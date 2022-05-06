9 High-Yield Blue-Chips To Help You Sleep Well At Night In This Bear Market

gradyreese/E+ via Getty Images

The wild stock market ride in 2022 continues.

On Wednesday, May 4th, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took 75 basis point hikes off the table, the market roared higher with the Nasdaq soaring 3.5%.

As I write this, the market is down 3.7% and the Nasdaq 5.1%.

Bonds are getting crushed and even low volatility stocks are selling off, though just a fraction as much.

Why is the market getting hammered today? There is no news to explain it, it's just soaring interest rates and crashing stock prices.

I understand that a lot of investors are getting exhausted by this volatility.

It seems historic and in a way it is.

In fact, it's the 3rd worst start of the year for stocks in history.

But guess what?

It's also a perfectly average correction, just one that's happening a bit quicker than usual.

The temptation to sell everything and hide in cash (and under your bed) might be strong, but as I've explained in numerous articles, market timing is a great way to destroy your nest egg.

If you try to time the market you'll churn your portfolio to death." - Joshua Brown, CEO Ritholtz Wealth Management

This article explains why this bear market is normal, healthy, and could end within the next month or so (about 6% lower on the S&P 500).

But in the meantime, let me show you how to harness the power of the world's best low volatility, high-yield blue-chips to sleep well at night, while growing rich over time, in this and all future bear markets.

Up 2% YTD While The Market Is Down 15% And Tech -23%... The Ultimate SWAN Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The portfolio I'm highlighting today is up 2% in 2022, beating the market by 17% and the Nasdaq by 25%.

This is the power of low volatility blue-chips and prudent risk-management

9 High-Yield Blue-Chips For The Ultimate Sleep Well At Night Portfolio

(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)

I've linked to articles covering these companies' long-term investment thesis, growth potential, and risk profiles.

But the reason for these nine blue-chips is simple.

4.5% very safe yield

21.6% average annual volatility (vs. 23% aristocrats and 28% standalone companies)

Aristocrat level safety and quality

10.8% long-term return potential

World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Economic And Market Conditions

Sorted By Credit Rating (Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)

For context, the average aristocrat has

87% quality

89% safety score

84% dependability

67% LT risk-management percentile

These high-yield, low volatility blue-chips average 86% Ultra SWAN quality, matching the aristocrats, and are BBB+ stable rated by S&P (on average).

What does that mean? That this is one of the safest 4.5% yielding portfolio on earth.

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chips 88% 0.5% 1.60% Risk Rating Low-Risk (70th industry percentile risk-management consensus) BBB+ Stable outlook credit rating 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation Each (IBM and UGI 2.5%)

In the historical average recession, the risk of these companies cutting their dividends is approximately 1 in 200.

In a severe recession, such as the Great Recession or Pandemic, it's approximately 1 in 63.

S&P estimates the average bankruptcy risk at 4.2%, a BBB+ stable credit rating.

And six rating agencies estimate these blue-chips are in the top 30% of their industries in terms of long-term risk-management.

And for final confirmation of safety and quality let's consider their 30-year average dividend growth streak.

Effectively an aristocrat portfolio

1.5x longer than the Ben Graham standard of excellence

Wonderful Companies At Wonderful Prices

Source: DK Zen Research Terminal

The S&P 500 is about 5% historically overvalued trading at 18x forward earnings.

These high-yield blue-chips trade at 12.6x earnings, and a 14% historical discount to fair value.

Analysts expect them to deliver 14% returns in the next year alone, but 23% total returns would be justified by fundamentals.

Long-Term Fundamentals That Could Make You Rich

Source: DK Zen Research Terminal

This is effectively a BBB+ rated aristocrat that yields 4.5%, is growing 6.3% and analysts expect to deliver 10.8% annual returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chips 4.5% 6.30% 10.8% 7.6% 5.0% 14.4 1.63 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.8% 22.7% 15.9% 13.3% 5.4 3.50 10-Year US Treasury 3.1% 0.0% 3.1% 3.1% 0.5% 133.3 1.06 REITs 2.9% 6.5% 9.4% 6.6% 4.0% 17.9 1.48 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.6% 10.9 1.90 S&P 500 1.5% 8.5% 10.0% 7.0% 4.5% 16.2 1.55

