wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Everyone must eat and many people like to eat delicious, nutritious food that is not expensive. I am not talking about lobster or caviar, but how about good spaghetti sauce for a home cooked meal. That is one example of something that I like, has decent nutritional value, and tastes great if it has the right ingredients. And during inflationary times with rising food prices, some tasty, inexpensive sauce for a home cooked meal is a commodity that is in high demand. The Covid pandemic starting around April 2020, created an even greater demand for foods that could be prepared and eaten at home.

There is a growing niche for natural and organic foods, and I recently wrote about one company that provides a grocery outlet for those brands, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC). You can read more about them here. Another Colorado-based company that offers a variety of foods that focuses on premium quality brands that taste delicious and can be found at the local Natural Grocers store is Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO). With brands like noosa yogurt, Michael Angelo’s, Birch Benders, and Rao’s homemade sauces, SOVO is penetrating the niche packaged food market to offer “Delicious Food for Joyful Living”.

Rao's homemade sauces ( Sovos Brands website)

About Sovos Brands

With a market cap of about $1.5B, the company was founded in 1983 in Louisville, Colorado situated in Boulder County, home of many natural and organic “foodies”. It is also the location of the recent Marshall Fire, the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of structures burned with over 1,000 homes lost. Fortunately, the fire did not have any material impact on the operations of Sovos Brands as they recently reported a solid Q1 2022 earnings report.

In 2017 the company was bought out by Advent International, a private equity firm with more than $64B in private equity investments. That relationship helped the company to acquire the four premium food brands that SOVO owns today.

From the Sovos Brands 2021 annual report:

January 2017, we completed the acquisition of Bottom Line Food Processors, Inc. d/b/a Michael Angelo’s Gourmet Foods

July 2017, we completed the acquisition of Rao’s Specialty Foods, Inc.

November 2018, we completed the Noosa Acquisition

October 2020, we completed the Birch Benders Acquisition

Sovos Brands, according to their website, is one of the fastest growing and most exciting companies in the packaged food sector with their focus on quality, high-growth disruptive brands, and double-digit organic growth anchored by the Rao’s sauce brand. Sovos went public via an IPO in September 2021.

Sovos Brands is a high-growth, purposefully built food platform and growth accelerator with a portfolio of "one-of-kind" brands. All four of our brands – Rao’s, noosa, Birch Benders and Michael Angelo’s – are built with authenticity at their core and high-quality ingredients, providing food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

Annual revenues have been growing from $388M in 2019 to an estimated $811M by the end of 2022.

SOVO Annual Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

Most of the revenue growth can be attributed to the increasing household penetration of Rao’s sauces, which constitutes the majority of sales.

From the 2021 annual report (form 10-K) this paragraph regarding Rao’s sauce explains how that product has become a cornerstone of growth for SOVO.

Rao’s was the fastest-growing center store brand of scale from 2018 through 2020. The household penetration of Rao’s sauce products has increased from 1.3% in the 52 weeks ended January 3, 2016 to 10.9% in the 52 weeks ended December 26, 2021, and Rao’s sauce products captured 13.2% of the pasta and pizza sauce dollar market share, making Rao’s the #3 pasta and pizza sauce brand by dollar market share in the 52 weeks ended December 26, 2021. In the 4 weeks ended December 26, 2021, Rao’s sauce captured 15.4% of the pasta and pizza sauce brand by dollar market share, making Rao’s the #2 pasta and pizza sauce brand by dollar market share.

Q122 Investor Presentation - May 4, 2022 (Sovos Brands)

Q1 2022 Earnings Report

In the first quarter ending March 26, 2022, the company reported:

Net sales of $209.9M, representing a 10.9% YOY increase.

Total household penetration of Rao’s sauce increased to 14%.

Rao’s sauce increased to 30% dollar and unit consumption, outpacing the category.

noosa and Michael Angelo’s both increased dollar consumption growth.

Net income was $4.1 million and adjusted net income of $13.8 million or $0.14 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, a $7.9 million or 22.3% YOY decrease.

The forward guidance for FY2022 maintains a forecast of $800-$815 million in net sales, and $116-$122 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The core categories of sauce, spoonable yogurt, and frozen foods account for about 90% of sales, with an over 34% YOY increase in sales of sauce, a slight decline in yogurt sales, and an increase of 13% in frozen products. The 10.9% increase in net sales was due to greater sales volume as explained in the earnings report:

The organic increase in net sales was entirely attributed to volume. At the brand level, primary drivers of growth were nearly 20% growth across the Rao’s franchise, as well as positive contributions from Michael Angelo’s and noosa.

