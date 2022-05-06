Yvonne Lebens/iStock via Getty Images

Public Storage ( NYSE: PSA

Public Storage (PSA) is one of the largest U.S. self-storage businesses. The company is structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). As the largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities, Public Storage owns approximately 9% of all self-storage square footage in the United States.4 The company is also the largest developer of self-storage locations in the industry.5

For many households, self-storage has become essential. Storing items that are not frequently used, but still needed has created a strong consumer need for Public Storage to capitalize on. Nearly 10% of all households in the United States rent self-storage units.6 Customer's general needs for self-storage stem from moving, decluttering, apartment living, home renovations, storing vehicles, etc.

Recently, demand for self-storage has skyrocketed due to disruptions in everyday life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disruptions in housing, elevated migration rates, lifestyle changes, and office space shifts have driven demand.7 In turn, this has allowed self-storage companies to raise rates on their units. For example, a 10 foot by 10-foot non-climate-controlled unit has an average rate of $128 per month, which is the highest average rate since 2016. The same unit, but climate-controlled averages $146 per month.8

Public Storage's growth drivers include a hot housing market, a strong economy, an ongoing need to declutter, and families relocating to both urban, and suburban areas due to the work from home, or better named work from anywhere culture. The high cost of housing has led to many households downsizing upon relocation or moving, therefore creating a need for self-storage. Additionally, over the past 15 years, occupancy has climbed from 85% to 95% industry wide, showing strong growth even before the COVID- 19 pandemic.9 Public Storage identifies five "Ds" as drivers for self-storage needs: Divorce, Death, Dislocation, Disaster, and Decluttering.10 All of these things in life playout day-by-day, regardless of the economy, leading to a resilient business with low macro-economic sensitivity. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven dislocation by families moving homes, and higher divorce rates due to married couples being forced to work from home together.11

Public Storage earns revenues through self-storage real estate leasing, and tenant insurance policies. Self- storage sales are generated through advertisement, signage, and digital resources. The company reports revenues in two segments, self-storage, and ancillary activities. The latter of these two segments encompasses insurance, and management of third party owned storage facilities. Moreover, the company grows revenues by raising rents on tenants every 6-12 months. The amount that the rent increases is a function of the additional revenue generated by the increase, to the incremental impact of move-outs.12

The company builds multi-level, climate-controlled facilities including approximately 500 spaces per facility, and a small rental office.13 Public Storage focuses on maximizing the use of each building's foundation area. The company owned or managed a total of 2,787 facilities at year end 2021.14

Tenant insurance is executed through a wholly owned subsidiary of Public Storage, which allows for a maximum limit of $5,000 in insurance per storage unit. The company purchases its own reinsurance to cover the exposure of these insurance policies.15 The third-party management business is growing rapidly with 93 facilities under management, and contracts to manage an additional 59 facilities at year end 2021.16 The company expects to reach 500 managed third-party assets by the end of 2025.17 The graph below illustrates this segment's portion of total revenues.

In 2020, the self-storage market was valued at $48 billion, and is expected to grow to $64.7 billion by 2026 - a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45%.18 We believe that this level of growth doesn't paint the full picture of Public Storage's growth prospects, as the company is a consolidator of the industry, we expect it to grow significantly faster. Moreover, the company's growth by acquisition broadens the company's market presence.

In the self-storage industry, success on Public Storage's level is highly unusual. What began as an idea, and a $50,000 investment in 1972 has now grown to a publicly traded, S&P 500 company today. Partners Ken Volk, and Wayne Hughes opened the first Public Storage location in El Cajon, California in 1972, after Volk discovered a storage facility in Houston, Texas which had a long waitlist of customers.19 At this time, the concept of self-storage was relatively new. The first Public Storage facility was meant to be a temporary use of land acquired by the duo, and the idea was to build storage facilities until the units stopped filling up. More than 40 years later, this has yet to happen.20

Over the next several decades, Public Storage continued to grow organically and by way of acquisitions. Seeking highly visible, and well-positioned plots of land, the company has grown from one "temporary" location to 2,787 facilities at year end 2021.21

Today, Public Storage concentrates a significant amount of effort on organic growth within its Same Store Facilities. In 2021, Same Store Facilities income increased by 10.5% as compared to the previous year. Additionally, the business also grows by way of acquisitions. The company seeks out attractively priced, well-located storage facilities to purchase as part of its growth strategy.22 In 2021, Public Storage acquired a record 232 facilities, with 21.8 million net rentable square feet in FY2021.23 These purchases were a record $5.1 billion expenditure by the company. Assets acquired included locations in the desirable markets of Washington, D.C. and Fort Worth, Texas.24 Acquisitions are a part of the company's "four factor growth plan" which also includes development, redevelopment, and third-party management.25 The graph below illustrates the business' capital expenditures over the past 10 years.

