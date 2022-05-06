Everyday better to do everything you love/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pursuing new technologies, such as an expansion of the robotic process automation, improvement patient experience and payments, and cognitive machine learning, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) can grow its revenues by a 15% per year with an EBITDA Margin of 30%, which is the current management target. If this growth is sustained over the next 5 years, the fair value price for the company is 62.5% higher than the current price. With a focus on proprietary technology development and strategic acquisitions, R1 RCM Inc. is in a unique position relative to its competitors to outperform its sector and industry.

Background

According to Grand View Research, revenue cycle management is a $126 billion industry growing at a 10.3% annual rate. The industry addresses key challenges of providing affordable healthcare by insourcing value-based healthcare and outsourcing the intensive manual processes of medical billing, hospital claims processing, and hospital administration. A majority of the growth is anticipated in the web-based and cloud-based segments of this industry.

Revenue Cycle Management Growth Rate Expectations

According to company information, R1 RCM Inc. provides a proprietary platform for large healthcare systems. Its consumer-friendly technology lowers declining reimbursements and helps a healthcare provider scale their services. From booking appointments using the R1 RCM Inc.’s ENTRI platform to receiving customer pay for the health services using the VisitPay platform, R1 RCM Inc. offers end-to-end integration across various services. R1 RCM Inc. also offers three ways to leverage their services – operating partner, co-managed, and modular. Depending on what a particular hospital system chooses, revenues between $10 million to $140 million per hospital system can be generated.

How Realistic is Increased Revenue Cycle Management System Adoption Across America?

According to Grand View Research, the revenue cycle management systems are used by nursing staff, office managers, and consultants. Changing regulations on reimbursements from Medicare and insurance programs can leave medical providers with large sums of unclaimed revenue. A revenue cycle management system, such as the one developed by R1 RCM Inc., empowers providers to gain insights into pinch points and backlogs by using powerful technology. Without it, the only way to gain similar insights is by adding permanent administrative staff to the hospital and it won’t be uncommon for more and more medical providers to outsource these functions to third-party providers.

With increased adoption of the system, R1 RCM Inc. will find itself ahead of the curve when such systems become commonplace in all medical practices down to individual physician offices.

Company Financial Highlights

Based on the balance sheet, the company has maintained a stable cash position since 2017 of around $100 million. With 5 acquisitions since 2018, the company has expanded its non-current asset base from $134 million to over $1 billion. During the same period, the shareholder equity has increased by more than 55%.

Prior 5 year balance sheet

Looking at the income statements, we see that the revenue has more than tripled from $450 million in 2017 to $1.475 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, the gross profits have increased nearly ten times from $34 billion to $312 billion. The net profits after tax reached an inflection point around 2019 when they turned positive and are more than 8 times higher: from $12 million reported in 2019 to $97 million reported in 2021.

5 year income statements

Company Valuation

In this section, we evaluate the company’s fair price based on the discounted cash flow model.

Based on a conservative revenue growth rate of 10% discussed earlier and the target EBITDA margin of 25%, we observe that the fair value price of R1 RCM Inc. is $25.18, which is about 9.6% higher than the current price.

Fair Value Price - Low Case DCF Valuation Estimates - Low Case

We note that the revenue growth, based on management expectations in the investor presentation, is projected to be more than 15% annually. Also, management expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of 30%. With these valuation factors, the upside for the stock is 62.5% at $37.32.

Fair Value Price Based on Management Targets

To support this analysis, we further observe that Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating tool gives R1 RCM Inc. a buy rating, with a score of 3.67.

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

We can expect strong revenue and earnings performance during the upcoming May 9th, 2022 earnings call. This will allow the stock fundamentals to reassert the company value leading to a quick rise in the price by the end of next week of around 10%. For long term investors who plan to buy and hold for a longer time horizon, a 65% price rise in the stock price can be expected as long as management continues to deliver a 10% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 30%.

Competitors Analysis

R1 RCM Inc. has a unique platform, with a variety of proprietary tools and features. As such, there aren’t any direct competitors to what R1 RCM Inc. offers, so it’s best to compare it to other similar medical service providers. Based on Craft, the direct competitor companies would be NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.(MDRX), and McKesson Corporation (MCK).

Based on quant ratings on Seeking Alpha, we can see that MCK has a strong buy rating and RCM has a buy rating. However, based on Wall St. Analyst, we see the reverse – MCK has a buy rating and RCM has a strong buy rating. MDRX and NXGN have mixed ratings, therefore they can be eliminated from further consideration.

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating Competitor Comparison

Looking at some key metrics to gain insights into the ratings, the market values the earnings of RCM higher than MCK, and therefore RCM trades on a higher P/E multiple of 66 vs MCK, which has a P/E multiple of only 33. Similarly, the market values the revenues generated by RCM higher because RCM trades on a higher P/S multiple of 4.35, whereas MCK trades on a P/S multiple of 0.19. Therefore, with modest surprises in revenues and earnings, we can anticipate a large positive impact on the price of RCM. This is why analysts rate RCM a buy or a strong buy.

Competitor Key Metrics Comparison

Additionally, MCK has recently been embroiled in opioid distribution settlements with Washington DC, which have led to significant outflows of free cash. This is likely to make it a less attractive investment in the short and the long run. As burden of litigation grows, we can expect MCK's growth to stagnate further.

Investment Risks

It’s clear R1 RCM Inc. seeks to grow its business through a wide array of technologies. Part of the technology expansion has to do with the acquisitions of other companies. This is a troubling sign because the acquisition of other companies may come with issues that require more capital expenditure. It is also likely that management finds scalability issues and decides to continue to acquire more companies with potential synergies. These factors may weaken the company’s balance sheet, thereby keeping the overall stock price depressed.

Moreover, being a unique player with proprietary technologies may come with additional training on new systems, which may make new providers hesitant to switch. Therefore, it is unclear how flexible current healthcare providers will be in adopting R1 RCM Inc. technologies.

Conclusion

R1 RCM's earnings report date is on May 9th, 2022. Investors looking to trade short term can anticipate around a 10% increase in the stock price if the company beats earnings on May 9th. Additionally, with multiple quarters of strong performance in 2022, investors can expect to make up to 62.5% on their investment.