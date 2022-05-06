CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Michael McCloskey

00:39 Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss CommScope's 2022 first quarter results. I am Mick McCloskey, Head of Investor Relations for CommScope and with me on today's call are Chuck Treadway, President and CEO; and Kyle Lorentzen, Executive Vice President and CFO.

00:57 You can find the Slides that accompany this report on our Investor Relations website. Please note that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business, and actual future results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.

01:20 Before I turn the call over to Chuck, I have a few housekeeping items to review. Today, we will discuss certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail in this morning's earnings materials. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures are contained in our earnings materials and posted on our website. All references during today's discussion will be to our adjusted results. All quarterly growth rates described during today's presentation are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

01:55 I'll now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer. Chuck Treadway.

Chuck Treadway

02:00 Thank you Mick, and good morning everyone. I'll begin our -- on Slide two. I'm pleased to share that we've delivered core net sales of $1.73 billion and core adjusted EBITDA of $230 million for the first quarter of 2022. I'm encouraged by the strong top line performance delivered by core CommScope growing net sales 10% from the prior year. Our focus on capacity expansion and organic growth is clearly paying dividends.

02:30 As discussed in our February release, our margins remained under pressure in the first quarter as we continue to work price increases through our backlog. We've made strong progress on our pricing initiatives and expect to see margin improvement for the core portfolio in the second half of the year.

02:48 Although the environment remains challenged, including COVID challenges in China, based on current visibility, we maintain the expectation to deliver core adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion for the full-year in 2022. For consolidated CommScope, which includes our Home Networks business, we reported net sales of $2.23 billion, up 8% and adjusted EBITDA of $253 million, down 13%.

03:20 Now turning to Slide three. Before I discuss some of the business highlights behind the first quarter, I'd like to remind you about our new business segments we mentioned on our last earnings call in February. Portfolio optimization is the key pillar to our CommScope NEXT transformation and as such, we believe that our new segmentation will create more focused and streamlined businesses. This will allow us to better serve our customers and drive accountability and efficiencies deeper into the organization.

03:51 Under our new reporting structure, our four core business segments are as follows: Connectivity and Cable Solutions; Outdoor Wireless Networks; Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions; and Access Network Solutions. Our largest segment is Connectivity and Cable Solutions or CCS and is led by Rick Johnson. CCS combines all of our connectivity and cabling assets, as well as our PON technologies. After a thorough evaluation of our entire portfolio, it became very clear that this is crucial to manage the entirety of our connector and cable operations under one single segment. This was to match CCS as one of the largest of its kind in the marketplace, leveraging a tremendous portfolio of scale and intellectual property, unlocking true global leadership in connectivity and cabling that few others can match.

04:47 Our next segment, Outdoor Wireless Networks or OWN is led by Farid Firouzbakht. OWN remains largely the same, a provider of everything, but the radio. At the macro site, in addition to Consumer solutions in the metro layer to densify mobility networks.

05:07 Moving to our next segment, Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions or NICS is led by Markus Ogurek. NICS has combined RUCKUS, DAS, Small Cell and Security Identity Solutions to create a pure play business focused on intelligent connectivity applications. NICS will provide industry leading vertical solutions enabled through software and cloud, capturing emerging growth trends in security, IoT, analytics, public and private networks.

05:39 Access Network Solutions or ANS is led by Guy Sucharczuk. ANS it takes the active product portfolio that was formerly in Broadband Networks and establishes a more streamlined and focused segment. ANS offers service provider solutions from the head-end to the edge of their networks and will continue to leverage its installed base and product offering in software, CMTS, head and optics, nodes, and amplifiers to service its customers. And before turning to our business highlights for the quarter, I would also add that Home Networks remains entirely unchanged.

06:17 Now turning to Slide four for a review of our first quarter. As mentioned in my opening remarks, core and consolidated CommScope delivered strong top line growth during the first quarter. Connectivity and cabling solutions led the way with net sales of $838 million, an increase of 24% from the prior year and most notably in our fiber product lines, which grew 38%. We are continuing to see significant strength across all of our end markets. Our investments in capacity continue to ramp helping fuel the impressive year-on-year growth. Gross margins remained under pressure as a result of the timing of our price increases and start-up costs relating to our new capacity expansions.

