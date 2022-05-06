tum3123/iStock via Getty Images

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) is an actively-managed, emerging markets government bond CEF.

TEI offers investors a strong, fully-covered 13.5% distribution yield, and trades with an attractive 11.8% discount to NAV. Income is high, as are prospective capital gains if discounts were to narrow.

On the other hand, the fund has significantly underperformed the index since inception, due to subpar investment decisions, including focusing on excessively risky securities. Performance has improved as of late, but the overall track-record remains negative.

In my opinion, TEI's significant underperformance since inception outweigh the fund's strong yield and potential capital gains. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

TEI - Basics

Investment Manager: Franklin Templeton

Expense Ratio: 1.22%

Distribution Yield: 13.5%

Discount to NAV: 10.5%

Total Returns NAV 10Y: -0.4%

TEI - Overview

TEI is an emerging markets bond CEF. The fund focuses on government bonds, with a smaller foreign currency trading operation, and some interest rate hedging through derivatives. The fund's holdings are reasonably well-diversified, with investments in 132 different securities, and exposure to several different emerging market countries and currencies. Diversification seems about adequate; concentration is not excessive.

The fund is actively-managed, somewhat aggressively so, and so security selection, weights, and other relevant characteristics are dependent on the fund's investment management team. As an example, the fund invests quite heavily in South Korea and Indonesia, as their managers believe these countries offer compelling risk-adjusted yields. As such, TEI's returns are somewhat dependent on the effectiveness of the fund's investment management team, and on their decisions. TEI should outperform if their managers are right about South Korea and Indonesia, underperform otherwise. Same principle for other investment decisions, including future ones.

In my opinion, and from what I've seen, the fund is a tad too aggressive in its trading and hedging. The fund takes unnecessary risks, and makes unnecessary trades. As an example, the fund is significantly overweight Chinese Renminbi as a currency, while being underweight Chinese bonds as securities. Although there is nothing inherently wrong with these exposures, they seem needlessly complex. If the fund's managers are bullish about China, they should just buy Chinese bonds. Trying to manage a portfolio with tailor-made country, currency, bond, and derivatives exposures is excessively complex, operationally costly, prone to failure, and difficult to execute. In my opinion, it is implausible to expect TEI's managers to successfully manage such a portfolio, and so I see this as a significant negative.

TEI generally invests quite heavily in non-investment grade bonds. Allocations to these securities were recently pared back, almost certainly as a risk-reduction measure, but remain quite high.

TEI's significant non-investment grade holdings have important implications for the fund and its shareholders. Let's have a look at these, starting with the positives.

TEI - Positives and Investment Thesis

TEI's high-yield holdings generate significant income for the fund and its shareholders. The fund currently yields 13.5%, an extremely strong yield, and significantly higher than that of most broad-based bond indexes, including those focused on emerging market bonds. The gap is massive, and growing.

TEI's distribution is also fully-covered by underlying generation of income. As per the fund's management team, TEI's underlying holdings have a yield to maturity of 12.8%, which more than covers the fund's distribution yield on NAV of 11.5% (investors receive a higher 13.5% distribution yield due to the fund's discount). As per my calculations, and accounting for TEI's discount, the fund currently sports a distribution coverage ratio of 1.10x, a reasonably good figure.

TEI's distribution track-record is also incredibly strong, with the fund paying uninterrupted distributions since inception, and with annual distributions remaining effectively identical since 2003, almost two decades ago. Extremely few funds offer distribution track-records of the length or stability of TEI, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

On a more negative note, TEI's distributions fluctuate month to month, sometimes significantly so. In my opinion, this is a minor negative, and more than made up by the fund's strong yield and long-term / annual distribution stability. These are minor fluctuations, and do not materially impact the fund's yield or total returns. A quick table of the fund's most recent distributions, for those interested in seeing said fluctuations.

Finally, TEI's distribution is further boosted by the fund's 10.5% discount to NAV. Large discounts are equivalent to low share prices, and low share prices mean higher distribution yields. Discounts can always narrow too, and so mean strong potential capital gains.

TEI's strong, fully-covered 13.5% distribution yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. It is an enticing yield, and I can see why investors are attracted to the fund, but its negatives and risks outweigh even its massive yield. Let's have a look.

TEI - Negatives and Risks

TEI focuses on high-yield, non-investment grade emerging market bonds. These are relatively risky securities, somewhat excessively so, for several reasons.

