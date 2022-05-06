Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) CEO Thompson Lin on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Thompson Lin - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Murry - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer

Joining us on today's call are Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

Thompson will give an overview of AOI's Q1 results, and Stefan will provide financial details and the outlook for the second quarter of 2022. A question-and-answer session will follow our prepared remarks.

Thompson Lin

Thank you, Cassidy, and thank you for joining our call today. Turning to the fourth quarter, we delivered revenue and gross margin in line with our expectations and non-GAAP EPS above our expectations. During the quarter, we continued to see strong demand in the CATV market and improving conditions in the telecom market. Total revenue for the fourth quarter increased 5.1% year-over-year to $52.2 million. Total revenue in our CATV segment of $25 million was up 34% year-over-year and was slightly higher compared to Q4. The overall CATV demand environment remains strong as we see increased activity and orders throughout the year and into early 2023.

We are working to add additional capacity to middle elevated demand. Total revenue for our data center products of $21.4 million decreased 17.4% year-over-year and 15% sequentially as several of our customers continue to reduce their 400G and 100G purchase, while our run of next-generation 400G is still in the early stage. We can notice these strong customer balance sheet on 400G, and I'm very pleased to report that during the quarter, AOI sorted by a major hyperscale data center customers as a vendor for several of our 400G products.

We have a long relationship with this customer and have historically been a significant supplier of their early 4G and 100G transceiver needs. Pending the completion of finer interoperability testing with the company's other prospective vendors, we expect orders to begin in Q3 with deliveries led in Q3 or in early Q4. During the fourth quarter, we secured one new design win, which was a 400G transceiver product for hyperscale gas center operators.

With that, I will turn the call over to Stefan to review the details of our Q1 performance and outlook for Q2. Stefan?

Stefan Murry

Thank you, Thomson. As Thompson mentioned, we delivered non-GAAP EPS above our expectations and revenue and gross margin in line with our expectations. During the quarter, we saw continued growth in the CATV market and improving conditions in the telecom market. During the quarter, we secured one new design win, a 400G transceiver product for a hyperscale data center operator. As Thompson mentioned, we are pleased to report that AOI was selected by another major hyperscale data center customer as a vendor for several of our 400G products. We have a long relationship with this customer and have historically been a significant supplier of their earlier 40G and 100G transceiver needs. Pending the completion of finer interoperability testing with the company's other prospective vendors, we expect orders to begin in Q3 with deliveries late in Q3 or early in Q4. Total first quarter revenue of $52.2 million increased 5.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 4% sequentially.

Our Q1 revenue was in line with our guidance range of $51 million to $54 million. In the first quarter, 48% of our revenue was from our CATV products, 41% was from our data center products, with the remaining 11% from FTTH, telecom and other.

In our CATV products segment, the overall demand environment continues to grow as MSOs, particularly in North America, continue purchasing additional capacity to upgrade their networks. We generated CATV revenue of $25 million, up 34% year-over-year and up 0.2% sequentially.

As a reminder, our CATV results are typically negatively impacted in Q1 by the loss of production days that occurs during the Lunar New Year holiday in China, where most of our CATV products are produced. The slight sequential growth reflects the increased capacity that we have added, which more than compensated for the loss in production days.

Looking ahead, we continue to have good visibility with CATV orders as we see our backlog stretching throughout 2022 and into 2023. We are working to add additional capacity in both our China factory and our Taiwan factory to meet this growing demand. We believe the conditions in our CATV market are likely to remain highly favorable into 2023.

Our Q1 data center revenue came in at $21.4 million, down 17.4% year-over-year and down 15% sequentially. In the first quarter, 73% of our data center revenue was from our 100G products. 18% was from our 40G transceiver products and 1.4% was from our 200G and 400G transceiver products.

Now turning to our telecom segment. Revenue from our telecom products of $5.3 million, was up 17.5% year-over-year and up 6.1% sequentially. We were pleased to see telecom rebound this quarter as the China Telecom market recovered.

