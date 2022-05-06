Confounded's Complete Aggressive Growth Portfolio - Tech Crash Edition

Roman Didkivskyi/iStock via Getty Images

For the majority of the US stock market, the bear market has formally just begun with the NASDAQ finally dipping convincingly below a 20% drop from all-time highs. For high growth investors however, the bear market has been ripping and tearing at our portfolios for well over 6 months now.

Who here can honestly say that they didn't see this coming? I think we all did to a certain degree. Let's not kid ourselves, valuations were ridiculous in November of 2021 and SPAC mania fully infected the markets like the Delta wave.

Data by YCharts

High growth and speculative names are now on average back to, or below, levels set prior to the COVID crisis in March of 2020. Could current levels be the bottom? I have absolutely no idea, but I think we may have a few more tough days like this Thursday May 5th ahead of us before absolute, total capitulation is in fact reached.

So what have I been up to in my aggressive growth portfolio? Below I will lay out my entire portfolio and describe my approach along with a snapshot of my key holdings.

Overview

First, before I get too far, I would like to remind readers of my overall investment philosophy, I hold two distinct and separate portfolios for myself. The first is made up predominantly of large cap, high quality, value oriented stocks. My so called "safe" portfolio.

For example, my current top 10 positions in the "safe" portfolio are:

STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Markel Corp (MKL) Unilever PLC (UL) Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) General Mills (GIS) Corning Inc. (GLW) Wells Fargo (WFC) TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Now, I do have some tech and growth sprinkled throughout such as Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA) and others, but this is a portfolio of 41 high quality companies that I can rely on for both income and long-term capital appreciation. The allocation and structure of which I believe will outperform when value / defensive stocks are in vogue, such as today.

In general, I aim to funnel 70-75% of my investable income into my "safe" portfolio to build a solid foundation from which I can experiment and take greater risk.

With the remainder of my investable income, I deposit into my aggressive growth portfolio, which we will discuss today. In this portfolio, I have no set rules other than to seek out predominantly smaller companies with high return potentials.

Historically, I have held between 20 and 40 positions in this portfolio. Currently I hold 22 individual positions. Up until November of 2021, my aggressive portfolio had vastly overperformed my safe portfolio and trounced the S&P 500 by quite a wide margin. Like many others with similar portfolios however, the party came to a screeching halt late in 2021.

Since November 1st, 2021, I have calculated that my aggressive growth portfolio as of 05/05/2022 is down an eye watering 44.9%. While the magnitude of this decline is certainly difficult to digest, it may surprise you to hear that I am actually somewhat satisfied in this performance. Many of my holdings seemed to have bottomed out in the January or February time frame, sparing me a bit of the recent pain that has tortured investors.

As you will see below, during this crash, I have taken the opportunity to continue to concentrate my portfolio around higher conviction names that I believe are set up very well for long-term growth. Many of these names are cash rich and do not have a need to access the capital markets anytime soon, allowing me to not have to worry too much about dilutive offerings against what appear to be unfavorable valuations.

Below, take a peek behind the robe and feast your eyes on my complete aggressive growth portfolio:

POSITION NAME PORTFOLIO WIEGHTING AbCellera Biologics, Inc. (ABCL) 26.3% Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 12.6% Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) 8.9% Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) 8.1% Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) 6.5% Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) 5.2% Elastic N.V. (ESTC) 4.6% MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) 4.4% Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) 4.1% Unity Software, Inc. (U) 3.3% Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) 2.5% SentinelOne, Inc. (S) 2.0% Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) 1.7% Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) 1.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) 1.4% Veeva Systems, Inc. (VEEV) 1.2% AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) 1.1% Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) 1.1% SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC) 1.0% Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) 0.9% Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) 0.6% Arqit Quantum, Inc. (ARQQ) 0.6%

Frankly, this is by far the most concentrated I have been in this portfolio for quite some time. My top 5 positions hold a whopping 62.4% of my total assets, with the top 10 positions taking up 84.1%.

The majority of my 2022 so far has been spent plowing money mainly into 3 stocks in particular that I believe are quite reasonably valued and present long-term, durable growth prospects.

The existing positions that I have rapidly expanded so far this year are AbCellera Biologics, Dynatrace and Array Technologies. In addition, I have recently purchased a small position in Veeva Systems, Inc. and have plans to significantly expand this holding in the near future.

AbCellera Biologics

As anyone that follows me on Seeking Alpha can attest, I have been singing the praises of AbCellera Biologics for quite some time. Also, as many can attest to, so far, I have been dead wrong on the direction of the stock.

However, I do not believe I have been wrong about the business itself. The company has had a tremendous year and a half as a public company, you just cannot tell that from the stock chart.

Data by YCharts

Be honest, you looked at this chart and said ouch didn't you? Yeah, it has been that bad so far for the stock. But this chart is in stark contrast to the actual business which has been busy closing deals and starting programs left and right with over 36 partners and 131 royalty eligible programs under contract.

AbCellera

In addition to what even bears would likely admit is remarkable progress in the core business, the company is literally swimming in cash with $722 million currently in the bank and at a recent talk with Bloom Burton & Co, CEO Carl Hansen not only indicated that the company has absolutely no need to access capital markets, but also expects at least $200 million more cash to arrive by way of COVID antibody Bebtelovimab.

It is quite possible that the company could, in the near future, have nearly $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet, with zero debt to go along with stellar underlying business results. For reference, this entire company has a market cap of only $2.2 billion.

Needless to say that I am very comfortable holding a giant, oversized position in this company and plan to continue to buy more and more shares if the price stays under $10.

