take advantage of the sights and cultural opportunities. Conventions and major sporting events are also once again drawing travelers. This benefits RLJ with a strong weighting to urban hotels in its portfolio. Business travel is also picking up, as seen by better occupancy numbers in the middle of the week. REIT management is still looking at 2023 for full recovery in business travel, however.

On the cost side, RLJ reduced staffing levels during the pandemic and while they are re-staffing now, they expect to operate with fewer employees going forward. RLJ also kept working on revenue enhancement projects, including converting less-used meeting rooms and common areas into guest rooms. Looking forward, if April conditions hold for 2Q, this quarter will have positive net income and not just FFO. This is favorable for an increase in the common dividend from the current $0.01 per quarter once the debt covenant waivers end. While I was not confident in my last article that RLJ could resume the $0.33 level it paid before 2020, it now looks feasible.

Financial Model

Starting from Q1 results, I conservatively project occupancy rates to increase from the 92% of 2019 levels at the end of April to 95% in 4Q. Average daily rate, currently at 104% of 2019 can get to 110% by the end of the year. Given the normal seasonal fluctuations in occupancy and rates, the resulting RevPAR is around $140 for the rest of the year compared to $107.39 in 1Q.

I estimate food and beverage revenue will continue to be about 10% of room revenue, which is very conservative compared to pre-2020 numbers. On the expense side, I show room expenses at 27% of revenues, 1 or 2 points higher than pre-2020, and food and beverage expense at 78% of revenues. Other revenues and expenses are assumed flat with 1Q.

RLJ approved a buyback program of $250 million on 4/29/2022. I show $50 million per quarter spent on buybacks, taking the REIT through mid-2023. The resulting EPS is a positive $0.08 to $0.12 for the next three quarters, while AFFO goes from $0.39 in 2Q to $0.45 in 4Q.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: RLJ 1Q 2022 Results + estimates)

In my December 2021 article, I estimated a quarterly FFO of $0.35 average in 2022, which happens to match my current model including 1Q actuals. What I didn't anticipate then, however, was the big improvement from 1Q to 2Q and the sustainability going forward. With these results, I now think RLJ can cover its pre-2020 payout of $0.33 quarterly on the common shares. That would represent a yield of 10% based on the current share price.

What About The Preferred?

It's impossible to write about RLJ without someone chiming in to the comments section about the preferred shares, RLJ.PA. There is good reason for this as RLJ continued paying the dividend during the worst possible conditions for the business over the last two years. Going forward, it looks to be easily covered by net income starting in 2Q. The preferred was inherited from the FelCor merger and is convertible but far out of the money and is not callable. The quarterly dividend is $0.4875 for a 7.5% yield based on the recent price of $26. The preferreds are currently RLJ's highest cost of capital, but they cannot retire them except by buying them back in the open market from those willing to sell. That would also require the end of the covenant waivers and board approval.

Compared to the preferreds of similar size hotel REITs, RLJ.PA's current yield is in the middle of the pack, while the coverage is second best out of the five. At 11% of 2022 FFO, and with no cut during the pandemic, the yield looks quite safe.

Yield Payout FFO Payout/FFO RLJ.PA 7.49% $ 25.2 $ 223.1 11% DRH.PA 7.85% $ 9.8 $ 142.3 7% SHO.PH 5.16% $ 20.6 $ 141.5 15% PEB.PE 6.97% $ 53.4 $ 225.3 24% HT.PE 7.92% $ 24.2 $ 47.9 51%

Payout = Total cost of all preferred dividends in the last 4 quarters ($ million)

FFO = Current year FFO estimate ($ million)

In this rising interest rate environment, the yield is safe but there is downside to the share price. The common on the other hand is speculative in terms of the start date and level of the dividend, but I predict the yield will be higher and the shares have capital gain potential.

Looking back to 2019, RLJ common traded around $17, and the $1.32 annual dividend represented a yield of 7.8%. I do not necessarily believe the common shares will trade up to that level this year when the new dividend is announced because of the higher interest rate environment. Nevertheless, the 10-year Treasury is about 1% higher than it was in 2019, and if you assume a similar spread between Treasuries and RLJ common, the shares should yield 8.8%, implying a value of $15 based on a $1.32 dividend. That is a 15.4% upside from the current share price, compared to the possible downside in the preferred share price.

Conclusion

The travel industry has rebounded sharply in the last couple of months. This shows in the occupancy levels and room rates for RLJ Lodging Trust. The REIT looks to return to profitability on a net income basis in 2Q. On an FFO basis, RLJ appears to have the capability to resume its $0.33 quarterly dividend as soon as it exits its debt covenant waivers at midyear.

After running through these numbers, I now consider the common stock a buy, which is an improvement from my view in December 2021. The preferred shares are also still a buy, although the yield is lower than what I am projecting for the common, and there is downside to the share price as long as interest rates are high. The choice is up to the individual investor based on how much risk they want to take. The preferred will provide safe, steady income while the common has more uncertainty but also more upside potential.