Looking ahead, we expect telecom revenue to remain lumpy quarter-to-quarter, however, especially given the challenging environment in China due to COVID-19. For the first quarter, our top 10 customers represented 88.6% of revenue, down from 90.5% in Q1 of the prior year. We had two 10% or greater customers in the first quarter, one in the CATV market and one in the data center market. These customers contributed 39% and 19.4% of total revenue, respectively.

In Q1, we generated non-GAAP gross margin of 17.5%, which was at the high end of our guidance range of 15.5% to 17.5%, and was down slightly from 17.6% in Q4 of 2021 and 24.6% in Q1 of 2021. The decline in our gross margin was mostly due to continued challenges with the supply chain.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $19.6 million, or 37.5% of revenue, down from $20.6 million or 41.4% of revenue in Q1 of the prior year. Looking forward, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to hover around $20 million per quarter for the rest of the year.

Non-GAAP operating loss in the first quarter was $10.4 million compared to an operating loss of $8.4 million in Q1 of the prior year. GAAP net loss for Q1 was $16.1 million, or a loss of $0.58 per basic share compared with a GAAP net loss of $15.6 million, or a loss of $0.59 per basic share in Q1 of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, our net loss for Q1 was $7.9 million or a loss of $0.29 per basic share, which was better than our guidance range of a loss of $8.3 million to $9.5 million, or a loss per share in the range of $0.30 to $0.35 per basic share, and compares to a net loss of $5.5 million or a loss of $0.21 per basic share in Q1 of the prior year. The basic shares outstanding used for computing the net loss in Q1 were $27.5 million.

Turning now to the balance sheet. We ended the first quarter with $40.1 million in total cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. This compares with $41.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter. We ended the quarter with total debt of $67.2 million, up from $62.9 million last quarter.

As of March 31, we had $92 million in inventory compared to $92.5 million at the end of Q4. Inventory decreased, primarily due to utilization of inventory for customer orders. We made a total of $1 million in capital investments in the first quarter, including $0.7 million in production equipment and machinery and $0.2 million in construction and building improvements.

Before turning to guidance, I would first like to discuss the supply chain environment. We saw supply constraints continue to lessen throughout Q1, and we did not see significant impact from shortages in the quarter. However, towards the end of the quarter, lockdowns in Shanghai began to affect several of our suppliers for our CATV products. We expect that these shutdowns will negatively impact our revenue in Q2 by approximately $3 million. We do expect to recover this delayed revenue once conditions in China normalize.

Moving now to our Q2 outlook. We expect Q2 revenue to be between $56 million and $59 million and non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 16.5% to 18%. Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $8.4 million to $9.5 million and non-GAAP loss per basic share between $0.30 and $0.34, using a weighted average basic share count of approximately 27.6 million shares.

With that, I will turn it back over to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Richard Shannon

Great. Thank you. And Thomson and Stefan, thanks for getting me on the queue here. Let's see, a couple of questions. Maybe starting with the sales guidance for the second quarter. Stephanie, you just mentioned some supply chain of about a $3 million impact, and it sounds like -- at least, I would guess it's mostly from cable TV. Can you verify that that's where you're seeing most of the impact? And then, just maybe talk generally speaking about the relative growth of each of your primary segments of sales for the quarter.

Stefan Murry

Sure. Yes. So the supply chain issues that we called out that we expect to result in about $3 million revenue hit compared to what we would otherwise have due to that supply chain constraint. That was in China, and it was related to our Cable TV product, as you mentioned. As you -- your second question had to do with the relative...

Richard Shannon

Growth within the major segments, cable TV, data center, et cetera, that leads to your...

Thompson Lin

Yes. I mean, I'm not sure what exactly the question is. But clearly, cable TV is growing relatively robustly. Data center has been in a bit of a decline, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, because many of our customers are reducing their, spend on 40-gig and 100-gig. And the 400-gig for us has just started to ramp.

