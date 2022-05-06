Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Though the concept of renting or purchasing DVDs and Blu-ray Discs in the era of streaming may seem foreign or outdated, there is one company that still operates in this manner. That firm is called Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX). Due in part to the pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by general weakness in this space as more people gravitate to streaming, fundamental performance of the company has been anything but great. Truth be told, it wouldn't be surprising if the business were to ultimately fail in the near term, with that sentiment reflected in the going concern disclosure made by management in their recent annual report. Due to all of these factors, investors would be wise to stay clear of this firm unless something significant changes.

An Old-School Business

As I mentioned already, Redbox Entertainment operates as a provider of self-serve kiosks through which consumers can rent or purchase new release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. These specific operations fall under what management calls its Legacy Business. According to management, this unit of the firm offers new release movie disc rentals priced at roughly $2 per night. The value proposition management makes is that this price represents about 1/3 of the price of a typical digital rental. For the sake of convenience, customers also have the ability to return a rental to any of the company's network of kiosks. These are generally located at grocery stores, mass retailers, drugstores, dollar retailers, and convenience stores.

In addition to this, this unit also includes the company's operations under its Redbox Entertainment, LLC movie distribution label. This business acquires North American rights and distributes feature films through the company's kiosks, as well as through its online platform Redbox On Demand, and through third-party digital transactional platforms and other streaming services it partners up with. Many of its relationships include the acquisition of content for long periods of time. This allows the company to establish a content library they can on its Free On Demand and Free Live TV Services or licensed through to streaming platforms. And lastly, this unit also includes a service business that involves the installation, merchandising, and maintenance of its kiosks. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this portion of the business accounted for 87.8% of the company's overall revenue.

The other segment the company has is its Redbox Digital Business. Through this, the company offers a one-stop-shop for the entertainment needs of its customers. Services are structured in a number of ways. Some are provided on a transactional basis. Others are supported by ads, for instance. In the future, the company plans to offer subscriptions. But in short, this all relates to digital content distribution, with pricing for new digital releases of movies and television shows ranging from $5.99 to $24.99, and with catalog movies ranging from a low of $1.99 to a high of $16.99. In 2021, this unit was responsible for just 12.2% of the company's overall revenue. However, it actually managed to generate a profit, unlike the company's larger segment.

Fundamentally speaking, things have not been all that great for Redbox Entertainment. Back in 2019, the company generated revenue of $858.4 million. This dropped to $546.2 million in 2020 before plunging to $288.5 million last year. Management blames a lot of this decline on the COVID-19 pandemic. That is likely a contributor. However, there is no denying that the number of kiosks the company has is in decline. In 2019, the company ended the year with 41,420 kiosks spread across 34,758 locations. By the end of last year, the number of kiosks in operation had declined to 38,379, spread across 32,586 locations. For those who doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic had at least some impact on the company, it is important to note that the number of physical theatrical titles released on the company's network did decrease materially over the past three years, declining from 140 and 2019 to just 57 last year. At present, management expects some disruption to continue through the typical seasonal pattern this year.

When it comes to profitability, things are also worsening. The company went from generating a net loss of $7.6 million in 2019 to generating a loss of $112.8 million last year. Other profitability metrics have also worsened considerably, with operating cash flow declining from a positive $102.8 million in 2019 to a negative $29.2 million last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also dropped, falling from $195.6 million in 2019 to a negative $15.1 million last year. The condition of the company is so bad that, in its most recent annual report, it revealed that there was substantial doubt about its ability to survive the 2022 fiscal year.

To make matters worse, the balance sheet of the business could be better. As of the end of its 2021 fiscal year, the company had $321.57 million in debt. That compared to the $18.48 million in cash on hand. One option companies can take to reduce debt is to issue stock. But with a market capitalization of just $275.51 million, this would result in tremendous dilution. This isn't to say that management isn't taking some measures. The firm did enter into, on April 15th of this year, an amendment to their credit facility whereby the company can tap up to another $50 million in cash if need be. Furthermore, as of the end of March of this year, the company had reduced its workforce by 150 employees, a move that should save it about $13.1 million per year, and coming at a cost I've just $3.8 million to the firm. The company is also increasing investments into its marketing and on-demand activities. This includes the purchase of additional content. However, as we have seen already, its digital business still accounts for just a very small portion of the company's overall revenue.

Takeaway

When you have a business with a model that seems to be more or less obsolete and that generates significant losses and cash flows, you can't effectively value the firm. Having said that, the picture today looks very bleak. Though it is always possible the company could pull through and grow its digital operations, this kind of scenario seems very unlikely. More likely than not, the firm's days are numbered. And because of that, investors would be wise to stay clear of the firm unless something changes materially with the business.