In addition to the acquisition of the 232 facilities, the company organically developed, and expanded self- storage spaces for a total of $281 million in costs. This expansion added 1.6 million net rentable square footage.26 As a result, revenue generated by the company's acquired, newly developed, and expanded facilities increased by 112.9% over FY2020.27

To finance these activities, the company often uses its strong, investment-grade credit rating to issue new debt via bonds, or issues equity to raise capital.28 Public Storage holds an A credit rating by Standard and Poor, and an A2 by Moody's.29 As an example, the business raised $5.1 billion in four public debt offerings at a weighted average rate of only 1.8% as of December 31st, 2021.

"We (Public Storage) deployed over $5 billion in acquisitions last year. In order to fund that, we issued $5 billion of unsecured debt. At the same time, we issued and redeemed $1.2 billion of preferred. In aggregate, we lowered the cost of our in-place capital from 3.9% to 2.7% over the course of the year."30

Public Storage's balance sheet shows strength, and safety of investment. The company had approximately $1 billion in cash at year end 2021, with the expectation of generating another $700 million in free cash flow.31 Additionally, assets have steadily grown since FY2012 from $8.79 billion to $17.38 billion in FY2021.32

"We (Public Storage) have a uniquely strong balance sheet, to fund accretive growth, combination of leverage at the low end of our 4 to 5x net debt plus preferred to EBITDA range and at the same time, expect $700 million retained cash flow this year. So, we're positioned for another strong 2022, both from an operational standpoint and the balance sheet is poised to fund the growth initiatives that (Public Storage) outlined."33

As a Real Estate Investment Trust, Public Storage is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders, and 75% or more of its assets must be real estate.34 In compliance with the rules of REITs, Public Storage distributes its taxable earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Maryland's title 8 for REITs gives advantages that other states have not yet recognized for entities. Because of these advantages, 70% of all REITs are Maryland REITs.35 The company must have more than 100 owners, and no more than 50% of the value of the equity of the entity can be owned by five or fewer individuals.36 Additionally, under section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code, REITs can be either a trust, or a corporation with equal treatment as a REIT.37

The most important metric pertaining to REITs is not the top line, or even net income, but funds from operations per share (FFO per share). FFO per diluted share is used to define cash flows in real estate investment. FFO is calculated by adding depreciation, amortization, and losses on sales of assets to earnings and then subtracting any gains on sales of assets and any interest income.38 The importance of this metric is self-evident. We believe that Public Storage has demonstrated excellent growth in FFO. With its recent acquisitions, and expansions, we further believe that FFO has excellent growth potential over the coming years.

Public Storage has shown strong resilience to economic downturns. The impact on Public Storage during the COVID-19 pandemic was minimal, only resulting in a 0.8% decrease in Income from self-storage operations in 2020.39 Although lockdowns may have initially slowed the number of customers who moved homes, and needed new storage space, the resulting heated housing market sparked increased housing demand, which led to more people moving. Now that housing prices have climbed to historic levels, more home buyers are searching for affordability, and efficiency which often leads to purchasing less square footage or moving to more rural areas.

A strategic focus of the company is the digitization of Public Storage's business. For example, the company rolled out a new initiative, "Web Champ 2" in 2021,40 which helps with customer, and inventory management. This interface links to the company's website and is accessible to the call center to better serve the company's customers. In fact, according to the company, 50% of customers are choosing to use digital channels, as opposed to communicating directly with the property manager.41 By using Public Storage's digital channels customers can create transactions from renting a storage space, to paying a bill, and setting up automatic payments.42 We believe that the company is maximizing its utilization of digital channels to achieve sales, and service its customers.