During the first quarter of 2021 prior to going public, the company reported net sales that were 40% higher than the previous year. In summing up the Q122 results, company President/CEO Todd Lachman had this to say:

Against a robust year-ago sales comparison of over 40% net sales growth and unprecedented supply chain headwinds, I am pleased to announce another quarter of double-digit, top line growth, driven by continued, volume-led strength in our core businesses.

Although adjusted EBITDA fell compared to the year ago quarter, some of the costs were due to going public, whereas in the prior year first quarter the company was privately held. There was also some pressure on gross margin during the quarter as explained in the earnings report:

Gross profit of $53.9 million decreased by $7.8 million or 12.7% versus the prior year period. Gross margin was 25.7% versus 32.6% for the prior year period. This decline was primarily due to incremental raw material, packaging, logistics and labor costs, as well as higher slotting to support strong noosa frozen yoghurt gelato acceptance. These items were partially offset by productivity initiatives.

Rao’s Sauce

Rao’s sauce took over the #2 spot in the Pizza and Pasta Sauce category with a 15% increase per dollar unit cost in the past quarter. Rao’s is the hot sauce right now according to the 1Q 2022 Investor Presentation, with a potential to capture 20% of market share. Other sources confirm that Rao’s is the best sauce in its category. Rao’s sauce has been around since the 1890s where it first got its start in New York city. Rao’s was established as a consumer-packaged food brand in 1991.

1Q 2022 Investor Presentation (Sovos Brands)

Rao’s is the leading brand in terms of net revenues for Sovos with more than 50% of net sales in the first quarter of 2022.

noosa Yoghurt

Noosa is a city on the Sunshine coast of Australia. The founders of noosa yoghurt were Koel Thomae, originally from Australia but living in Colorado, and Rob Graves, a 4th generation dairy farmer in Colorado.

… tucked away on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, it was near this picturesque beach town where our co-founder, Koel Thomae—an Aussie ex-pat who’d been living in Colorado—came across a simple, clear tub filled with creamy yoghurt and passion fruit purée. one irresistible spoonful later, her obsession with great yoghurt began.

Noosa yoghurt officially launched in 2010 in Colorado farmers markets and local Whole Foods (AMZN) stores. From 2012 to 2014, noosa grew to 13 unique flavors and had to expand manufacturing to keep up with demand. As of 2020 the product lines have further expanded to include smaller snack size containers, yoghurt tandems with 2 flavors in each cup, and higher protein Greek yoghurt.

In October 2018, Sovos Brands acquired noosa yoghurt.

noosa yoghurt (Sovos Brands)

Michael Angelo’s

A leading producer of Italian inspired premium frozen meals, Michael Angelo’s uses no preservatives, no artificial flavors, and only simple, wholesome ingredients. I personally have eaten many of their frozen meals including the meat lasagna and have been very impressed with the taste and quality. The chicken parmigiana is one of the most popular products based on reviews.

Premium frozen meals from Michael Angelo's (Michael Angelo's website)

Birch Benders

The most recent brand acquired by Sovos is the Birch Benders brand, makers of restaurant quality pancakes and waffles. Founded in 2011, the BB brand offers “Food Freedom for All”:

Birch Benders has brought food freedom to guilt-inducing categories, with products that taste delicious and cater to a variety of lifestyles, including organic, plant-based, protein, paleo, and keto alternatives.

Birch Benders Pancake and Waffle mixes (Sovos Brands)

The brand was performing well before being acquired by Sovos and net sales increased in 2021 compared to the previous year as shown in the 2021 Annual Report.

Net Sales for Birch Benders (2021 Annual Report)

Increasing Costs

The company recognizes that there are inflationary and supply chain challenges to deal with as well. Prices were rising throughout the quarter, which impacted profit margins on yogurt. Rising food prices presented a challenge during the first quarter affecting gross margin as explained above.

Rising Food Prices (1Q 2022 Investor Presentation)

And like rising food prices, the cost of energy kept rising throughout the first quarter of 2022 as well. This also impacted margins by creating headwinds to profitability to some extent and are likely to continue into the 2nd quarter.

Operating expenses for Q122 were only slightly higher than the Q121 quarter, despite rising energy costs and supply chain constraints.

Q122 operating expenses (Q122 press release)

From the Q122 earnings call, CEO Todd Lachman explained that they estimated roughly $3 to $5 million in lost sales during Q1 were due to the various unforeseen issues that arose:

We estimate the lost sales due to these outages was roughly $3 million to $5 million or low single digits. While we are seeing improvements in our materials ingredients supply across Rao's and noosa, we continue to experience some issues, as everyone is. A tornado damaged our primary dry pasta supplier facility in Austin. Shutdowns in China have impacted ocean freight that have caused some ripples.