I began investing in this company when the share price was in the high $20s and have managed to whittle my cost basis all the way down to a rather respectable $11.51 as of today's date and I look forward to continuing to lower this cost basis.

To be clear, this stock has a VERY long fuse and I do not expect massive returns in the near future. I actually would not mind at all if shares stayed depressed to allow me to continue to build this position up further.

Dynatrace, Inc.

The only other name that can even remotely keep up with the amount of buying I have done in AbCellera so far this year is Dynatrace. The company sits in what I believe is a bit of a best of both worlds situation. It operates in the rapidly growing data observability field and is growing revenue at above 30%, while being significantly profitable, even on a GAAP basis.

The stock, like many others in this field has been decimated during the current crash, dropping a full 51% from 2021 highs.

Data by YCharts

While I will freely admit that the company had gotten ahead of itself when reaching the $80.13 2021 high, this is a company that I really want to own for the long term. And now that shares are trading at a reasonable 12 times sales, along with significant free cash flow generation, I have pounced on what I consider to be a sale price for a market leader.

Dynatrace

The markets in which the company operates are primed for durable, long-term growth, recession or not. The company's products assist in creating massive efficiency for its customers, insulating them to a large degree from potential budget cuts.

In addition, the company's new CEO, Rick McConnell is a seasoned leader, ready to take Dynatrace to the next level by building out a cyber security offering to accelerate the company's already impressive growth rates.

To be clear, Dynatrace cannot be considered "dirt cheap" currently; however, I would argue that leaders in the fields in which they operate may never reach that type of definition. I am more than comfortable buying and, holding shares of Dynatrace at the current price and with my recent purchases in the $38 range, have lowered my cost basis to $43.98.

Array Technologies

The world of solar has had a remarkably terrible year, going back to middle 2021, when it became clear that commodity inflation was set to take a large chunk out of margins. In addition, the recent Commerce Department probe of Asian imported panels has sent shockwaves around the industry.

Array Technologies stock has been burnt to an absolute crisp from both of the above headwinds.

Data by YCharts

So why then am I buying shares as fast as possible? Because the company is positioned quite well going forward to capture the lion's share of the rapidly growing solar tracking market given the recent purchase of STI Norland, which cemented its leadership in the rapidly emerging Brazilian market.

In addition, the measures the company took to address commodity inflation through a supply agreement with Nucor (NUE) and a complete revamping of the quote / contract process have all but assured that gross margins are likely to return to historical levels during late 2022.

If the company is successful in returning to 20% or higher margin levels, which I believe they will, then the stock is indeed quite dramatically undervalued at current levels.

Array

The only potential stick in the bike spokes going forward for me currently is the current havoc caused by the woefully timed Department of Commerce investigation and the potential for delayed or cancelled orders due to the lack of panel supply.

I am less concerned with Array than others in the industry given the agnostic design of the company's trackers, meaning that they will work with nearly all panel makers. So if a customer is able to get their hands on a panel, any panel, Array can get them a tracker.

I purchased quite a bit during the recent crash into the single digits and have brought my cost basis down to $12.84 from around $15 and look to strategically boost this position on further weakness.

Veeva Systems, Inc.

Last, but certainly not least, is my brand spanking new position in Veeva Systems that I opened Thursday 05/05/22. I have been watching this company for nearly 6 months now, waiting and waiting for an entry point into this very high-quality growth machine.

Veeva Systems operates in a highly profitable niche of specialized software systems to the life sciences industry, primarily delivered via SaaS. The company is the undisputed leader in the field and holds a near monopoly in certain sectors of the market.

Data by YCharts

Veeva is a company that is rarely, if ever "on sale", making the current drop in shares of nearly 50% a true gift in my opinion. I think of Veeva as the Salesforce (CRM) of the life sciences industry, with the main difference being that Veeva truly has no realistic threat or alternative whatsoever to its position. In fact, Salesforce is even barred by contract with Veeva from even entering its business.

The life science field is extremely regulated and is awash in documents and processes that simply must be followed exactly, making the design of software for the industry extremely complex. Veeva possesses a nearly insurmountable moat in my opinion given the industry experience, switching costs of customers and data points it has gathered regarding usage and user needs.

Veeva Systems

Veeva is highly profitable, even while growing revenue at 20% rates and the company has a very long runway of growth ahead, not only in life sciences but in adjacent markets. In addition, the company has nearly $2.4 billion in cash on the balance sheet with negligible debt.

It is true that growth lately has been slowing; however, Veeva is currently in negotiations on quite a few major deals which naturally take longer to close. On the recent conference call, the CEO reiterated his confidence in reaching at least $3 billion in annual revenue by FY 2025, indicating that analyst estimates are decently below the company's stated and recently reiterated guidance.

While I am not likely to reap 1,000% gains in this name anytime soon, this is exactly the type of growth company that I want to own in this environment. A highly profitable, cash rich, monopoly-like growth machine with a long runway of growth ahead? Yes, please!

I look to expand this position quickly over the next few months assuming the price stays near current levels.

Bottom Line

So far, 2022 has been difficult for this specific portfolio; however, I do feel that I have outperformed similar high growth portfolios so far and am quite satisfied with my current positioning.

When looking year to date at my combined aggressive growth and safe portfolios, I am currently down a total of -16.7%, well within an acceptable range of the S&P 500, which is currently -13.54% and the NASDAQ -22.20%, lending support to my concerted efforts in both portfolios.

This may not be the bottom, it may not even be close to the final bottom, but I am comfortable holding each of these names for the long term, with the hope that I will look back on this article and smile in 5 years.

Until then, I have a nice, half empty bottle of Glenfiddich 14 to ease my worries.

Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments below. Good luck to all!