Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NYSE: NOC

Based in Virginia, Northrop Grumman is one of the world's largest defense contractors with annual revenue of more than $30 billion.

The company operates in a cozy oligopoly, that after decades of consolidation has resulted in the US defense market being controlled by five large companies: The Boeing Company (BA), General Dynamics Corporation (GD), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX).

Industry barriers to entry are immense, government procurement cycles are extremely long, and the consolidated industry structure reflects this. This has allowed Northrop Grumman to earn stable mid-teens returns on invested capital (ROIC) and grow earnings per share at a rate of over 13% per year in the past decade, despite a topline that has grown only in-line with inflation. Even after the recent run-up in the stock price, it trades at approximately 15x next year's earnings estimates, far below the S&P 500 index, despite being an above average company.

While nominally, there are five major defense contractors, the true industry concentration is even higher because not all companies compete in all possible business segments. General Dynamics' submarine division, Electric Boat, is the sole supplier of nuclear power submarines in the United States. Lockheed Martin is the sole supplier of the F-18, the F-35 and the F-22. Northrop was the sole bidder on the contract to develop the next generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles; Raytheon dominates missile systems; and so on.

Northrop's revenue growth over the past decade has been mediocre but even that has led to impressive shareholder returns that have far outpaced the S&P500. What's more, we believe that revenue growth may accelerate in the next few years.

A lot of ink is spilled every year about the "massive" U.S. defense budget1 that critics claim is "out of control".2 Given this, you might be surprised to hear that U.S. defense spending as a share of GDP is at the lowest level in recorded history,3 at a mere 3.8%. In other words, U.S. military spending could double and not be out of line with historical norms.

While we are not calling for a new Cold War, given the global instability we are witnessing, it is not unreasonable to expect U.S. defense spending to grow faster than GDP over the next decade.

Select Financial Metrics - Trailing Twelve Months

Shares are +40.54% over the past twelve months and +16% year-to-date.