07:01 As mentioned on our previous call, we continue to work price increases through our backlog and expect margin percentages to improve sequentially throughout the year. Outdoor Wireless Networks also drove strong top line performance with net sales of $390 million, growing 20% from the prior year. Carriers continue to invest in their 5G networks worldwide and OWNs, everything, but the radio portfolio, saw growth across all its business units.

07:32 However, while the top line performance was very strong, margins remain challenged as inflation continues to impact our key input in logistics costs. Networking intelligence cellular and security solutions delivered net sales of $188 million, a 2% decline from the prior year. Our DAS and small cell business performed well in the quarter and while demand was strong in RUCKUS, there were constrained by chip availability. RUCKUS backlog continued to increase and ended the quarter at $583 million with a book-to-bill of 1.8 times. DAS has built a healthy and growing backlog in excess of $100 million, and OneCell is continuing to progress through the qualification process needed to be approved in all three major US carriers.

08:20 In this segment, we continue to invest in future growth. We continue to make significant investments in RUCKUS and OneCell and are encouraged by market interest in our capabilities. Our investment in OneCell will continue to have a negative impact on our EBITDA for the remainder of 2022. However, as we continue to manage our chip supply challenges, input costs, and pricing, we expect the overall segment's adjusted EBITDA performance to improve throughout the year.

08:47 Active Network Solutions generated net sales of $317 million, a 16% decline from the prior year. As we've mentioned before, the performance in this business is heavily influenced by the timing of deals, especially software license sales and can vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter. During the quarter, ANS was also substantially impacted by chip and other supply constraints.

09:11 In addition, we continued to expect the margin shift in this business as operator investment focus moves further to the edge of their networks to accommodate distributed access architecture and amplified replacements. And to round out consolidated CommScope, Home Network net sales of $496 million were essentially flat to the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA improved 20% or by $4 million. Home benefited from driving price increases to offset inflationary pressures at the beginning of this year. However, in the second quarter, Home expects to be more heavily impacted from chip supplier decommits, and overall visibility in their chip supply remains uncertain.

09:54 That said, we continue to work with our supply base to improve chip availability and introduced substitutes where possible. As a result of our limited visibility to chip supply and our near-term performance, our efforts to spin off the Home business remains on hold.

10:10 Now turning to Slide five, to provide an update on CommScope NEXT. One of our major priorities for CommScope NEXT is organic growth. As I referenced earlier, our capacity investments are paying significant dividends as evidenced by the 24% year-over-year growth in CCS. We brought capacity online in the fourth quarter and in the first quarter, and there will be additional capacity, continuing to come online throughout 2022. In addition, we are evaluating our next round of capacity expansions in the CCS business.

10:43 As part of our CommScope NEXT organic growth initiative is continued innovation. We continue to increase our investment in technologies that will fuel growth for CommScope for years to come. In 2022, the core businesses will invest approximately $600 million in R&D and new product introductions. And recently, we've had several significant innovation advancements I'd like to share.

11:08 During the first quarter, CCS further expanded the release of our NOVUX connectivity product line. Our NOVUX fiber connectivity range allows operators to maximize their network and respond quickly to changing market conditions and high volume demand. These solutions deliver unprecedented ease of installation today with the flexibility to ensure that the network meets tomorrow's needs.

11:32 Earlier this week, we announced our next generation XGS-PON solution suite from which we expect meaningful revenue starting in 2023. CommScope is in a unique position to offer this solution as a pioneer in PON-based broadband access solutions. The new suite of XGS-PON products will provide -- will power access networks with 10 gigabits and beyond for future application of broadband services and is capable of supporting 5G and next generations of wireless network deployments.

12:04 Just a few weeks ago, OWN announced Mosaic, our active- passive antenna platform that will drastically reduce the footprint at the top of the tower, conserving space by combining active 5G and passive 4G technologies into single presence. We have multiple trials of Mosaic in the planning stages and expecting to be completed starting in Q2.

