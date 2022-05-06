Equinox Gold: This Negative Market Reaction To Results Offers An Opportunity
Summary
- Equinox Gold reported revenues for the first quarter of 2022 of $223.16 million compared to $229.70 million in 1Q'21.
- The 1Q'22 gold production was 117,452 Au Oz (119,324 Au Oz sold). It was particularly weak.
- I recommend buying EQX at or below $6.
Introduction
Vancouver-based Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) reported its first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, 2022.
1 - 1Q'22 highlights
Equinox Gold produced 117,452 Au oz during 1Q22, a 9.1% decrease over 1Q21 (129,233 Au oz) and down 44.2% sequentially.
The company announced that it restarted plant operations at RDM on March 14 after a temporary suspension on February 26 to lower water levels in the tailings storage facility.
The revenues came in at $223.16 million, down 2.8% from the last year's quarter. The company posted a loss of $19.78 million compared to an income of $50.32 million last year.
The adjusted EBITDA for 1Q22 was $43.4 million, a decrease from $130.0 million in 4Q21 due to lower earnings from mine operations
2 - Investment thesis
Equinox Gold caught the market by surprise with its weaker-than-expected gold production, which resulted in a significant stock selloff.
However, this temporary weakness is not enough to change my recommendation. The company enjoys a solid balance sheet and tremendous future growth that deserve a long-term investment status.
The company is about to add a new producing mine to its group. The Santa Luz mine produced its first gold on March 30, 2022, and commissioning is underway with commercial production soon. The 2022 production guidance is 70K-80K Au oz.
Equinox Gold is essentially an Americas gold producer with nearly seven producing mines and four projects. Excellent mineral reserves with an estimated 670K Au ounces in 2022.
Thus, I consider Equinox Gold a long-term investment despite this quarterly hiccup.
3 - Stock performance
Equinox Gold has significantly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) and plunged over 30% after announcing weak 1Q22 results. EQX is now down 26% on a one-year basis.
CFO Peter Hardie said in the conference call:
As to operations, we produced 117,000 ounces of gold, as Christian said, that was a little lower than expectation. We did sell 119,000 ounces of gold. We had lower production. The production was primarily affected by RDM in Brazil, which experienced rain events late in Q4 that affected ore access heading into the quarter. And in addition to that, we had a 10-day suspension of plant operations.
Equinox Gold - Financial Snapshot 1Q'22 - The Raw Numbers
|Equinox Gold
|1Q'21
|2Q'21
|3Q'21
|4Q'21
|1Q'22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|229.70
|226.22
|245.13
|381.23
|223.16
|Net Income in $ Million
|50.32
|325.74
|-5.24
|184.08
|-19.78
|EBITDA $ Million
|118.73
|364.16
|47.55
|244.29
|35.62*
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.14
|0.96
|-0.02
|0.54
|-0.07
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|79.36
|20.17
|64.76
|155.42
|-16.35
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|70.87
|94.41
|71.51
|107.44
|123.88
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|8.49
|-74.24
|-6.75
|47.99
|-140.23
|Total Cash $ Million
|317.53
|513.91
|459.93
|546.03
|328.54
|Total Long term Debt in $ Million
|547.36
|540.53
|545.09
|540.69
|536.25
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|291.62
|343.63
|300.51
|350.97
|302.23
Data Source: Company release
Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details
1 - Revenues were a whopping $223.16 million in 1Q'22
Net loss was $19.78 million or $0.07 per diluted share compared to an income of $50.32 million or $0.14 per diluted share in 1Q21.
2 - Free cash flow was a loss estimated at $140.23 million in 1Q'22
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $173.23 million with a loss in 1Q22 of $140.23 million. The loss in free cash flow is due to the CapEx related to Santa Luz and, therefore, should not be considered a negative.
3 - Net debt is $207.7 million and cash of $546.03 million in 1Q'22
As of March 31, 2022, The total cash was $328.54 million, and total liquidity is ~$505 million now. However, the company indicates a Net debt of $385.1 million on March 31, 2022 (which includes $278.9 million of in-the-money convertible notes).
Total liquidity decreased slightly to $465 million from $505 million the preceding quarter.
4 - Gold production consolidated details - 1Q22 gold production was 117,452 Au Oz (119,324 Au Oz sold)
5 - 2022 Guidance
Production guidance is the same as indicated in my preceding article. Production is expected to be 625K to 710K oz of gold and AISC of $1,330 to $1,415 per gold sold.
6 - Production details per mine
Also, Equinox began full-scale construction at the Greenstone project in Canada. The project is 20% complete on schedule and budget at the end of 1Q22.
7 - Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves
Mineral reserves are now 16.077 Moz.
Technical Analysis (Short Term)
EQX forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $7 and support at $5.8.
After the recent selloff, I believe it is safe to accumulate for the long-term, and I recommend buying EQX at or below $6.
After the recent selloff, I believe it is safe to accumulate for the long-term, and I recommend buying EQX at or below $6.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stocks, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.
