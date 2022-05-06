The Month In Closed-End Funds: April 2022

May 05, 2022 8:37 PM ETTIPRX, TIPWX, TIPLX, TIPPX, PTDEX, XFLT, HFRO, CEDAX, CEDLX, CEDIX
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • For the third month in four, equity CEFs on average witnessed negative returns, sliding 4.86% on a NAV basis for April.
  • Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive month, fixed income CEFs posted returns in the red (-5.53%) - collectively their worst monthly performance since March 2020.
  • Only 18% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV at month-end, with 23% of equity CEFs and 14% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • Real Estate CEFs (-0.14%) mitigated losses better than the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for the month.
  • For the fourth consecutive month, the Loan Participation CEFs (-0.34%) classification outpaced the other classifications in the fixed income CEF universe for April.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

For the month, only 9% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net asset value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 11% of equity CEFs and just 8% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the fifth month in a row, Lipper’s domestic equity CEFs (-4.00%) macro group mitigated losses better than its two equity-based brethren: mixed assets CEFs (-5.07%) and world equity CEFs (-7.27%). Given REITs' historical inflationary benefits and the continued rise in crude oil prices and select commodities, it wasn’t surprising to see the Real Estate CEFs classification (-0.14%) move to the top of the equity leaderboard for the month, followed by Energy MLP CEFs (-3.14%) and Natural Resources CEFs classification (-3.31%).

For the first month in three, the domestic taxable bond CEFs macro group mitigated losses better than or outperformed the other macro groups in the fixed income universe, posting a 1.98% decline on average, followed by world income CEFs (-3.39%) and municipal debt CEFs (-4.99%). Fixed income investors focused their attention on imminent interest rate hikes and inflation during the month. Once again, they kept Loan Participation CEFs (-0.34%) at the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the fourth consecutive month, followed by U.S. Mortgage CEFs (-1.27%) and General Bond CEFs (-1.98%).

For April, the median discount of all CEFs widened 169 basis points (bps) to 7.99% - wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (3.60%). In this report, we highlight April 2022 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.44K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.