Singular Research's April Director's Letter
Summary
- For the month of April, the Singular coverage list underperformed the S&P 500 and outperformed the Russell 2000 by (599) and (484) basis points, respectively.
- Since 2022 began, the Singular coverage list has underperformed the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 by (379) and (11) basis points, respectively.
- Has the "Powell-put" finally ended?
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Best of the Uncovereds get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
April was a tough month as markets experienced great declines not seen since April of 2000. Large cap growth stocks declined double-digits while large cap value stocks “outperformed” by falling only six percent. The “Powell-put” looks to be ending as market participants highly anticipate a 50-basis point interest rate hike from the Fed in early May and several times thereafter. Selling has been strong in longer duration, technology growth stocks in anticipation of rising rates. The spread between corporate bonds and risk-free government bonds is now just below 2018 highs as investors demand greater return for taking on corporate and liquidity risk. 40% of the Chinese economy went into lock-down as new Covid cases emerged, further dampening any hopes of a quick supply chain rebound. Russia continued to wage war in Ukraine which also kept the price of oil at or above $100 a barrel. Interestingly, mortgage rates ballooned to over 5.4% and 55% of S&P 500 companies reported an average first quarter earnings surprise of just 3.5% which is below the five-year average of 8.9%. There still appears to be many financial headwinds, but do investors sell in May and go away or have we finally hit bottom?
The April Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI) registered 55.4 percent, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the March reading of 57.1 percent. Similarly, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) increased by 0.3 percent in March to 119.8 (2016 = 100), following a 0.6 percent increase in February and a 0.5 percent decrease in January. The April PMI reading indicates economic expansion for the 23rd consecutive month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in March (3.8% in February) as businesses have started the rehiring process. April unemployment has not been released as of this writing.
For the month, the Singular coverage list underperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by (599) and (484) basis points, respectively. Year-to-Date, the Singular coverage list has underperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by (379) and (11) basis points, respectively. Since our 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by an annualized 372 and 418 basis points, respectively.
For April, SAMG and AE were our top positive performers as the two companies represent the consumer staples and oil/gas sectors which are defensive. ACU and ARC were not far behind as they, too, operate in more defensive industries.
RIOT was our worst performer of the month as the price of Bitcoin fell to a six-week low of $38,450 as investors fled risky stocks. OTCQX:VYGVF was also a poor performer as weak crypto trading volume and cease-and-desist orders from eight states continued to scare investors. OTCQX:BBKCF, LUNA, and MMAT also were poor performers as investors fled technology stocks to safer, more value-oriented investments.
For the month, we did not have any new initiations.
We wish to thank our clients for their support and belief in our process.
Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAMG, AE, ACU, ARC, GOGO, RIOT, VYGVF, BBKCF, MMAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.