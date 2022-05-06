Bulls Bloom

May 05, 2022 11:58 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
43.98K Followers

Summary

  • After a historic low of only 16.4% last week, the percentage of respondents reporting as bullish in the latest AAII sentiment reading rose back up to 26.9%.
  • There was a 6.5 percentage point drop in the share of respondents reporting bearish sentiment, coming in at 52.9%.
  • Neutral sentiment fell to 20.3%, the lowest reading since November 2020.

Bull And Bear Market

Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images

The latest reading on sentiment from the American Association of Individual Investors showed bulls stepped back in as the S&P 500 generally rallied in the past week. After a historic low of only 16.4% last week, the percentage of respondents reporting as bullish rose back up to 26.9%. That is the first time over a quarter of respondents reported as bullish since the end of March. The double-digit weekly increase was also the largest since last October.

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

The increase in optimism was met with a 6.5 percentage point drop in the share of respondents reporting bearish sentiment. Even after that decline, over half of the respondents responded as bearish. That is the first time with back-to-back weeks of over 50% readings since May 2020. The current level of 52.9% is also still in the top 3% of all readings going back to the start of the survey in 1987.

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

That means in spite of a small improvement, sentiment continues to heavily favor bears. The bull-bear spread returned to a more normal but still very low reading of -26.

AAII Bull-Bear Spread: 2009-2022

AAII Bull-Bear Spread: 2009-2022 (Author)

Fewer respondents were also reporting that they expect equity market prices to hold steady as neutral sentiment fell to 20.3%. That was the lowest reading since November 2020, when it was only one percentage point lower than now.

AAII Neutral Sentiment: 2009-2022

AAII Neutral Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
43.98K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.