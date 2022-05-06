Singular Research's April Director's Letter

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

April was a tough month as markets experienced great declines not seen since April of 2000. Large cap growth stocks declined double-digits while large cap value stocks “outperformed” by falling only six percent. The “Powell-put” looks to be ending as market participants highly anticipate a 50-basis point interest rate hike from the Fed in early May and several times thereafter. Selling has been strong in longer duration, technology growth stocks in anticipation of rising rates. The spread between corporate bonds and risk-free government bonds is now just below 2018 highs as investors demand greater return for taking on corporate and liquidity risk. 40% of the Chinese economy went into lock-down as new Covid cases emerged, further dampening any hopes of a quick supply chain rebound. Russia continued to wage war in Ukraine which also kept the price of oil at or above $100 a barrel. Interestingly, mortgage rates ballooned to over 5.4% and 55% of S&P 500 companies reported an average first quarter earnings surprise of just 3.5% which is below the five-year average of 8.9%. There still appears to be many financial headwinds, but do investors sell in May and go away or have we finally hit bottom?

The April Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI) registered 55.4 percent, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the March reading of 57.1 percent. Similarly, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) increased by 0.3 percent in March to 119.8 (2016 = 100), following a 0.6 percent increase in February and a 0.5 percent decrease in January. The April PMI reading indicates economic expansion for the 23rd consecutive month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in March (3.8% in February) as businesses have started the rehiring process. April unemployment has not been released as of this writing.

For the month, the Singular coverage list underperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by (599) and (484) basis points, respectively. Year-to-Date, the Singular coverage list has underperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by (379) and (11) basis points, respectively. Since our 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by an annualized 372 and 418 basis points, respectively.

For April, SAMG and AE were our top positive performers as the two companies represent the consumer staples and oil/gas sectors which are defensive. ACU and ARC were not far behind as they, too, operate in more defensive industries.

RIOT was our worst performer of the month as the price of Bitcoin fell to a six-week low of $38,450 as investors fled risky stocks. OTCQX:VYGVF was also a poor performer as weak crypto trading volume and cease-and-desist orders from eight states continued to scare investors. OTCQX:BBKCF, LUNA, and MMAT also were poor performers as investors fled technology stocks to safer, more value-oriented investments.

For the month, we did not have any new initiations.

