LRT Capital - Repligen Corporation: At The Exciting Frontiers Of Medicine
- Repligen makes equipment for the biologic drug manufacturing industry.
- RGEN's main products are focused on filtration, chromatography, process analytics products, and select proteins.
- Growth has not come at the expense of margins or ROIC.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Based in Waltham, MA, Repligen makes equipment for the biologic drug manufacturing industry.
The company's main products are focus on filtration (48% of revenue), chromatography (20% of revenue), process analytics products (9% of revenue), as well as select proteins used in the manufacturing of biological drugs (22%).
We believe that biological drugs represent the most exciting frontier of medicine today, with monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy amongst the most promising approaches to tackling rare diseases.
The manufacturing of biological drugs is very different from that of traditional, "small molecule" drugs. Whereas the construction of a traditional line for a traditional small molecule drug might cost as little as $5 million dollars, the development and scaling of a biological manufacturing line can cost well over $100 million.
Every biological manufacturing process is different, but their common feature is that the active ingredient in the drug is created by living cells and usually consists of a complex protein that is administered to the patient by injection.
In the most general of terms the manufacturing of a biological drugs has the following stages:
- Creation and selection of cell culture to produce desired protein.
- Growth and amplification of selected cells - usually in a bioreactor.
- Filtration, purification, and isolation of active ingredient.
- Testing, quality assurance and packaging.
Under CEO Tony Hunt, Repligen has successfully reoriented itself away from selling commoditized inputs to the biological manufacturing process, towards selling specialized proprietary equipment - largely accomplished through M&A. Revenue grew at a CAGR of 22% before Tony joined the company and at 41% since then.
Importantly, this growth has not come at the expense of margins or ROIC, which have remained very strong throughout the period.
Select Financial Metrics - Trailing Twelve Months
Shares are -3.25% over the past twelve months and -28.98% year-to-date.
