For readers of my prior research report on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP), the company's April 26, 2022, earnings call announcement regarding the RFP wasn't surprising. I indicated in the April 9, 2022, report that should certain events materialize, which I will discuss in this report, I anticipate Medpace stock to decline approximately 10% following the earnings call. At market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Medpace stock dropped roughly 10%.

Please see the initial report here... Medpace Holdings: Recent Price Dislocation, A Buying Opportunity.

No rating change. My initial report on Medpace is unlike a typical Street analyst report which can be short-term oriented. The report is based on extensive research and five-year projections, however, should the funding environment deteriorate materially to the extent that impacts my projections, I will update the model and re-rate Medpace stock.

Short-Term Catalyst Update

In the initial report, I indicated that the short-term catalysts to monitor are the RFP and margins pressure. Medpace management announced that Q1FY22 RFP volume is roughly flat year over year. "Roughly" is the operative word here. I believe that no matter how close the approximation is, Q1FY22 RFP is probably slightly below Q1FY21 based on the fact that January 2022 RFP declined 25% year over year. Thus, February and March 2022 RFP must have increased significantly year over year to even come close to mitigating the impact of January data.

Medpace reported an EBITDA margin of 21.3% compared to 20.6% prior-year period. Medpace management indicated that EBITDA margin growth "was driven largely by the impact of an R&D tax credit received in the quarter". If Medpace had chosen to recognize the R&D tax credit in the second or third quarter, instead of the first quarter, the margin pressure I anticipated would've materialized.

Additionally, Medpace reported delays/cancellations in programs due to funding. "The dollar value of the delayed/canceled programs in the first four months of 2022 already exceeded the total for 2021." Worth noting that the delay/canceled programs are the ones yet to be initiated, with no patient recruitment. In other words, these programs were either awards or backlogs. The cancellation rate is 4-5% which is in line with Medpace historical cancellation rate.

Having reviewed Medpace, and its peer group earnings call, including Charles River (CRL), who reported this morning, my informed assessment is that Medpace RFP issue and cancellation is not yet a reflection of the industry funding environment. Rather a reflection of Medpace's fund sensitive client base.

Yes, public funding slowed a bit, however, private funding, i.e., VC funding is at record levels.

IQVIA (IQV) management noted during the Q1FY22 earnings call -

The industry has observed a slowdown in public funding compared to the record levels in 2020 and 2021, but the private venture capital markets have continued to be strong and funding in the first quarter of 2022 was the third-highest ever according to the National Venture Capital Association.

Should Medpace issues become a reflection of the industry funding environment, I will issue an update to this report and re-rate the stock. I believe the current environment will force Medpace management to re-evaluate their client-taking criteria in the fund-sensitive small and midsize biotech space, to reduce the number of potential delays/cancellations.

Medpace management did not change the 2022 guidance, management is confident that Medpace will maintain a 16-18% backlog ($2.1 billion) conversion rate with little to no cancellation to warrant guidance change. Lastly, management spent $425.9 million in shares repurchase in Q1FY22, and increased the share repurchase program by $200 million, resulting in ending balance of $264.6 million, a signal of confidence and a boost to EPS.

Q1FY22 Result

Medpace Q1FY22 Results (Company Reports)

A. Net Book-to-Bill: Net New Business Awards divided by Revenue, net.

B. Backlog Conversion Rate: Revenue, net, for the quarter divided by beginning backlog.

Medpace Q1FY22 Results (Company Reports)

A. Free Cash Flow Conversion % is equal to Free Cash Flow divided by EBITDA.

Risk

The single most important risk factor for CRO players, Medpace included, is the funding environment. Deterioration in the funding market would adversely affect Medpace. Changes in health and regulation could adversely impact Medpace's business. CRO space remains a growing market, however, reductions in R&D spending could adversely affect Medpace. CROs are pivoting to hybrid/decentralized trials, however, future lockdown due to COVID could impact Medpace's ability to recruit patients and adversely affect the top line. Medpace contracts are typically fixed, if underpriced could negatively affect the top and bottom line.

Conclusion

In my initial report released on April 9th, I argued that the CRO space needs a robust funding environment to achieve target growth. A deterioration in the funding environment would impact all CRO players, the degree of impact is a function of each player's market positioning. For instance, Medpace tilted towards small and midsize biotech firms will be significantly impacted more than Syneos Health (SYNH) with almost half of the top line coming from large pharma.

Medpace issues highlighted in this report are not yet a reflection of deterioration in the funding environment. Thus, the current market conditions present an opportunity to own a business growing double digits with zero debts relative to the $5.6 billion average debt on the peer group balance sheet.

Should the public and private funding market deteriorate materially, I will issue an update to my initial report and re-rate the stock. As I noted earlier, public funding has slowed a bit relative to 2020 and 2021 record levels, however, private funding via venture capital is at record levels, according to the National Venture Capital Association.

Misc. Select Medpace Peer Group Q1FY22 Commentary On The Funding Environment

Attached below are commentary from Medpace peer group on the funding environment during each company Q1FY22 earnings call.

ICON PLC (ICLR)

While the biotech [public] funding market declined further in the quarter, we have seen Pharma R&D spend continue to grow, and we have not witnessed the slowdown in RFP activity in the small and mid-sized Biopharma segment, which was consistent with the strong levels we saw in Quarter 4, 2021.

IQVIA

The industry has observed a slowdown in public funding compared to the record levels in 2020 and 2021, but the private venture capital markets have continued to be strong and funding in the first quarter of 2022 was the third highest ever according to the National Venture Capital Association.

Laboratory Corp. (LH)

The RFPs that are coming through are very strong. And if you look at our cancellation rates, they're very low. So we feel very good about the flow of business and the flow of RFPs and the flow of the trials coming.

Syneos Health

So we've got the funding obviously coming through public events, get tracked in the biotech funding index, IPOs, secondaries et cetera. And that forms a part of that, that -- there's also feed the work that goes into through what the Synteract model in that emerging biotech. We see that it's still pretty strong. It's moving along, we have good engagement with customers.

Charles River Laboratories

Client base is well funded, both large and small clients. Clients are continuing to spend at the rate that we anticipated and move their nonclinical development programs forward ─ Based on daily conversations with our clients and key performance indicators. Given early-stage focus, CRL would be a "canary in the coal mine" should biotech funding become a concern. Not surprising, as we believe biotech clients are resilient and continue to have an average of ~3 years of cash on hand ─ Based on both our internal assessment of clients and industry sources.