We noted in our prepared remarks, that we have a new hyperscale customer that just notified us that we're going to be one of their selected vendors, for 400-gig. So that's good news, but the revenue for that won't start until later in Q3 or early Q4, as we noted. So in the meantime, we're seeing a little bit of decline in the data center business.

On the telecom business, we did note that the telecom business grew substantially, sequentially. However, most of that growth is coming in China. So I want to be really cautious about trying to project that forward.

We've said for the last few quarters that we expect the telecom business in China, especially to be kind of lumpy up and down. And that's what we've seen. And that's basically what I would continue to expect. The situation in China with COVID definitely exacerbated the expectation that there's not going to be sustained growth until after they can at least get past that period.

Richard Shannon

Okay. That is helpful. Following up on one of your comments on 400-gig, you said -- I think you're not using the word design win, but we notified you expect it to be a supplier with a major hyperscale or maybe just a few details on this.

Is this the U.S. or international hyperscaler. Can you describe which versions of 400-gig there? And then what do you see as kind of the -- any way you characterize dollar opportunity over a period of time from the win?

Stefan Murry

Sure. So it's a U.S. customer. It's historically been one of, and in some cases, our largest data center customer. We haven't disclosed what exactly types of 400-gig products out there for competitive reasons.

And as far as the dollar opportunity goes, I mean, it should be a pretty sizable opportunity. We can't put an exact figure on it yet because we don't know -- as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we're still finalizing the interoperability testing.

And so until that's done and we know kind of who the other players are and what our relative positioning is, it's difficult to project the potential dollar figure for AOI.

But I would note, I mean, again, this is a customer that we were historically been their largest supplier for certain of their applications, including at 100-gig, and this is their next-generation product. So it's a sizable opportunity for us.

Richard Shannon

Okay. I appreciate that perspective. Just one last kind of big picture question for you, Stefan, obviously, I think the big question for a lot of investors is thinking about your path to breakeven, obviously, if you going to require some sales scale, some growth here from these levels.

And then, presumably with that, we should see some gross margins improve here. Maybe you can talk a little bit about how you kind of see your breakeven model now? What's the kind of the possibility of seeing that happen maybe next year or something like that? Just kind of give us a sense of how you see that happening?

Stefan Murry

Well, as we said in our prepared remarks, I mean, I expect the operating expenses to be kind of stabilized at about $20 million a quarter, where they have been historically for a while. So doing the math, obviously, getting to breakeven then will require growth in sales, as you mentioned, in some growth in gross margin.

We discussed last time on the call that we think we can get back to the mid-20% gross margin range. It's difficult to project when given all the supply issues that we've had and lingering COVID concerns and all that, it's hard to put an exact time frame on that, but we certainly need to be back in the mid-20% range in terms of margin. And then revenue, you can figure out from there, but it certainly needs to be $70 million or higher under any reasonable circumstance for gross margin. So that's kind of the puts and takes on it.

Richard Shannon

Okay. That's great for me. I'll jump out of line and give the queue away. Thank you.

Stefan Murry

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Shannon

Thanks. Stefan, maybe I'll throw in one more question here within your data center segments. I think you're calling out some weakness here in 40-gig, not sure if this is kind of a kind of flat to declining business over time here, probably most people would expect that to a degree. But maybe you can talk about your 100-gig business here. You kind of -- if you look over the last number of quarters, it looks kind of flattish. Some market participants see this as a modestly growing market. I want to get your sense of what you're seeing for that revenue stream.

Stefan Murry

Yes. I mean, it's been relatively flat. I mean, we're not expecting large drops. However, as I noted, one of our customers, very large customer is in the process of playing their transition from 100-gig to 400-gig. And we've been selected, as I mentioned in our prepared remarks, as a 400-gig supplier. So in the meantime, we expect their 100-gig business will decline somewhat in anticipation of that 400-gig and that's pretty much what we expect to see.

Richard Shannon

Okay. Perfect. That's all from me again. Thank you.

Stefan Murry

Okay. Very good.

