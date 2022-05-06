peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

One of the ways that the market judges the strategy of growing by acquisition is if Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) beats earnings guidance. Now earnings guidance is also a management talent as most managements would prefer to issue conservative guidance that they will beat. Still, management reported some darn good fourth quarter earnings.

There are some extra circumstances like unexpectedly strong commodity prices. The first quarter of fiscal year 2022 features a sizable hedging loss due to rapidly rising commodity prices. The report itself is not as important as management guidance going forward. This company has made a lot of acquisitions in a short period of time. Therefore, the real test will be the results of the newly combined company in the future. The past does not mean as much when there is a material acquisition (let alone several).

However, if the acquisitions are accretive as management states, then growth in production per share as well as some decent free cash flow should make Mr. Market happy for years to come.

Oil and gas prices are likely at unsustainable levels due to the recent crisis. Russia is already looking at a lot of potential defaults. So, in a war of attrition, the Russian economy appears to be a major unexpected victim that could provide some unexpected bargaining leverage. Admittedly, the current situation is fluid and the unexpected could happen to escalate the situation or make the current crisis long term. Generally, such a solution is against the odds.

Earthstone Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website May 5, 2022)

The stock itself has definitely recovered from its lows. But the stock has definitely not performed as well lately due to the acquisition strategy of management. Such a strategy often causes the market to demand proof before a suitable enterprise value is obtained.

This management has been using a combination of stock and debt to acquire companies. That keeps the debt ratio low while allowing for management to do a deal that meets the accretive criteria. A low debt ratio mitigates a major financial risk that is common among acquisition type strategies.

That acquisition strategy also complicates the analysis of the company because the acquisitions frequently make the company history less meaningful. This is one of the reasons that the market demands some proof of the value of all the acquisitions.

This management has engaged in the construction and sale of oil and gas companies for decades. For much of the management, this company is actually the sixth attempt at building and selling a company. That experience is a huge risk mitigator when evaluating the riskiness of purchasing a lot of companies and then optimizing them as one operating entity.

This company has also been the most challenging for management because the 2015 oil price decline was followed by a relatively weak rally and then the challenges of fiscal year 2020. Nonetheless, a lot of the more leveraged peers doing the same thing have vanished because of the debt issues. This company is still viable while attempting to earn a profit for the backers that paid more than the current price to enable management to gain control of Earthstone Energy.

The largest change in strategy appears to be a switch from a debt free company to a low debt company. It will be interesting to see if management again repays all of the debt in preparation for the next cycle when there are a lot of bargains to buy again. In the meantime, the relatively cheap stock price mitigates yet another risk of downside principal loss.

Earthstone Energy Cost And Profit Trend (Earthstone Energy May 2022, First Quarter Earnings Call Presentation)

The company ostensibly has grown through acquisitions because such growth is as cheap or cheaper than drilling. Average production growth looks fantastic. However, it is up to management to prove that the growth has led to superior future possibilities. (as in lots of profits).

One of the signs of tight financial control is the steady decline of general and administrative costs per BOE. That should be expected as the management in place figured to handle whatever growth the acquisition strategy deemed necessary.

One of the key figures will be production per share and adjusted EBITDAX per share. That may take some time because many properties sold have deferred maintenance (especially during the sales process). Therefore, it could take a year or so to completely optimize production operations.

I have often felt that rising commodity prices make a lot of managements look like geniuses. The real test of an acquisition is the company performance during the next cyclical downturn as well as any accompanying demonstrations of low breakeven points for acquired production.

Earthstone Energy Summary Of Acquired Reserves And Drilling Location Characteristics (Earthstone Energy March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

As was alluded to, the currently very strong commodity pricing makes just about any drilling location profitable. Probably the key to these accretive deals will be the ability of management to improve the number of potential well sites that breakeven at lower prices. Oftentimes, either an "unnatural owner" of a subscale owner has neither the time nor resources to keep up with current industry technology improvements.

But someone with the experience of the management of this company should be able to improve the chart above considerably over time. One of the more interesting things about the industry is that continuing technology improvements often lead to more drilling locations in the future.

The oil and gas business has changed substantially in that management usually knows where the oil is and therefore can find oil 100% of the time. The key is to derisk known areas so that they qualify to appear on the reserve report and charts like the one above.

Texas, where this company operates, is an ideal location for such an exercise. Large areas of the state not only contain commercial quantities of oil, but those areas often have multiple intervals that provide plenty of expansion potential. Therefore, the odds are very good that management will be reporting more very profitable drilling locations even if they never make another acquisition.

In terms of valuing the company, any investment proposal is a huge vote of confidence that management will deliver a company whose value (probably) far exceeds the value of the parts of the company. Management has largely succeeded in the past in selling the previous companies for decent profits. That greatly enhances the chances of a profitable sale in the future. But an individual investor is likely to get frustrated trying to value this company until the acquisitions become a little less material and an adequate combined operating history has been established. This is a very different strategy from many companies that I follow. In the past, it has been a very profitable strategy.