12:26 As I mentioned, in NICS, we continue to invest heavily in our small cell technologies through our OneCell brand. OneCell has already progressed through qualifications at two of the major U.S. carriers, and we are working on approval with the final major U.S. carrier. Once approved, the OneCell with its four radio modules can provide both public and private networks in a single radio point. The ability to carry all three major U.S. carriers in addition to CBRS in a single radio point is a truly unmatched capability, dramatically simplifying indoor networking.

During the quarter, our progress to deploy OneCell for 4G continued. In addition, during the quarter, we received our first approval from a major U.S. carrier to begin deployments for OneCell 5G. Finally, as we look to the next evolution of HFC Networks, our ANS segment will have an important role to play in the advancement from DOCSIS 3.1 to DOCSIS 4.0. We are close to finalizing agreement with a leading service provider on a joint development partnership for DOCSIS 4.0.

13:32 Our refocus in that investment and technology and capacity expansions coupled with the strong demand environment and our pricing initiatives, positions CommScope well for growth and improved profitability in the upcoming quarters.

13:46 And with that, I'd like to turn things over to Kyle to talk more about our first quarter results.

Kyle Lorentzen

13:51 Thank you, Chuck, and good morning everyone. I'll start with an overview of our first quarter 2022 results on Slide six. For the first quarter, consolidated CommScope reported net sales of $2.23 billion, an increase of 8% from the prior year, driven by growth in our CCS and OWM segments.

14:14 Adjusted EBITDA of $253 million declined nearly 13% as a result of input cost inflation, more than offsetting strong top line growth. Adjusted EPS was $0.26 per share, declining 28% from prior year. For core CommScope, net sales of $1.73 billion grew over 10% from the prior year and adjusted EBITDA of $230 million declined 15%.

14:47 As mentioned, the decline in adjusted EBITDA against the backdrop of rising sales was attributable mainly to inflationary cost pressures. As implemented price increases work through our backlog, we expect to recover margins, but this will be weighted heavier in the second half of the year. Core CommScope backlog continued to increase and ended the quarter at $3.6 billion, an increase of 21% versus the end of last year. Core book-to-bill for the quarter was 1.4. As Chuck mentioned previously, our demand environment remains healthy, particularly in our CCS business.

15:29 Turning now to our segment highlights on Slide seven, starting with CCS, net sales of $838 million increased 24% from the prior year, with particular strength in network cabling and connectivity. Based on our strong demand, more capacity coming online, and price increases, we expect continued growth in CCS.

15:55 CCS adjusted EBITDA of $99 million declined 7% from the prior year, primarily driven by cost inflation. As mentioned, we have implemented price increases in CCS that will improve margins throughout the year as we work through our backlog. Margins will also benefit from operational leverage in our manufacturing plants as the business grows.

16:21 Outdoor Wireless Networks net sales of $390 million increased 20% from the prior year and across all business units. OWN adjusted EBITDA of $71 million declined 4% from the prior year as commodity and freight inflations more than offset increased volume and operating expense reductions. Although we've had success in achieving price increases in this segment, OWM margins will remain under pressure as we continue to work with service providers to fully offset input cost increases.

16:58 Networking and Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions net sales of $188 million declined approximately 2%. From a business unit perspective, growth in both DAS and Small Cell was offset by a decline in RUCKUS. While demand in RUCKUS remained strong, the first quarter was challenging due to chip supply constraints. Although we have line of sight for improved RUCKUS chip supply through the remainder of the year, we expect continued volatility.

17:31 NICS adjusted EBITDA of negative $14 million improved $3.6 million from the prior year, primarily driven by stronger gross margins. Our improved margins are result of favorable mix and continued efficiencies. Additionally, it is important to remind you that NICS is our most R&D intensive business. We are making significant investments today in products such as OneCell and RUCKUS. Our investment in OneCell during the first quarter was an annual run rate of $48 million.

