Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is a long-time favorite. This article explains why Morgan Stanley's inclusion of Abbott in its 05/2022 list of highest conviction stock picks resonates so soundly.

Its Q1, 202 2 earnings call (the "Call") provided a recent window on the current attractions of this outstanding company.

As The Market Navigates Its Current Rough Patch, Abbott Is A Stock To Accumulate.

Q1, 2022 was another solid quarter for Abbott despite daunting challenges. The chart below from its 8-K quarterly earnings release shows its skeletal results:

Abbott Q1, 2022 earnings (sec.gov)

In terms of Abbott's quarterly sector organic percentage growth, Diagnostics (35.1) and Nutrition (-4.4) both presented special cases for Q1, 2022. Abbott's Medical Devices and Established Pharmaceuticals sectors both showed double digit organic Q/Q sales growth in low teens.

Before the pandemic artificially undercut Medical Devices revenues and supercharged Abbott's Diagnostics' segment, Medical Devices was Abbott's largest segment by a healthy margin. The pandemic damaged Abbott's Diagnostics segment by reducing patient doctor visits and cutting down on medical procedures.

Abbott's Medical Devices segment is made up of three subgroups:

heart devices, (rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, structural heart and vascular), neuromodulation and diabetes care.

Each of these requires access to doctors to prescribe and to install the devices. The pandemic cut down on both to varying degrees. As a result, Medical Devices, which chipped in ~$11.4 billion in 2018 growing (p. 53) to ~$12.24 billion in 2019, revenues reverted to ~$11.8 billion for 2020.

Diabetes care was a star, bucking the trend for Abbott's Medical Devices segment during the pandemic's first brutal year of widespread lockdowns. Abbott's FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring [CGM] performed throughout the pandemic. It brought in $2.6 billion in revenues for 2020 growing 35.8% to $3.7 billion for 2021.

Overall, Abbott's diabetes care products generated ~$4.3 billion in 2021 compared to ~$3.3 billion in 2020. In contrast, each of Abbott's 5 heart device categories fell back by varying percentages from 2020 compared to 2019 (rhythm management (11), electrophysiology (8), heart failure (4), structural heart (18), and vascular (11).

Despite continued pandemic challenges during 2021, Abbott's heart device sub categories recovered smartly from their falloff during 2020. Each increased by double digits ranging from a high in recovery percentage of 29% for structural heart to a low of 14% for vascular. Abbott's aggregate heart device revenues for 2021 were ~$9.3 billion compared to $7.8 billion for 2020.

Abbott's Effective Product Introductions And Renewals Are One Of Its Most Significant Attractions.

Abbott's most significant product refinement and introduction in recent memory occurred in direct response to the pandemic. As the pandemic began to take shape, Abbott's new products team sprang to life, creating the following:

03/2020, a molecular test to detect COVID-19 on its ID NOW® rapid point-of-care platform in the U.S. pursuant to an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]. 08/2020, Abbott launched its BinaxNOW® COVID-19 Ag Card test, a portable, lateral flow rapid test to detect COVID-19 pursuant to an EUA in the U.S. 12/2020, Abbott received an EUA in the U.S. for virtually guided at-home use of its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card rapid test and launched the product for at-home use. 03/2021, Abbott received an EUA in the U.S. for its over-the-counter, non-prescription BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test for individuals with or without symptoms. Q1,2021, Abbott also received EUAs in the U.S. that allow the non-prescription use of the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test and the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card test for professional use for individuals with or without symptoms.

These were just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Abbott's new COVID-19 related products. It also launched sundry tests internationally. Additionally it generated PCR tests for its m2000 RealTime lab-based platform and its Alinity® m system. It also launched lab-based tests to determine if individuals had been infected with the virus.

These efforts were rewarded with revenues beyond the dreams of avarice. For 2020 they aggregated ~$3.9 billion. For 2021, as the pandemic ebbed and flowed with vaccinations and then variants, they fluctuated greatly. However in the aggregate they reached ~$7.7 billion.

According to Abbott's Q1, 2022 10-Q, p. 19, quarterly COVID-19 test related sales pumped in a record aggregate of $3.3 billion. Future such sales are unknowable; but with the pandemic seemingly winding down in the United States, it seems likely that they will be significantly reduced.

Judging by its forecast of $4.5 billion in total sales for 2022, Abbott has minimal expectations for ongoing COVID-19 sales. On the plus side for shareholders, as and if its COVID testing booty ebbs, Abbott's diversified business will kick in with replacement revenues.

Each of Abbott's business segments will benefit as lower COVID-19 disruptions ensue. Established Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics and Medical Devices have all suffered to varying degrees in differing geographies as the pandemic degraded healthcare operations. Nutrition, which has performed well in the pandemic, will benefit as discussed below.

As for product introductions, beyond COVID-19 testing, Abbott has painted with a broad brush. Its Established Pharmaceuticals sector has posted strong Q1, 2022 results. It produced 13.5% growth in the quarter following double digit growth in three of four prior quarters. These came from new product approvals and launches in high growth areas.

During the Call, CEO Ford pointed to launches of the following products noting:

... It's always a challenge to launch these new technologies in that COVID environment, but it was the right decision to make, and we're seeing good momentum on whether it's Amulet, Navitor in Europe, CardioMEMS, the rollout of EnSite X that began in Q4 of last year, our TriClip product. So I think all of that, it's the combination, I would say, of both recovery as the COVID cases subside, but also the new product launches and the pipeline that we put, which is driving this performance where I'd say, we're ahead of where we were in 2019, having good growth rate in our cardio portfolio.

Abbott's Pediatric Nutrition Recall Posed A Significant Challenge That Should Soon Be In The Rear View Mirror.

In mid 02/2021, Abbott investors were jolted with its unwonted/unwanted voluntary recall of certain lots of infant formula. The recall applied to powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in its Sturgis, Mich. manufacturing facilities.

It was in response to consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport thought to originate in the plant. Abbott testing detected no such contamination but it nonetheless issued a limited recall of certain formula from the plant.

The FDA, together with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local partners, announced that they were investigating the situation in response to consumer complaints.

Overall during the pandemic Abbott's nutrition business has been mixed. Its adult nutrition led by its Ensure and Glucerna brands has prospered internationally during the pandemic with double digit global growth.

As for infant nutrition, Abbott has market leading Pediasure and Pedialyte brands. However its recall has created reputational issues that Abbott is combatting. During the Call, Abbott reported the following relating to the recall:

As routine quality control it retains in-house samples of shipped products; testing of retained samples related to this recall action by both Abbott and the FDA have all come back negative for the presence of the bacteria that cause the reported illnesses. ...the FDA and CDC found that there is no genetic match between the strains of the bacteria identified in non-product contact areas of Abbott's facility and available samples obtained from customer complaints, suggesting a different source of contamination. ...no salmonella was found in Abbott's factory or product and, therefore, the FDA ruled out any link to its facility.

It is working with the FDA to reopen its facility as soon as possible to help relieve industry-wide infant formula supply shortages.

Conclusion

The market is going through a stomach-churning rough patch as companies deal with supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates. This is exactly the environment in which Abbott come to the fore.

Its operational excellence, shareholder friendly capital allocation and strong balance sheet make it an excellent core portfolio holding. It is a worthy candidate for its place as a "highest conviction" pick, as noted by Morgan Stanley: