Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) guides for H2 2022 to dip below 50% CAGR. Given that the stock is still priced at 28x forward sales, investors right now don't want to embrace any thought of slowing growth.

Right now, when countless hyper-growth tech stocks are selling significantly cheaper, Cloudflare at this elevated multiple needs a lot of "positive" surprises to drive its multiple higher.

Cloudflare discusses its strategy around operating at close to breakeven, and that if it were to turn profitable in any quarter, it would be "wrong".

Along these lines, there's no question that its customers love the platform, as its DBNRR continues to move higher, reaching 127% for its trailing twelve months.

That being said, the problem with investing isn't just recognizing a great company. You also have to think about valuations. Here's why I'm bearish on Cloudflare.

Investors' Sentiment Turns Negative

With the benefit of hindsight, I called Cloudflare exactly right:

What you can see above is the green arrow when I was bullish on Cloudflare, followed by the articles with the red arrows when I was no longer bullish on the company.

Sentiment cuts both ways. When everyone is making money, you have FOMO involved in one's investment decision. And similarly, when the stock is getting hit hard, people want to pull the plug, and cut their losses, rapidly.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Slowing

Cloudflare revenue growth rates, **guidance

Cloudflare's guidance for 2022 points to 46% y/y revenue growth.

Given that for the past 2 years, Cloudflare's revenue growth rates reached 50% CAGR, together with the fact that H1 has "already" reached north of 50%, this implies that H2 2022 is going to be slowing down.

I say "already" because we are one month into Q2, and given that the business model is a subscription model, Cloudflare knows what its revenues will be this quarter.

The problem here is when you have a stock as richly valued as Cloudflare, anything but a truly exceptional surprise leaves the stock primed for a sell-off. And that's exactly what's happened.

Why Cloudflare? Why Should I Care?

Cloudflare is a content delivery network company. Cloudflare ensures its customers have reliability, performance, and a highly scalable network. It offers customers a range of services, including security, performance, reliability, and speed.

A consistent rollout of new products leads to an increasing number of customers adopting its flexible and highly scalable network.

Cloudflare Q1 2022 results

You can see this in the table above, a remarkably consistent increase in customers; all the while, its dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR") moved higher by 400 basis points y/y for the trailing twelve months ending Q1 2022 reaching 127%.

Bullish Insight: Profitability Profile Discussed

Cloudflare's Q1 2022 non-GAAP operating margins were 2.3%, a huge improvement from a negative 5.4% in the same period a year ago.

What's more, Cloudflare is guiding to finish 2022 with 1% of non-GAAP operating income. With this figure in mind, consider the trend we observe below:

Cloudflare's Q4 2021 results

You can see that, over time, Cloudflare has improved its profitability profile, from a negative 8% 2 years ago to the expectation of finishing 2022 at a positive 1% of non-GAAP operating margins.

Furthermore, during the earnings call, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare Matthew Prince said,

I think that we've been very consistent at saying that we are going to hold as close to breakeven on our operating margin as we can. I said on a previous call that if we showed massively positive earnings per share, that would mean something that we did something wrong because if we can continue to grow at the rates that we're guiding towards, there's nowhere else we should be putting that money other than back into the business to grow the business as quickly as possible.

You can certainly back up that statement with the results we see here.

NET Stock Valuation - Still Richly Priced

Including yesterday's after-hours movement, the stock is priced at approximately 28x forward sales.

Given that there are now countless tech stocks valued at substantially less than 15x forward sales that are expected to grow at 40% CAGR, I find it difficult to justify paying twice this multiple for a company that may, or may not, have that extra 10% revenue growth rate runway.

The Bottom Line

Cloudflare is an impressive company, led by a management team that is notoriously innovative and savvy. And if stocks didn't trade in a vacuum, this is the sort of company you want to own.

Or said another way, if you don't need to make a return, paying 28x forward sales for Cloudflare just "feels good". Sadly, the problem here is that way too many other investors feel the same way.

Consequently, I can see right before me that there are way easier investments to make and that's where I'm deploying my own capital. In summary, I love the company, but the valuation doesn't work for me. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.