Outlook For Remainder Of 2022

So far, and based on Q1 results, the 2022 fiscal year is shaping up to be a year of slower growth for SOVO, but still growing and taking higher percentages of market share in the brand categories they serve. From the Q122 earnings call:

For sauce, represented by the Rao's brand, we grew dollar consumption by 34% versus 10% for the category. Yogurt, represented by the noosa brand, grew in line with the category at 5%. And finally, frozen, which includes Rao's and Michael Angelo's entrees, as well as Birch Benders waffles, grew by a combined 13% compared to 7% for the combined categories. The combination of sauce, yogurt and frozen for Sovos Brands grew dollar consumption by nearly 22% versus 7% for the categories in aggregate

The fact that sales volume of Rao’s sauce products is still increasing, even after the Covid pandemic has essentially ended and people are generally not eating at home as often, bodes well for future growth in that brand category. The frozen category also shows promise for continued future growth as brand loyalty continues to drive increasing sales volumes. Noosa is expanding their product offerings to include gelato, which competes in the ice cream category, representing yet another target brand category for Sovos Brands.

SOVO FY22 Outlook (1Q 2022 Investor Presentation)

The cost of the IPO will continue to be absorbed for the remainder of the year, however, the organic growth and projected cash flows should more than make up for the additional costs of going public.

The steps that the company is taking now, or planning to take in 2022 are outlined in the 2021 Annual Report:

We expect to develop additional initiatives to partially mitigate inflationary pressure on top of the various productivity initiatives already in progress. Some of our ongoing supply chain initiatives today include: the further automation of our own production facilities, optimization of our co-manufacturing network, packaging value engineering, and competitive procurement actions. Collectively, we expect the increases in costs to be partially mitigated in fiscal 2022 by the pricing actions, as well as productivity initiatives.

Balance Sheet And Financial Status

From the 1Q 2022 press release, here is the balance sheet summary.

As of March 26, 2022, the end of the first quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $70.1 million and total debt was $481.7 million, resulting in a net debt to last twelve months adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.8x. Cash from operating activities for the first quarter was $11.2 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by an improvement in working capital. For the quarter ended March 26, 2022, capital expenditures were $7.2 million versus $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Chart And Fundamentals

From a price return standpoint over the past 9 months, SOVO has beaten the SPY but is just slightly higher (3%) than the IPO price of $12 back in September 2021.

The stock price closed at $13.96 on 5/5/22, closing lower along with the rest of the stock market after investors digested the Federal Reserve meeting where rates were raised by 50 bp.

SOVO Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The forward P/E according to SA sits at about 24.3. The gross profit margin is currently 30% and total debt is at $480M with a cash balance of about $70M.

Current total assets from the 2021 Annual Report show an increase at the end of 2021 to $1.178B from $1.145B at the end of 2020. By March 26, 2022, Total Assets rose to $1.19B.

Cash and cash equivalents increased from $37M as of December 26, 2020, to $66M by December 25, 2021. As of the end of Q122, cash and cash equivalents rose to $70.1 million.

The forward P/E according to SA sits at about 24.3. The gross profit margin is currently 30% and total debt is at $480M with a cash balance of about $70M.

Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts are quite bullish on SOVO with 7 Strong Buy and 5 Buy ratings with 0 Hold or Sell ratings. The average price target based on those ratings is around $17.

SOVO Wall St analyst ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Risks And Conclusion

Naturally, with any newly public company there are risks in an assortment of areas, however, the Sovos Brands have been around for a while, are gaining in market share, and have an excellent financial position. The food price inflation we are seeing in 2022 will be mostly passed on to customers, so the increase in net sales is likely to offset the rising operating expenses this year. If the economy were to suddenly revert to an extreme recession where even food purchases were curtailed more than they have been in the past few years, the profit margins could be squeezed, and growth may slow down.

One risk identified in the 2021 Annual Report is that of Commodity and Packaging Prices and Inflation, and evidence of those higher input costs were discussed in the Q1 earnings report.

In the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, we experienced increased cost of sales, as a percentage of net sales, including higher freight and shipping costs and raw material costs. We continue to expect higher inflation and distribution costs given the tight global supply chain and current geopolitical tensions. Consistent with the industry, we are seeing cost increases in several raw materials such as milk, animal proteins, fruit, resin, and cardboard. Transportation challenges continue to be acute, particularly due to logistical issues at major ports as well as intermodal and trucking delays, which have resulted in long lead times and higher logistics costs.

The company does not have a long history as a public entity so there is not a lot of historical detail to scrutinize here. But scratching the surface, and seeing the progress made in the past 9 months or so leads me to the conclusion that there is a good opportunity here for growth-oriented investors to take advantage of a value-priced premium food brands company that is trading at a reasonable price given future potential in an inflationary market environment. I rate SOVO a Buy under $15 and a Strong Buy below $14.