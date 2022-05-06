shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and their distributions, which still currently provide a high yield of 6.77%, the focus was placed upon how they were too conservatively financed for their own good, as my previous article discussed. Since half a year subsequently elapsed, it feels timely to provide a refreshed analysis that reviews their subsequently released results and more importantly, takes a look at the year ahead, which disappointingly sees more of the same in 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

Following their operating cash flow being weighed down during 2020 due to a relatively large working capital build relating to a delayed majeure payment from their parent company, Westlake Chemical (WLK), as discussed with my earlier article, their result for 2021 of $408.4m saw a solid increase of 9.38% year-on-year versus their previous result of $373.4m. Despite this additional cash inflow, they still saw a cash burn to fund their distribution payments with their free cash flow of $49.4m only providing very weak coverage of 74.44% to their distribution payments of $66.4m. Whilst this was partly driven by their capital expenditure increasing to $81.2m versus its previous level of $37m during 2020, once again, this was heavily skewed by temporary working capital movements, most notably a $110m receivable owing from their parent company, as per the commentary from management included below.

“At the end of the fourth quarter, Westlake had payment obligations to OpCo of a $110 million representing the buyer deficiency fee for the lost production and the recovery of certain other costs. This payment obligations will be received in 2022 under the terms of the ethylene sales agreement…”

-Westlake Chemical Partners Q4 2021 Conference Call.

After removing the impact of this payment from their operating cash flow along with their various other relatively smaller working capital movements, it saw their underlying operating cash flow for 2021 at $514.1m and thus $105.7m higher than their headline result. This means that instead of seeing very weak distribution coverage, their free cash flow would have been $155.1m and thus provided very strong coverage of over 200% to their $66.4m of distribution payments.

Meanwhile, when moving forwards into 2022, it once again saw similar factors at play with their operating cash flow of $104.8m down a significant 32.56% year-on-year versus their previous result of $155.4m during the first quarter of 2021. Similar to their full-year 2021 results, this was due to working capital movements that skewed the comparison that if removed from both results, sees underlying operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2022 at $114.9m and thus 8.79% higher year-on-year versus their previous equivalent result of $105.6m during the first quarter of 2021. Considering they still produced strong distribution coverage during the first quarter of 2022 despite the working capital build, it begs the question of whether higher distributions are on the horizon as was asked by analysts, which received a rather disappointing response, as per the commentary from management included below.

“We think that the valuation certainly is not fully reflective of the value that we can provide to unitholders. But certainly, to your question of the ability to grow the distribution, we stand ready to do that so long as there is adequate capital flow into this space to be able to do that in accretive manner.”

-Westlake Chemical Partners Q1 2022 Conference Call.

I personally find their reasoning to not increase their distributions confusing, partly because their unit price is currently trading towards its all-time high but furthermore, the purpose of distributions is returning excess and thus unrequired capital to their unitholders and thus in my view, should not necessarily be dependent upon the current unit price. Different investors are naturally entitled to different views but it remains mine that their stance runs contrary to creating value, especially given their very healthy financial position that in my view is underleveraged and thus if anything, this reluctance to increase their distributions likely suppresses the capital flows into their units that they wish to see.

Author

Despite their relatively very large working capital build during 2021 resulting in a cash burn, they still managed to once again keep their net debt essentially unchanged at $382.6m and conversely, during the first quarter of 2022, they have once again done the same despite seeing excess free cash flow after distribution payments. In both instances, this arises from either net maturities or net investments in the investment management agreement with their parent company. When looking ahead, it seems safe to say that this dynamic will almost certainly keep their capital structure trending sideways throughout 2022 and possibly well beyond into future years.

Author

Following the analysis thus far, it was unsurprising to see their leverage remain broadly unchanged with their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow both sitting at 0.83 and thus easily within the very low territory. Not to mention their interest coverage of 37.84, which further shows that they have zero issues servicing their debt. Whilst having very low leverage is often the envy of many partnerships and companies, in my view, it leaves them underleveraged and actually hinders creating value for their unitholders, as was the focus of my previous analysis. Regardless, if nothing else, it makes the case for higher distributions stronger and thus by extension, it makes the reluctance of management even more confusing and unappealing.

Author

They have traditionally easily seen strong liquidity with relatively high current and cash ratios but they collapsed following the first quarter of 2022 to only 0.61 and 0.04 respectively, thereby down very significantly versus their previous respective results of 2.63 and 0.16 at the end of 2021. This stems from the majority of their debt maturing within the next twelve months and thus sitting within their current liabilities. Normally this would be alarming but thankfully the entirety of their debt is held by their parent company and since the Chairman of their board and their Chief Executive Officer are the same as their parent company, it means that refinancing is entirely at their discretion and not dependent upon any third parties, thereby making this a non-event for 2022.

Conclusion

Even though I would not necessarily advocate for a set and forget attitude towards investing, it almost seems warranted this time with 2022 only offering more of the same with little on the horizon and thus unless something unexpected happens, this will be my only update for the year. Whilst their safe and sustainable high distribution yield is appealing, their unit price is now trading towards its all-time high and given the reluctance of management to increase their distributions, I feel that downgrading my rating to hold from buy is now appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Westlake Chemical Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.