Collectively, the five largest self-storage owners in the U.S. (Public Storage, Extra Space Storage, CubeSmart, Life Storage, and Simply Self Storage) own approximately 19% of self-storage square footage, with the remaining 81% belonging to local and regional operators.43 This results in a highly fragmented industry, with relatively low barriers to entry, but high barriers to success. There is still ample room for the large, publicly listed, self-storage companies to grow for decades through market consolidation. So how has Public Storage created a competitive advantage?

Public Storage benefits from economies of scale and can spread fixed costs (national advertising, IT spending, etc.) out amongst its 1.7 million customers.44 Additionally, the company benefits from intangible assets stemming from nationally recognizable branding. "We (Public Storage) believe that the economies of scale inherent in this business result in our being able to operate self-storage facilities at a materially higher level of cash flow per square foot than other operators without our scale."45

To further elaborate on the company's competition, we compare Public Storage (PSA) to Extra Space Storage (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE) and Life Storage (LSI). Simply Self Storage is privately owned by the Blackstone Group - so we don't have any data on it.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) is a Maryland Corporation, and an Umbrella Partnership REIT known as an UPREIT.46 Similar to Public Storage, Extra Space also offers self-storage, as well as tenant reinsurance services. As a REIT, the company is also required to distribute 90% of its taxable income to stockholders. The company owned 2,096 stores at year end 2021.47

CubeSmart (CUBE) is also a Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns real estate assets such as Public Storage. The operating partnership conducts operations under the name CubeSmart L.P. The company operates in a similar fashion by acquiring or managing properties and distributing non reinvested taxable income to shareholders in the form of a dividend. As the name suggests, the indoor, climate- controlled spaces known as "cubes" are rented to customers for the use of self-storage. CubeSmart owned 607 storage facilities at year end 2021. The company also manages stores for third parties, accounting for more than 50% of their total locations at 651 storage facilities, bringing the total locations to 1,258 at year end 2021.48

Finally, Life Storage (LSI), also structured as an UPREIT, is the fourth largest owner and operator of self- storage facilities in the United States.49 Like Public Storage, Life Storage also manages facilities for third party owners. What makes Life Storage differ from other self-storage operators is the utilization of outdoor storage for automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, whereas the competition focuses mostly on enclosed, climate-controlled storage facilities only. The company had ownership in or managed a total of 1,076 storage facilities at year end 2021.50

Of the group, Public Storage has the largest number of locations, with a total of 2,787 facilities.51

Strong demand, and limited inventory of desirable locations allowed the company to raise rates and achieve a higher rental income per occupied square foot. The graph below shows a sharp incline in rental income per occupied square foot starting in fiscal year 2020.

Public Storage's growth goals include growing the company's development pipeline to an annual delivery of approximately $700 million to further increase market penetration.52 The company's recent extraordinary

$5.1 billion acquisitions of 232 assets, and 22 million square feet will help drive revenues, using low-cost leverage.53 We view these acquisitions by the company as an intelligent investment.

The company's outlook for 2022 is strong.

"We (Public Storage) introduced 2022 core FFO guidance with a $15.20 midpoint, representing 17.5% growth from 2021. We're anticipating another year of strong customer demand for self-storage, as Joe highlighted earlier, leading to same-store revenue growth of 13.5% at the midpoint, roughly in line with second half '21 growth levels."54

Additionally, rent restrictions recently expired in the city of Los Angeles, which adds 1.5% to 2% on the full company's same-store revenue outlook. Los Angeles represents Public Storage's largest market.55

We believe that the large, publicly listed, self-storage companies have economies of scale and intangible assets that give them a competitive advantage over mom-and-pop operators. The industry continues to grow and expand, with the largest players growing faster than the overall market, as they continue to consolidate the industry. The societal trends pushing up demand for self-storage are ongoing and have little sensitivity to macroeconomic forces. Finally, we believe that self-storage as an asset class is a great hedge against inflation as most tenant leases are short-term, allowing the company to rapidly increase prices to match inflation, while most of the debt is fixed rate. Thus, self-storage companies are strong beneficiaries of inflation, as it increases the value of their assets while withering away the real value of their debts.