First, non-investment grade bonds are, by definition, issued by relatively weak counterparties. Credit quality is low. Default risk is high, as are losses during downturns and recessions. Expect the fund to underperform relative to most bonds during these, as was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a more positive note, the fund does have sizable investment-grade holdings, which account for about 40% of its value. These investments are comparatively safe, and suffer fewer losses during downturns and recessions. Overall credit quality remains low, however.

Second, the fund focuses on emerging market bonds, which are significantly riskier than most U.S. or developed market equities. Emerging markets have comparatively weak, small, cyclical economies, and volatile, sometimes irresponsible, governments. Emerging market countries do sometimes default on their debts, while developed countries by and large do not. Country risk is heightened by the fund's active-management strategy. Losses could mount if TEI's investment managers focus on the wrong countries. On a more positive note, the fund's holdings are reasonably well-diversified from a country perspective, which reduces these risks.

Finally, foreign currency risk is quite high, and quite important. Defaults are rare, currency devaluations are not. Emerging market bond holders do tend to get paid, but the payments might not end up being worth as much as expected. Foreign currency risk is particularly important for U.S. investors, which accounts for most readers and investors, due to the strength and dynamism of the U.S. economy and currency. Dollars are the reserve currency of the world, and tend to appreciate in value when times are tough, and in the long-term. For U.S. investors, investing in foreign currencies should mean consistent losses (reductions in returns) due to unfavorable currency movements.

In my opinion, the issues above are significant negatives, but not necessarily deal-breakers. Diversification, combined with an effective investment management team can significantly reduce the risks associated with these issues. From what I've seen, TEI's investment management team has been (mostly) unsuccessful in doing so. Looking through old fund documentation, I've seen quite a few investment decisions which, in hindsight, led to losses and underperformance, while doing nothing to mitigate risks. As an example, in early 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the fund had net negative duration exposure to long-term U.S. Treasuries, due to inflationary and deficit concerns. In simple terms, the fund would profit from rising long-term treasury rates, which management thought were likely. On the flipside, the fund would post significant losses if rates went down, but management discounted this possibility. A few months after initiating this position, the coronavirus pandemic hit, sending long-term U.S. Treasury rates down.

TEI's positioning was such that the fund would suffer significant losses if long-term treasury rates went down, which they did. These losses meant the fund significantly underperformed relative to all of its peers during 2020. Most bond funds posted reasonable gains as interest rates plummeted, TEI was one of the few which posted losses.

From what I've seen, TEI has made quite a few blunders like the one above. Most have been minor to moderate in size, mostly centered on focusing on underperforming countries or currencies. These have caused the fund to underperform relative to all relevant bond indexes since inception, and for most relevant time periods too. There is one small exception, which I'll discuss in a little while.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

Losses and underperformance have been reflected in plummeting NAVs per share. These have decreased by almost 60% in the past ten years or so, and quite consistently.

TEI's plummeting NAVs per share are a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders. Lower NAVs are functionally equivalent to capital losses, which are straightforwardly detrimental to shareholders. Lower NAVs means fewer assets, which means lower income, which should ultimately result in distribution cuts. From what I've seen, the fund has avoided these cuts by more aggressively leaning into higher-yield securities, which only makes matters worse. Higher-yielding securities are riskier, more prone to capital losses, which ultimately results in even lower NAVs. The fund is in a downwards spiral, and management has failed to turn the tide.

In my opinion, TEI's risky securities combined with a broadly ineffective investment management team far outweigh the fund's strong distribution yield. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

There is one complication. TEI's investment managers mostly make subpar investment decisions, but not always. Earlier in the year, the fund decided to focus much more heavily on the hardest-hit, highest-yielding emerging market bonds, with the expectation that improved economic fundamentals would bolster prices and returns. The strategy mostly worked, and led to significant outperformance until just two weeks ago, but has underperformed since. The net effect remains slightly positive, however. TEI recently pared back these positions.

I would not draw any significant conclusions from the above, but I do feel it was important to discuss the fund's recent performance, and some of its successes. I would be much more bullish about the fund if situations like the above were more common, longer-lasting, or better-performing. As is, the fund rarely outperforms, and above-average gains tend to last little.

Conclusion

In my opinion, TEI's significant underperformance since inception outweigh the fund's strong yield and potential capital gains. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.