Introduction

Following a close call with a credit facility covenant during 2021, Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) utilized divestitures to avert a possible liquidity crisis but sadly, 2022 still looked disappointing and thus left their moderate distribution yield of 4.97% risky, as my previous article discussed. Due to this gloomy outlook, this article provides a follow-up analysis reviewing their recently released results for the first quarter of 2022, plus their updated guidance for the remainder of 2022, which disappointingly, still sees them failing to capitalize on booming operating conditions.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Detailed Analysis

When reviewing their cash flow performance for the first quarter of 2022, it shows that their operating cash flow landed at $54.2m, which represents a large decrease of 29.70% year-on-year versus their previous result of $77.2m during the first quarter of 2021. Thankfully this merely stems from working capital movements that should prove to be only temporary and thus if removed, their underlying operating cash flow was $83.4m during the first quarter of 2022 and thus ever-so-slightly higher year-on-year against their previous equivalent result of $82.2m during the first quarter of 2021. Even with this additional $29.2m of operating cash flow, it would have only boosted their free cash flow from negative $51.2m to negative $22m, which obviously would have still seen a cash burn to sustain their distribution payments of $18.4m. This broadly flat cash flow performance is disappointing given these very strong, if not even booming operating conditions across most commodity markets, especially the energy sector that forms an integral part of their partnership. When looking ahead into the remainder of 2022, they seem confident to expect a relatively stronger performance, as per the commentary from management included below.

“As we sit here today, we would reasonably expect our 2022 financial performance to come in towards the high end of our previously announced segment margin and adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $620 million to $640 million and $565 million to $585 million respectively…”

-Genesis Energy Q1 2022 Conference Call.

On the surface, it sounds impressive to meet the upper end of their guidance range for 2022 but realistically, even if they achieve this target, an adjusted EBITDA of $585m for 2022 would still be down slightly versus their previous result of $594.3m during 2021, as per their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. When looking deeper, this weakness does not simply stem from one issue but rather across all four of their business segments, as the table included below displays.

Genesis Energy 2021 10-K

It can be seen that despite 2021 representing a strong recovery across most sectors, all four of their business segments still saw materially lower revenue than during 2019, thereby leaving their total revenue in 2021 down a noticeable 14.32% versus 2019 and thus suppressing their earnings and cash flow performance. Since their guidance for 2022 is slightly lower than their results for 2021 and they have only seen a broadly flat start to the year, it implies weakness persisting across all four of their business segments. When viewed through this perspective, their guidance to meet the upper end of the range during 2022 is not really as impressive as it sounds on the surface with this still representing a far cry from 2019 as they seemingly fail to capitalize on these booming operating conditions that many of their peers are enjoying.

After seeing their net debt decrease throughout 2021 thanks to divestitures and issuance of preferred units, it once again continued climbing higher throughout the first quarter of 2022 on the back of their continued cash burn to sustain their distributions, thereby now sitting back above $3b. They have announced the divestiture of their idled Independence Hub platform, although the resulting $40m of proceeds will barely move the needle against their multi-billion dollars of net debt and thus unless they pursue further divestitures, their net debt will likely continue trending higher during 2022. Whilst not necessarily ideal, there have only been relatively immaterial changes since the previous analysis and thus it would be redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers, which unsurprisingly, clearly show that their leverage remains well into the very high territory given their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 5.65 and 9.04 both well above the applicable threshold of 5.01. Meanwhile, their liquidity remains adequate with a current ratio of 1.12, plus also sees a credit facility covenant leverage ratio of 5.10, which sits below its limit of 5.50 and despite being closer than preferable, it does not currently cause any problems. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

Even though they are apparently trending towards the upper end of their guidance for 2022, this nevertheless still remains disappointing with weakness persisting across all four of their business segments. Since their distributions remain entirely debt-funded whilst their financial position is also overleveraged, it leaves their distributions risky and thus I now believe that downgrading my rating to sell from hold is appropriate, especially since they are seemingly failing to capitalize on these booming operating conditions that many of their peers are enjoying.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Genesis Energy’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.