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

What does this mean for you?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 8.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chip Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chip Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,432.29 $1,514.08 $1,486.41 $54.12 10 $2,051.47 $2,292.44 $2,209.42 $157.96 15 $2,938.30 $3,470.93 $3,284.12 $345.82 20 $4,208.51 $5,255.26 $4,881.55 $673.04 25 $6,027.82 $7,956.89 $7,256.01 $1,228.18 30 $8,633.61 $12,047.36 $10,785.42 $2,151.81

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts think these blue-chips can deliver 11x inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chip Consensus, And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.04 10 1.12 1.08 15 1.18 1.12 20 1.25 1.16 25 1.32 1.20 30 1.40 1.25

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That's potentially 25% better returns than the market, with 3x the much safer yield on day one and a lot less volatility.

Historical Returns Since 1996 (Annual Rebalancing)

"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America So let's take a look at how these high-yield blue-chips have performed over the last 26 years when over 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck. Portfolio Visualizer Premium

They almost doubled a 60/40 retirement portfolio and beat the S&P 500 by 3% annually but with 2.6% lower annual volatility.

Most impressively, during the 2nd biggest stock market crash in US history, they fell no more than a 60/40 portfolio.

9 blue-chips falling less than a 40% bond portfolio

And let's not forget about the main job of this portfolio, generous, safe, and steadily growing income.

Portfolio 1996 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost High-Yield Low Volatility Blue-Chips $53 $1,068 12.76% 5.3% 106.8% S&P 500 $22 $147 7.89% 2.2% 14.7%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

While the market grew its dividends at a decent 8% rate, these much higher-yielding low volatility blue-chips delivered 13% long-term income growth.

5.3% yield in 1996 and 107% yield on cost in 2021

What about future income growth?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 10.4% 7.3% 6.2% 3.6%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts expect 10.4% long-term income growth.

When we adjust for the risk of these companies not growing as expected, inflation and taxes, we get a real expected income growth rate of 3.6%.

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2%

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, these 6 blue-chip bargains offer:

3x the market's yield (and a much safer yield at that)

nearly 2x its long-term inflation-adjusted consensus income growth potential

7x better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

This is the power of high-yield, low volatility blue-chip investing to change your financial future and your life.

Bottom Line: These 9 High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chips Could Be Just What You Need To Sleep Well At Night

I know this correction/bear market might seem scary. That's especially true if you are new to the market, joining in the giddiness following the pandemic.

The single fastest bull run in history

+100% in 12 months

That wasn't normal, this correction? Totally normal.

The market's average peak decline since 1980 is 15%

In any given year you need to be prepared for this kind of decline

It's the cost of owning the best performing asset class in history

If you have no savings to put to work, then the best course of action is to sit tight and trust your portfolio's risk management, which you hopefully have remained disciplined with and followed with annual rebalancing.

Volatility caused by money managers who speculate irrationality with huge sums will offer the true investor more chance to make intelligent investment moves. He can be hurt by such volatility only if he is forced, by either financial or psychological pressures, to sell at untoward times." - Warren Buffett

Volatility is not a threat to any prudently diversified and risk-managed portfolio.

In fact, anyone reinvesting dividends benefits immensely from these kinds of periodic and completely normal sell-offs.

And that's where the power of high-yield, low volatility blue-chips like VZ, MRK, UGI, MO, MMM, IBM, ENB, O, and RY come in.

Aristocrat safety and quality

30-year average dividend growth streak

BBB+ stable average credit rating

4.5% very safe yield (3x that of the S&P 500)

6.3% long-term growth consensus

10.8% CAGR total return consensus potential (vs. 13% historical returns over the last 26 years)

Average annual volatility of 12.5% vs. 15% S&P 500

Peak decline of 31% during the Great Recession (same as a 60/40 portfolio)

Up almost 3% YTD vs. -15% S&P 500

This is the power of trusting the world's best low volatility high-yield blue-chips when the market is at its most frightening.

This is how you take charge of your financial destiny and stop praying for luck on Wall Street.

This is how you can avoid costly mistakes, such as panic selling within 7% of what could be this bear market bottom.

If you're exhausted from this correction, you're not alone.

Just remember that 97% of long-term investing returns are a function of fundamentals, not luck.

And the fundamentals of these nine high-yield, low volatility blue-chips are rock solid.

And that's why they combine to form one of the best Ultra SWAN portfolios in the world, perfect for troubled times like these.