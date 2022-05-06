AnuchaCheechang/iStock via Getty Images

There is sometimes a fine line between growth and value investing, as today's growth names can translate into value for the investor down the road. What's even better is when growth names pay a decent dividend yield and have experienced share price weakness.

This brings me to Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI), which is now trading comfortably below its 52-week high of $210 per share. In this article, I highlight what makes the recent dip a good opportunity to accumulate this high quality name, so let's get started.

Why CCI?

Crown Castle International is a telecommunications REIT that owns and operates over 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 miles of fiber, supporting fiber solutions and small cells across every major market in the U.S. Its moat-worthy collection of assets connects populations to essential data, technology, and wireless service.

Notably, CCI has invested more than $40 billion of capital in towers, small cells, and fiber, giving its stakeholders the largest exposure to 5G development in the U.S. These investments have been rather accretive for shareholders, as CCI has produced an annualized 14% return over the 2018-2021 timeframe, comprised of 11% AFFO/share growth and a 3% dividend yield.

Moreover, CCI's total return has far surpassed that of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the trailing 5 years. As shown below, it's produced a 127% total return based on share price appreciation and reinvested dividends, comparing favorably to the 90% total return of the S&P 500.

CCI Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, CCI continues to demonstrate respectable growth during the first quarter, with AFFO per share growing by 9% YoY. This was driven by site rental revenues growing by an impressive 15% YoY, through a combination of both acquisitions and 6% organic growth from continuing assets.

The strong trends that the company is seeing led management to increase its full-year revenue guidance by $40 million, to $6.27 billion, representing a potential 10% YoY growth for the full year 2022, as shown below.

CCI Guidance (Q1'22 Earnings Release)

Looking forward, CCI has a big opportunity ahead as it's seeing strong demand for infrastructure solutions, and its complementary combination of towers, small cells, and fiber makes it well-positioned to capitalize on these trends. This was highlighted by management during the recent conference call:

We are seeing significant demand for our infrastructure solutions with our customers upgrading thousands of tower sites for 5G, while also preparing for the next phase of network densification that will require tens of thousands of small cells, as reflected in our record backlog of 60,000 small cell nodes. We believe we are best positioned to benefit from this virtuous cycle in the U.S. with towers, small cells and fiber, all of which are necessary for the deployment of 5G. With the three established network operators and a new intranet scale and DISH, all upgrading and developing nationwide 5G networks, the fundamentals in the U.S. market are as positive as I can remember during my 20-plus years at Crown Castle.

Risks to CCI include the fact that the major telecoms are also investing in fiber assets of their own, resulting in competition for its assets. In addition, CCI carries more leverage, with a net debt to EBITDA of 7.16, sitting above the 6.0x mark that I prefer to see. It's worth noting, however, that CCI's leverage ratio has steadily trended down from a high of 8.0x at the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, CCI pays a healthy 3.2% dividend yield, which sits well above the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500. The dividend is covered by an 80% payout ratio, based on the $7.36 in AFFO/share that management has guided for this year. It also comes with an 8.8% 5-year CAGR and 7 years of consecutive growth.

I see value in CCI after the recent dip to $181.59 per share with a forward P/AFFO of 23.0. This is considering CCI's high in demand collection of assets, and the expectation of 11-13% FFO/share growth this year by analysts. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $200, implying a potential one-year 13% total return.

Investor Takeaway

Crown Castle is well-positioned to capitalize on the 5G investment trend, thanks to its large collection of towers, small cells, and fiber assets. This has resulted in strong growth over the past several years, translating to robust shareholder returns. Looking forward, the company sees continued strong demand and is well-positioned to thrive in this environment. As a result, I think the recent drop in share price presents a good opportunity to layer into this quality name.