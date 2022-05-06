Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Part I - Introduction

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released its first-quarter of 2022 results on May 03, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 results snapshot

B2Gold posted a net income attributable to the shareholders of $80.72 million or $0.08 per share and an adjusted net income of $65 million or $0.06 per share.

Revenues for the 1Q22 were $365.58 million, almost unchanged compared to the same quarter a year ago. Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital was $152 million.

Total gold production in the first quarter of 2022 was 209,365 ounces (including 12,892 ounces of attributable production from Calibre). The production was above guidance by 5%.

Consolidated gold production from the Company’s three operating mines was 196,473 ounces, above guidance by 4%, with solid performances from the Company’s three mines, with each mine exceeding guidance for the first quarter of 2022

2 - Stock performance

B2Gold has slightly underperformed its peers and is down 12% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment thesis

BTG is another solid gold miner with adequately diversified assets.

However, the Fekola mine should be considered a risk, although the political instability in Mali has not impacted the mine yet.

Thus, one winning strategy that I often recommend in the gold sector in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is trading about 50%-60% LIFO of your whole BTG position and keeping a core long-term position for an eventual higher stock price.

The best strategy (the centerpiece of my marketplace) will protect you from "surprises." However, only US investors can trade LIFO. Please read the note at the end of the article.

Part II - B2Gold - 1Q22 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 362.30 362.99 510.86 526.11 365.58 Net Income in $ Million 91.56 68.46 123.11 136.94 80.72 EBITDA $ Million 224.61 118.53 335.77 360.19 222.42* EPS Diluted in $/share 0.09 0.06 0.12 0.13 0.09 Cash from Operations in $ Million 145.85 -8.32 320.28 266.29 107.31 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 46.30 40.59 63.56 112.50 67.93 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 99.55 -48.91 256.73 153.79 39.39 Total Cash $ Million 512.57 382.14 546.51 673.0 648.76 Total Long-term Debt in $ Million (including current) 68.68 93.92 83.75 75.13 72.66 Dividend $/share 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Shares Outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.062 1.064 1,061 1,061 1,062 Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total production gold 220,644 211,612 310,261 304,897 209,365 AISC from continuing operations/consolidated 932 1,016 795 888 1,036 Gold Price 1,791 1,814 1,782 1,800 1,874

Data Source: Company press release

Analysis: Revenues, And Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $526.11 million for 4Q21

BTG: Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading) The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $365.58 million in the first quarter of 2022, slightly up from the year-ago period but down 30.5% sequentially (see table above for details and history). BTG: Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading) The gold price progression since 2019 has been excellent, but we are reaching a plateau between $1,800 and $1,900. The gold price for 1Q22 averaged $1,874 per ounce, above the $1,800 per ounce realized the previous quarter. CEO Clive Johnson said in the conference call: We're externally in a strong financial position, as you know, with a tremendous cash balance, virtually no debt and being the highest dividend.

2 - The first quarter's free cash flow was estimated at $39.38 million

BTG: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

B2Gold had a quarterly free cash flow of $39.39 million in 1Q22, and a trailing 12-month FCF is $371.8 million.

B2Gold's board pays a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or a yield of 3.8%.

Note about the dividend payment: Remember that non-Canadian investors receive only 85% of the dividend of $0.034 per share.

3 - B2Gold is net debt-free and has $648.8 million in total cash at the end of March.

BTG: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. As shown in the chart above, the company has a long-term debt (including current) of $72.66 million.

On March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $648.76 million (March 31, 2021 - $512.57 million) and working capital of $843 million (December 31, 2021 - $802 million).

In addition, the Company's $600 Million Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") remains fully undrawn and available. The Liquidity is $1,248 million in 1Q22.

4 - Quarterly production analysis

This segment updates my article published on April 18, 2022. I have added the AISC chart.

Gold production for the first quarter of 2022 was 209,365 Au Oz (including 12,892 Au Oz at the Calibre Mine). The company sold 195,100 Au Oz in 1Q22.

BTG: Quarterly gold production history (Fun Trading) B2Gold announced a quarterly gold production of 59,764 Au Oz at the Mabaste Mine in the first quarter. BTG: Quarterly production per mine 1Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading) The gold production at the Fekola Mine was lower than expected due to the company's decision to suspend the planned processing of saprolite ore temporarily. The company lowered reagent consumption and ensured that sufficient reagents remained available to process higher-grade ore to meet budgeted gold production (which resulted in lower than budgeted throughput for the first quarter of 2022).

However, despite the ongoing sanctions, the situation has normalized as regular imports of reagents were received by Fekola in February and March 2022.

Note: The Company updated its Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine. The Anaconda area could provide saprolite (weathered) ore to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill as early as late 2022, potentially adding approximately 80K to 100K ounces per year to the Fekola mill's annual gold production.

In April 2022, the Company acquired the Bakolobi permit from a local Malian company. The permit covers a 100 km2 area contiguous to the Medinandi permit (Fekola Mine) and the Menankoto permit.

4.1 - Production details - comparison quarter to quarter:

BTG: Quarterly production per segment 4Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading )

The Fekola Mine in Mali: Produced 101,648 Au Oz. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, Fekola's gold production was lower by 19% (23,440 ounces) due to planned significant waste stripping and lower mined ore tonnage, as Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit continues to be developed in the first half of 2022. Anaconda Area in Mali: On March 23, 2022, the Company announced an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit located approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine. In 2022, the Company has budgeted $33 million to develop Phase I saprolite mining infrastructure in the Anaconda area, including road construction. The Masbate Mine in the Philippines: The Masbate Mine had a strong start in 2022, with the first quarter of 2022 gold production of 59,764 ounces, above guidance by 11% (5,711 ounces) and 4% (2,251 ounces) higher compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to higher processed grade. The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia: The Mine performed well during the first quarter of 2022, producing 35,061 ounces of gold, 5% (1,803 ounces) above guidance, with processed tonnes, grade, and recoveries slightly better than guidance. As a result of the timing of higher-grade ore mining, Otjikoto's gold production is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022, when mining is scheduled to reach the higher-grade portions of Phase 3 of the Otjikoto Pit.

4.2 - AISC is climbing due to lower production sales

BTG: Quarterly AISC and gold price realized History (Fun Trading)

4.3 - 2022 Guidance unchanged

For full-year 2022, the company's total gold production is expected to be between 990K-1,050K ounces (including 40K-50K attributable ounces projected from Calibre).

The total consolidated cash operating costs are between $620 and $660 per ounce, and AISC is forecast to be between $1,010 and $1,050 per ounce.

The company expects a gold revenue of $1.76 billion in 2022.

BTG: 2022 Guidance Presentation (B2Gold)

Technical Analysis And Commentary

BTG: TA chart short-term (Fun Trading) Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

BTG forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $5 and support at $4.20.

The dominant strategy that I usually promote in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 50%-60% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target to sell your core position at or above $6-$7.

In short, trading LIFO lets you keep your oldest shares in the game while allowing you to trade the waves and accumulate significant gains without jeopardizing your investment.

I recommend selling partially between $5 and $5.25 and potentially waiting for a test at $6.50 in case of substantial momentum, which seems unlikely in 2022 with the Fed ready to hike aggressively. Conversely, it is reasonable to buy back on any weakness below $4.20.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.