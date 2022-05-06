stevecoleimages/E+ via Getty Images

What Happened?

The three indices were completely slaughtered today.

Major Indices Charts (Finviz)

At the time of this writing late in the day on Thursday, the DOW is off 3.57%, the NASDAQ has cratered 5.50%, and the S&P 500 has fallen 4.06%. Nothing has been spared. Both stocks and bonds are being sold off indiscriminately. This is a full-fledged liquidation.

Market Heat Map (Finviz)

I feel for those fully invested whose portfolios are experiencing major losses today. Fortunately, I took profits on a majority of my speculative high risk plays at the end of last year. My current portfolio consists of a lot of dry powder in the form of cash and the major positions in my SWAN retirement income portfolio.

Regarding trades and investments in speculative or “non income” stocks such as tech plays, I always set up exit strategies when I initiate a position. I set a trailing stop sell order to execute automatically on speculative trades. Conversely, I set Buy limit orders at lower prices on my income names at points where the new shares will increase my yield and reduce my basis. AT&T (NYSE:T) is my largest holding, and I’ve actually added twice in recent days. Today, while the entire market was getting hammered, AT&T’s stock actually ended the day up slightly.

AT&T Chart (Seeking Alpha)

In the following sections I will make the case that in the current environment, a safe haven stock like AT&T with a substantial yield is a better investment than high yield high risk Closed End Funds such as the Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) or high-risk highly speculative plays such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). Here is why.

Don’t Fight The Fed

I am going to start by detailing what I feel is the current state of affairs for the markets in general. The primary thing market participants should realize is the mantra “Don’t fight the Fed” works both ways. When the Fed is supporting the markets with a zero-interest rate policy and unending liquidity via quantitative easing, speculative stocks like Palantir soar to sky high valuations.

Palantir Chart (Finviz)

Yet, when the Fed shifts gears and begins raising rates and removing liquidity by employing quantitative tightening by reducing the balance sheet, everyone seems to want to take a stand and fight the Fed. Well, as a seasoned veteran who has successfully preserved my capital through the 2000 and 2008 bubbles and subsequent crashes, I can tell you that you don’t fight the Fed no matter what.

I am known in investing circles as “The Bubble Surfer” for my ability to preserve capital during times of market duress, such as now. Below is a funny graphic TipRanks made of me when they recognized me as “Blogger of the Decade” in a Yahoo Finance article. A friend embellished it with the surfboard and "The Bubble Surfer" title.

The Bubble Surfer (TipRanks/Personal)

The bottom line is when you hear the Fed start talking about raising rates and unwinding the balance sheet, it's time to lighten up on speculative high risk tech stocks. Take those proceeds and keep most as dry powder to redeploy once the coast is clear if you are younger and still building up your nest egg. If you are already retired or close to retirement, use those funds to increase your positions in income producing securities. Let me explain.

The Worm Has Turned

There are times to make money in the markets and times to not lose money. A major paradigm shift has occurred with the Fed going from dovish to hawkish. We are now in a time to not lose money. It's time to focus on preserving capital with safe dividend paying securities that provide income without decimating your nest egg.

So, what do you do?

I submit AT&T is the perfect vehicle for times such as these rather than Closed End Funds such as the Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund which is down substantially over the past year. The PDO chart looks eerily similar to the Palantir chart actually.

PDO Chart (Finviz)

The problem with buying extremely high yield, high risk securities is the fact I can’t sleep well at night what-so-ever. I would toss and turn having to watch my nest egg evaporate. The point some high yield high risk investors make is:

Don’t cash in your stocks at retirement to cover expenses and watch it dwindle away, buy something like PDO and live off the high yield income.

Well, if PDO is down 17.48% year to date and you’ve only received 2.2% in income payouts, that doesn’t sound like such a great investment.

PDO Performance (Finviz)

In the same time frame, AT&T is up 7% and paid out 1.47% in income payouts. This is a total return year-to-date of an 8.47% gain versus a 15.28% loss for PDO. AT&T is practically a utility at this point. Let me explain.

Safe haven status

AT&T is a blue-chip, mega-cap stock that pays a handsome dividend with a yield of 5.56%. This makes the stock an excellent safe haven play in times of market turmoil. Moreover, the stock is primarily held by income investors. In other words, there tend to be very few weak hands. The stock's beta is extremely low at 0.58, approximately half as volatile as the market overall.

Furthermore, with the recent sale of the Time warner assets and rightsizing of the dividend, the company has vastly reduced risk. What's more, with everyone becoming completely dependent on their smart phones, AT&T in all practicality has become a utility at this point. Now let’s bottom line the point of the article.

Bottom Line

Don’t fight the Fed! When you hear the Fed say they are embarking on a rate hike spree to fight mounting inflation, take action. Reduce risk by selling out of high-risk securities such as high growth tech stocks or high-risk high yield income plays. High yield equals high risk. This is a certainty. I’ve learned this the hard way over the years. Keep the proceeds in cash as dry powder in order to live and fight another day if you are a younger investor, or redeploy it into income plays with much less risk if you are a retiree looking for income so you can sleep well at night. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Finally, always have a predetermined entry and exit strategy for every position. I always layer into positions over time to reduce risk using buy limit orders at predetermined prices, effectively lowering my basis and increasing the yield.

