Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) announced that it was exploring the possibility of splitting the company in two, in order to create a corporation solely focused on the development of US based Thacker Pass. In this article, I hope to provide you with a better picture of what a split company might look like and how investors might benefit. Additionally, with a 30%+ selloff in Lithium Americas over the last month and a strong project pipeline, regardless of the split, the company's shares are looking like an attractive long-term proposition.

United States Segment

The United States segment of a Lithium Americas split in two would be the far simpler of the pair, with only one site: Thacker Pass. Thacker Pass is an impressive project, the largest in North America and highly attractive to develop a domestic supply chain for lithium carbonate in the United States. Additionally, it is 100% owned by Lithium Americas as of now.

Thacker Pass

Thacker Pass is projected to produce 40,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate (LCE) in stage 1 and 80,000 tonnes per year in stage 2. The project has been delayed by legal battles and is expected to have a final decision in Federal Court as to whether it will proceed in the third quarter of this year (I have further detailed my thoughts on the probability of the company's success here). As for the cost of production, it may be slightly higher than the numbers we have for Caucharí-Olaroz, since it is located in the United States. Assuming a higher cost of around $14,000 per tonne and a low lithium price of $30,000, we get annual earnings from Thacker Pass of $640 million in stage 1 and $1.28 billion in stage 2. Not a bad sum for one site.

Segment Valuation

Based on projections for full production at a very low lithium carbonate price, the US segment would be bringing in $1.28 billion in earnings per year.

For the purpose of valuing the segment, we can look at how lithium companies already producing are being valued in the market today.

Peer P/E (Forward) Albemarle (ALB) 34.2 SQM (SQM) 13.35 Livent (LTHM) 23.06 Average: 23.5

With an average forward price to earnings ratio of 23.5 applied to the US segment to Lithium, we would have a valuation of $30 billion.

Risks and Benefits of the Split

There are several benefits to the US segment if the company were to split its operations in twain. First, the US-focused corporation would become a pureplay on the need for a strong domestic lithium supply which could attract new investors. Additionally, the company's recent application for a Department of Energy loan to help develop Thacker Pass may be more likely to be approved if it were a simple US-based company operating in the United States. The risk of the split for the US segment would be the longer wait for production that will not be offset by nearer-term production at Caucharí-Olaroz, as it would be now.

Argentinian+ Segment

Lithium Americas has two main projects other than its flagship Thacker Pass site: Caucharí-Olaroz and Pastos Grandes, both in Argentina.

Caucharí-Olaroz

We can gain a decent picture of the company's Caucharí-Olaroz project, a 49-51% joint-venture with Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY), from its most fourth quarter earnings report. First, we know it faced several disruptions in the fourth quarter, as outlined in the report:

"Around the end of 2021, construction activities were impacted by COVID-19 Omicron disruptions impacting supply chains and availability of the main contractor. Activities have returned to normal and the Company continues to monitor the situation closely."

Lithium Americas Q4 Presentation

Though the company was able to keep the project on track and plans to open with 20,000 tonnes per year of LCE production capacity in the second half of 2022 (you can see an update of the project's progress here in a video with drone flyovers of the site and here in the first quarter presentation), the cost of reaching production rose from $641 million to $741 million - around 16%. Of this amount, the majority has already been spent and Lithium Americas is only expected to commit an additional $67 million.

This is a fairly negligible amount when the site is expected to bring in around $1.4 billion at current spot prices, even after a slight recent pullback. And that's before the expansion to 40,000 tonnes per year which would double revenue to $2.8 billion. Even at an excessively low assumed contracted lithium carbonate price of $30,000 per ton, the site is still bringing in $600 million a year. And with a long-term cost estimated at $12,000 even at such a low lithium price, it would be bringing in a $360 million annual profit; $176.4 million in earnings attributable to Lithium Americas. At full 40,000 tonne production that doubles to $352.8 million.

Pastos Grandes

Pastos Grandes is projected to have lower production than Lithium Americas' other Argentinian site and is not expected to come online nearly as soon. Nonetheless, Pastos Grandes' 24,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year is far from insignificant. Using similar calculations to above, we get an annual profit of $432 million from the site. The reason this figure is higher, despite the lower production is that Pastos Grandes is currently 100% owned by Lithium Americas (something that could change).

Caucharí East

This site was included in the Millennial Lithium purchase. To date, little exploration of the resources has been done there and as such no solid estimates have been given on its potential. Nonetheless, the cite is adjacent to Lithium Americas' Caucharí-Olaroz and has the potential to become worthwhile in the future.

Other Investments

In April, the company concluded a placement to purchase 5% of Green Technology Metals Limited for a price of $10 million. Green Technology Metals is an exploration stage company aiming to produce lithium from hard rock spodumene in Canada.

Spodumene Lithium Exploration Sites (Green Technology Metals Ltd.)

This investment, as well as cooperation agreement, makes sense for Lithium Americas as it would give them a runway on partnering with Green Technology Metals on future projects once it has its own projects up and running.

Lithium Americas also has a 17.4% stake in Arena Minerals, which is involved in exploration activities near Lithium Americas' Pastos Grandes site in Argentina.

Given the phrasing of the split:

the Company commenced the process to explore a separation of its US operations, through the creation of a standalone public company focused on the development of Thacker Pass.

I think it is likely that the Arena Minerals' Green Technology Metals stake would go to the Argentinian segment as Thacker Pass gets spun off, though this is by no means certain.

Segment Valuation

Using the low-end estimates for the company's two current projects under development gives us annual projected earnings of $784.8 million per year. Using the average peer price to earnings ratio of 23.5, we get a market cap of $18.44 billion for Lithium Americas sans Thacker Pass. And that's without explicitly adding the value of the various equity stakes that would likely be held in this part of the company.

Risks and Benefits of the Split

The main benefit to this segment in the event of a split is no longer being weighted by the enormous litigation risk hanging over Thacker Pass. The other primary benefit of this segment standing alone would be the very clear pipeline to production; near-term production (within the next year if not this year) should attract investors as the company shifts to earnings positive.

The main downside of this segment alone is that in losing Thacker Pass, it also loses its allure to investors who want to invest in a United States domestic supply chain.

Conclusion

In light of the recent selloff in Lithium Americas' stock, I think we may be facing an excellent buying opportunity.

One Month LAC Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The market cap for the company currently standing at $3.44 billion and the valuation for the company once it reaches production (based on LCE prices less than half current levels), between the two split segments is around $48 billion. This is nearly fourteen times the current valuation of the company. Certainly, the company faces uncertainty between now and the finalization of stage 2 at all its projects, but it is clear the upside is immense.

As for the split itself, I think it could be very beneficial to shareholders, providing more visibility to the strengths that each segment holds and allowing the risks to be clarified at the same time.