18:06 Demand remains very strong in NICS as we ended the first quarter with a backlog of $675 million, an increase of 22% from the end of last year. Access Network Solutions net sales of $317 million, decreased 16% from the prior year and across all business units. ANS adjusted EBITDA of $74 million, declined 31%, primarily driven by the mix and timing factors Chuck discussed earlier, which essentially represent a shift in our customer spending towards more hardware-centric and lower-margin products like our nodes and amplifiers.

18:51 Finishing up the segments with Home Networks. Home net sales of $496 million were essentially flat from the prior year. From a business unit perspective, growth in the broadband gateway business was offset by declines in video. Home adjusted EBITDA of $23 million improved over 20% or $4 million, driven by margin improvement and reduced operating costs.

19:20 While the Home business maintained over $1 billion in backlog, their ability to deliver on those orders remains constrained in the current chip supply environment. Based on our current visibility, the supply environment will continue to be volatile through the year, which will have a direct correlation on Home's results. We expect the second quarter to be a more difficult quarter for chip availability. Therefore, we would expect sequential net sales and EBITDA declines from the first quarter to the second quarter. Due to the continued uncertainty and depressed adjusted EBITDA, our plan to conduct a spin-off of Home remains on hold.

20:01 Turning to Slide eight for an update on cash flow. For the first quarter, cash flow from operations was a use of $15 million and adjusted free cash flow was a use of $24 million. During the quarter, our working capital usage was driven by our growth in top-line, resulting in an inventory increase of $74 million and accounts receivable build of $61 million.

20:26 As mentioned on our previous call, we continue to expect inventory levels to remain higher than normal until supply chain conditions improve. Additionally, we expect cash flow generation to improve in the second half of the year, consistent with our EBITDA improvement.

20:46 Turning to Slide nine, for an update on our liquidity and capital structure. During the first quarter, our cash and liquidity remains strong. We ended the quarter with $315 million in global cash, total available cash and liquidity of over $1 billion and no outstanding draws under ABL revolver. We made no incremental debt repayments during the quarter beyond the required $8 million of term loan amortization. The company ended the quarter with net leverage of 8.2 times, an increase from 7.8 times at the end of the fourth quarter. With the previously mentioned pricing actions taking full effect later in 2022, we remain committed to meeting our year-end target of net leverage in the 6.8 times to 7.2 times range.

21:37 I'm now turning to Slide 10, where I will conclude my prepared remarks with some commentary around our expectations for the remainder of 2022. Although our external environment remains challenged with issues such as chip supply, inflation, and COVID lockdowns in China, we maintain our expectation for the core business to deliver 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

22:07 We expect modest sequential improvement of core net sales and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and much stronger improvement in the second half as we see the full impact of our price increases, project-related orders, improved supply position, and capacity expansions. As we continued to scratch those result of project timing and mix, our business should be viewed on an annual performance basis rather than quarterly.

22:36 And with that, I'd like to give the floor back to Chuck for some closing remarks.

Chuck Treadway

22:41 Thank you, Kyle. As we shared with you during our December transformation update and on this morning's call, despite challenges in supply, constraints and inflation, we maintain our expectation to deliver on full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA targets and margin improvement as we progress towards our overall CommScope NEXT transformation goal, exiting the end of 2023 at a run rate of $1.6 billion of core adjusted EBITDA.

23:08 This goal is supported by our three key pillars of driving organic growth, operational efficiency, and portfolio optimization. We are investing in capacity expansion, innovation, and new product introductions to drive organic growth. Our recently implemented general management model and new segmentation, a better aligned what was a complex legacy matrix organization. We believe that this decentralized operating model will enhance overall efficiencies and drive greater accountability, visibility, and a performance-driven culture throughout the entire organization.

23:45 With the health in our end markets and tremendous backlog, our success through CommScope NEXT has positioned us for significant EBITDA improvement in the remainder of 2022 and solid progress towards our goals in 2023. We continue to appreciate your interest and support, and I'll now turn it back to our operator to start Q&A.

