Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is now projected to generate $635 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $100 WTI oil while growing oil production. It also appears capable of delivering a similar amount of positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip.

This would allow Centennial to eliminate its net by the end of 2023 as well as complete its $350 million share repurchase program. Centennial appears to be a reasonably good value at the moment since at under $8 per share it appears priced for low-$60s long-term (after 2022) oil prices.

Growing Production

Centennial is growing production relatively rapidly (at least compared to the typical producer) and expects 10% to 15% oil production growth this year. It estimated that its Q1 2022 wells would payout in around four months at current strip prices. This is strong performance, although certainly helped by $100+ oil and $8+ natural gas spot prices.

Well Performance (cdevinc.com)

2022 Outlook At $100 WTI Oil

With current strip at around $100 WTI oil (and NYMEX gas over $7), Centennial is now projected to generate $1.688 billion in oil and gas revenues in 2022.

Centennial's Hedges (cdevinc.com)

Centennial's hedges have an estimated value of negative $204 million for 2022. Its 2023 hedges only have a modest amount (under $20 million) of negative value at current strip due to less hedged volumes and higher ceiling/swap prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 12,775,000 $95.00 $1,214 NGLs 3,983,975 $50.00 $199 Gas 40,701,150 $6.75 $275 Hedge Value -$204 Total $1,484

Although Centennial hasn't changed its cost guidance, I am now assuming that some items (such as lease operating expense and capital expenditures) end up at the high end of its original guidance range. This reflects the cost inflation trends that are being reported in the industry currently.

Centennial has been efficient early in 2022 so far, completing six more wells than anticipated in Q1 2022 without changing its Q1 capex expectations. If capex does come in at the high end of guidance for the full year, it may also end up averaging above guidance midpoint for production.

$ Million Lease Operating $124 Production Taxes $118 Cash G&A $49 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $87 Cash Interest $46 Capex $425 Total $849

Thus Centennial is now projected to generate $635 million in positive cash flow for 2022 at an average of $100 WTI oil.

It may be able to generate a similar amount of positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip prices, although that also depends on its growth plans. It is currently maintaining a two-rig drilling program, and could theoretically add a third rig at some point in the future. However, Centennial is confident that it can continue to grow production with two rigs for now.

Share Repurchases And Taxes

Centennial could thus end 2022 with around $196 million in net debt before any share repurchases. It is expected to start share repurchases under its $350 million share repurchase program soon. Centennial had discussed starting share repurchases once its leverage was reduced to 1.0x or lower, and its leverage was at 1.1x at the end of Q1 2022.

Centennial also noted that it doesn't anticipate becoming a federal cash taxpayer until 2024. Thus it should be able to eliminate its net debt and complete its $350 million share repurchase program before it needs to pay cash taxes.

Notes On Valuation

I now estimate Centennial's value at approximately $9.60 per share at long-term (after 2022) $70 WTI oil. This has increased marginally since my last estimate due to Centennial's higher projected cash flow for 2022.

At under $8 per share, it appears that Centennial is pricing in low-$60s long-term WTI oil, assuming that it can generate $635 million in positive cash flow in 2022.

Conclusion

Centennial appears capable of generating $635 million in positive cash flow in 2022 while also growing oil production by 10% to 15%. It looks capable of generating a similar amount of positive cash flow in 2023 as well at current strip if it continues with a two-rig development program.

This would allow Centennial to eliminate its net debt by the end of 2023 while also completing its $350 million share repurchase program. Centennial appears to be fairly priced for a low-$60s long-term WTI oil price environment currently.