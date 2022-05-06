wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) closed down by -1,068 points on May 5th, 2022, shedding over 3%. We'll colloquially remember this day as the Cinco de Mayo crash of 2022. Ugly to say the least, but modest by the historical standards. Real panic was when DOW fell by fell by -2,997 points and 13% on March 16th, 2020 near the depths of the early Covid selloff.

Nevertheless, the move here was particularly painful considering it followed a +3% rally yesterday in what briefly appeared like a pivot into a risk-on mode following the Fed Meeting. The group hiked the policy rate by 50 basis points, as expected. The messaging from Chairman Powell noted the group's recognition of macro uncertainties but downplayed fears of broader economic weakness. The general thinking yesterday was that the FOMC decision may have represented a "buy the news" type of event considering stocks had already been under heavy pressure over the last several weeks.

Outside of the Dollar, gold (GLD), and some commodities there really was no place to hide today with all 11 of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) sectors trading lower. Consumer discretionary underperformed including a 7% decline from Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) which is now trading at a 2-year low. Tech also led lower with a sense that the high-growth names with stretched valuations are most sensitive to changing economic conditions.

Still, even with today's selloff, investors can take solace that the major indexes are still above the lows from Monday. The S&P 500 which closed at 4,147 is about 2% higher than the low of the week at 4,062. In February, during the initial Russia-Ukraine invasion headlines, the S&P 500 tested the same 4,100 range which appears to be a critical level of support.

The way we are looking at today's market action here is simply confirmation that the bears remain in control and the numerous market headwinds are not going anywhere. There are signs the economy is slowing with inflation approaching 10% pressuring consumer spending and corporate profit margins. Ongoing supply chain disruptions and climbing energy prices with crude oil above $100/bbl are real challenges to the market outlook that don't have any quick fixes.

What's Next For Stocks in 2022

Despite the somber mood, there are reasons to take the other side with a glass-is-a-half-full type of approach. The first point is that earnings have been strong with data through Q1 and there's no indication of a pending "collapse". With 60% of S&P 500 companies already reporting this earnings season, Q1 year-over-year growth was 7.1%. Excluding Amazon, which faced a big miss in the quarter, in part given its equity investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), Q1 S&P 500 earnings growth was even stronger at 10.1%.

Of course, the macro outlook can deteriorate further into the second half of the year, but following a day like today, it's important to remember that it's largely business as usual for most companies. Inflation is hardly a new topic of discussion and the reality is that most companies are managing the conditions and still making money.

For 2022, the consensus bottom-up EPS for the S&P 500 (which aggregates all the underlying companies of the index) is forecasted to reach 230.1, up 10.4% y/y. Again, that already includes the Q1 results for the companies that have reported and also considering about half of the companies offering updated guidance gave a revision higher to full-year EPS targets.

In terms of valuation, the S&P 500 looks overall reasonable trading at an 18x multiple on the forward 2022 consensus EPS. The silver lining to the selloff is that valuations have been reset with the S&P 500 currently trading right around its 10-year average.

It's fair to argue that a discount is warranted in the current environment of higher rates and slowing economic growth and there could be a downside to the estimates. Our response would be that if you look at the composition of the S&P 500 with its tilt towards tech, the index justifies a higher earnings and growth multiple compared to historical averages. The point here is to say that stocks might not be "super cheap" but if there was a bubble, it's already popped.

How We're Trading It

We believe it's a great spot to get bullish on stocks or at least dip your toes. We've been holding cash all year and deployed into beaten-down names today. It's hard to say "the bottom" is in, but there's a better chance we could be close to that bottom. Now is the time to start picking up the pieces with the proverbial blood on the streets. In our view, there's room to be bullish on energy and gold but it's a real stock pickers market because the macro shakeup will lead to winners and losers.

We mentioned valuation in the S&P 500 looks reasonable. From there, we think tech and the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) look cheap. It only looks obvious in hindsight, but a 2x leveraged ETF like ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) can turn out to be a winner from here.

Our thinking here is that most of the challenges facing the market are effectively old news. Inflation technically reached 8.5% in March and we start getting into more difficult comps from 2021 making further increases from higher to more difficult. Any sign inflation is peaking with the April CPI data set to be released next week could open the door for more positive risk sentiment. Peaking inflation would also help limit the urgency for more aggressive Fed rate hikes later this year.

We also see room for a pullback in bond yields at the long end of the curve with the 10-Year Treasury crossing 3.0%. This is a level that has represented structural resistance over the last decade and highlights some relative value in bonds which could provide some relief to risk assets. A long-bond ETF like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is due for a rebound and a contrarian idea we are bullish on.

The white elephant in the room and likely the biggest risk facing the markets continues to be the Russia-Ukraine situation. Unfortunately, the setup is that we're just one or two headlines away from a more serious escalation of the conflict that could draw in NATO with more serious escalation. For this reason, volatility will continue for the foreseeable future, but in terms of actual fundamentals and trends in corporate earnings, the bullish case is that the worst has been priced in.