George Notter

George Notter

24:31 Hi guys. Thanks very much. I guess I wanted to start out by kind of talking about pricing a bit. It seems like pricing is certainly the safety valve in the business at this point, but if I go back, you guys were raising pricing in December. Obviously, the war in the Ukraine broke out subsequent to that. I think you guys were going back to raise pricing again. But can you talk about that? Have you raised pricing again subsequent to that situation? And then how much are those pricing increases? And then also, are you able to reprice backlog and maybe talk about kind of the picture around pricing? Thanks.

Kyle Lorentzen

25:10 Sure. Thanks for your question, George. And what I would say is as we said at the beginning, our goal is to offset inflation with price. Our tools and processes are improving. We've had solid relationships with our customers and partners and are working with us through this. And we continue to expect to offset the cost increases with price, and we are continually working with our customers. And like I said, our tools and processes are improving and help us give a lot more visibility as we go through it.

George Notter

George Notter

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

George Notter

George Notter

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

George Notter

George Notter

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

31:44 So I'd say it's much more methodical, and we have a really good way of measuring it at a SKU level of what we're getting compared to 2020 basis, and we're be able to use that to speak with the team, whether that's a weekly basis or biweekly basis, and we have very detailed monthly reviews on that.

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Meta Marshall

Meta Marshall

Meta Marshall

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

36:56 I think great use case for hospital is where you could have in one box, you have all three carriers and you have the CBRS in that box as well, which allows them to really look at all the instrumentation they have in the hospital at the same time as bill provide the three carrier services all in one box. So I think everybody is very encouraged with what they're seeing and that technology is really, really taken on, lot of interest. In terms of the timing of it, I wish I could call that, but I expect 2023 to start picking up.

37:38 In terms of Russia and Ukraine, I would say it's a minimal exposure to us. I mean, it’s -- we did $20 million in revenue there and so obviously, we can't do that and we're calling it out, and we had some employees there that we no longer do. I would just say it has also affected us a little bit with some shipping lane stuff where we used to take rails across China. We can't do that anymore. We can't across Russia. Obviously, we can't do that anymore. So I would say minimal impact to us from the Russia- Ukraine side. She has one more question.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Meta Marshall

Meta Marshall

Matt Niknam

Matt Niknam

Matt Niknam

39:39 And then maybe secondarily to that, can you help us think about what's embedded in the guide in terms of expectations around raw materials, freight, and shipping costs and really just trying to get a sense of whether you're embedding any relief on the cost side or are you sort of run rating what you're seeing right now? Thanks.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

40:34 I think as we think about the assumptions that are going into that, we've built some incremental inflation in there. As we've talked about, we feel like we have the processes and the systems to go after incremental inflation, what's not built in is there, is any very significant change in the raw material markets in the commodity prices.

Matt Niknam

Matt Niknam

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Matt Niknam

Matt Niknam

41:16 Your next question is from Simon Leopold from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

41:49 I'm trying to understand how much of the effect is due to mix and how much is really the input cost issues. And then my second question is just any perspective you can offer on the joint venture that Charter and Comcast announced around the Home Networks and Charter embracing the Flex streaming unit that comes from Comcast. How does that affect your Home Networks business? Thank you.

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Amit Daryanani

Amit Daryanani

Amit Daryanani

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

45:12 The second component of that is in a few of our businesses, as Chuck mentioned earlier, we feel like we've got some better visibility to chip supply and that should free up some revenue. And then in addition to that, as we've been talking about now for a couple of quarters, our pricing will ramp up as we move through the second quarter and into the second half. Yes, I mane, in that projection in the second half, we do have a fair amount of revenue ramp, which we believe is supported by the significant backlogs that we have.

Amit Daryanani

Amit Daryanani

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

46:48 And then on our sort of ancillary chip suppliers, we're sort of dealing with those issues as well. So I would say Q1 for us from a Ruckus standpoint, we feel it was not a great quarter for us from getting supply and as we work through the issues and we change out chips on hardware, we continue to have conversations with our key suppliers. We feel like we'll see more availability in the second half, which should drive our revenues up on Ruckus in the second half.

Amit Daryanani

Amit Daryanani

Jim Suva

Jim Suva

Jim Suva

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Jim Suva

Jim Suva

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

48:35 Go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

48:45 Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect. Stay safe and well.