The Month In Closed-End Funds: April 2022

For the month, only 9% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net asset value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 11% of equity CEFs and just 8% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the fifth month in a row, Lipper’s domestic equity CEFs (-4.00%) macro group mitigated losses better than its two equity-based brethren: mixed assets CEFs (-5.07%) and world equity CEFs (-7.27%). Given REITs' historical inflationary benefits and the continued rise in crude oil prices and select commodities, it wasn’t surprising to see the Real Estate CEFs classification (-0.14%) move to the top of the equity leaderboard for the month, followed by Energy MLP CEFs (-3.14%) and Natural Resources CEFs classification (-3.31%).

For the first month in three, the domestic taxable bond CEFs macro group mitigated losses better than or outperformed the other macro groups in the fixed income universe, posting a 1.98% decline on average, followed by world income CEFs (-3.39%) and municipal debt CEFs (-4.99%). Fixed income investors focused their attention on imminent interest rate hikes and inflation during the month. Once again, they kept Loan Participation CEFs (-0.34%) at the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the fourth consecutive month, followed by U.S. Mortgage CEFs (-1.27%) and General Bond CEFs (-1.98%).

For April, the median discount of all CEFs widened 169 basis points (bps) to 7.99% - wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (3.60%). In this report, we highlight April 2022 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.