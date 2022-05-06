JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is the largest bank in Canada by assets, and the 5th largest bank in North America. The company has a diversified portfolio of business lines, with retail banking, wealth management, and insurance operations primarily in the U.S. and Canada, as well as with institutional / wholesale banking operations around the globe. As a result of spinning out TD Ameritrade to Schwab (SCHW), TD received 13.5% of Schwab stock and is the largest shareholder by a considerable margin.

The shares have returned a total of -1.6% for the YTD and -9.7% over the past 3 months, as the market has fallen on concerns about the Ukraine war and confusion surrounding the coexistence of high inflation and occasional inversion of the yield curve. TD has trailing 1-, 3-, and 5-year annualized returns of 12%, 12.6%, and 13.2% per year, respectively.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for TD (Seeking Alpha)

While earnings have grown at a healthy rate coming out of the pandemic-driven decline, the prior earnings trajectory was fairly flat. The consensus for EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years is 9.4% per year. In the next year or two, expectations for earnings growth are muted.

ETrade

Above are the trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for TD. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value.

TD’s forward dividend yield is 3.8% and the trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 8.5%, 9.4%, and 6.9% per year, respectively. The Gordon Growth Model indicates that expected total returns in the range of 11%-13% are reasonable, basing expectations of future dividend growth on the past 3 to 10 years.

TD has regulatory approval to repurchase 50 million of its shares, representing 2.7% of the total, over the period from January 11, 2022 to January 10, 2023. With the share price decline for the YTD, the benefit from buybacks that accrues to long-term shareholders is amplified.

It is understood that banks tend to benefit from higher interest rates because they generate more interest income. Analyzing price returns on TD vs. the 10-year Treasury yield (data sourced from Yahoo! Finance) over the past 25 years, there is a 36% correlation between the rolling 3-month price return on TD and the rolling 3-month percentage change in the 10-year Treasury yield. This correlation increases to 45% for 6-month periods. Further increases in U.S. bond yields should benefit TD. Some analysts believe that slowing economic growth and increasing credit risk will outweigh the benefits for TD from higher interest income, however.

When analyzing a stock, I put considerable weight on two forms of consensus outlooks. The first is the Wall Street analyst consensus, which has meaningful predictive value when certain criteria are met. The second is the market-implied outlook, which represents the consensus view from the options market. While most, if not all, readers will be familiar with the first, the second is not as widely used, so a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific threshold (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices and thereby represents the consensus among buyers and sellers of options. This is the market-implied outlook. For a more quantitative discussion, I recommend this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for TD to early 2023. While this is the first time that I have applied this technique for TD, I analyzed BMO in February and BAC at the start of May. I compare the market-implied outlook to the Wall Street consensus outlook, in the context of the fundamentals, in assigning a rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for TD

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for TD by combining ratings and price targets from 9 ranked analysts who have published their views over the past 3 months. The consensus rating for TD is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is 16.2% above the current share price. The consensus rating was bullish until mid-April, at which point a sufficient number of analysts had downgraded the shares that the overall rating turned neutral. The analyst concerns, as noted previously, centered on slowing economic growth and increased credit risk.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for TD (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is calculated using ratings and price targets from 15 analysts who have published opinions over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral, having changed from bullish in mid-April and the consensus price target is 16.3% above the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for TD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

These two sources for the Wall Street consensus outlook are almost identical, with expected 12-month total return (adding dividends) of 20% and a neutral / hold rating. For a slow-growing company like TD, how does one reconcile an expected return of 20% over the next year with a neutral rating? The analysts, collectively, are concerned about less-than-stellar growth prospects but believe that the shares are oversold.

Market-Implied Outlook for TD

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for TD for the 8.5-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I selected this expiration date because I wanted to generate an outlook through the end of the year and this was the closest date.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Above are the Market-implied price return probabilities for TD for the 8.5-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade).

The outlook from now until January 20, 2023 is tilted to favor positive returns. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of 1.5%, a small shift away from zero, but the probabilities of a range of positive returns are substantially higher than those for negative returns. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 25% (annualized).

To make it easier to compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for TD for the 8.5-month period from now until January 20, 2023, above. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade).

This view clearly shows that the probabilities of positive returns are higher than those of negative returns of the same size, across a wide range of the most probable outcomes (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line over the left ⅔ of the chart above). This is a bullish outlook for TD.

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, tend to be risk-averse and thus tend to overpay for downside protection (e.g. put options). While there is no way to measure whether such a bias is present, the expectation of risk aversion reinforces the bullishness of this market-implied outlook.

Summary

Investors in financial stocks are challenged to reconcile high inflation with a flat (and recently inverted) yield curve. In general, rising rates are good for banks, but there are concerns about the robustness of the post-pandemic economic outlook. TD has substantially sold off over the past several months. There is no current bad news but the growth outlook is muted. The Wall Street analyst rating has shifted to neutral / hold, although the consensus 12-month price target implies an expected total return of 20%, suggesting that the shares are oversold. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected volatility (25%). Taking the consensus price target at face value, TD is well above this threshold. The market-implied outlook to early 2023 is bullish. Considering the reasonable valuation and long-term track record, along with the consensus outlooks, I am assigning a bullish / buy rating on TD.